Garlic Greek Yoghurt Naan Bread | Slimming Eats Recipe (2024)

Garlic Greek Yoghurt Naan Bread - a basic dough using just a couple of ingredients to make the most delicious healthier buttery naan breads to accompany a variety of dishes for your Indian Fakeaway night.

Garlic Naan Bread

Whenever I make curry I always crave garlic naan bread. I think it's that combination of that buttery bread flavour to dip into your curry to mop up all that delicious sauce. Heavenly!!

A traditional garlic naan bread however can cost you a whole load of calories - around 300 to be exact, some even more than that depending on the size.

Greek Yoghurt Dough

If you have been healthy eating for a while and watching the calories, you have probably come across the popular Greek Yoghurt Dough. It generally uses equal volumes of self raising flour and yoghurt in cup measurements. I use plain flour in my recipe.

Also, if you don't measure accurately the dough just isn't the right consistency, because when it comes to baking especially bread, cakes etc those measurements need to be precise. So through trial and error of testing out my naan bread - these measurements are what I found to yield the best result.

I am not sure who the originally creator was of the yoghurt dough to credit (if anyone reads this and knows, please do let me know). I did try to find who it was, but if you google Greek Yoghurt dough you will get pages and pages of different recipes using the method. My version is of course an adaption on the original dough.

Ingredients for Garlic Greek Yoghurt Naan Bread.

In this recipe I use just some basic ingredients, which are

Plain Flour (all purpose flour)

Baking Powder

Salt

Greek Yoghurt

Garlic

Cilantro

and lastly a little butter as well as spray oil.

Can I skip the butter?

I use a small amount of butter to brush the naans with the garlic and cilantro, it's not a huge amount of calories and you really don't get the same result/taste using just spray oil. (I tested both ways) and the butter definitely was the most popular in all who sampled.

I am a big believer in using a little bit of real ingredients, because this is a lifestyle changed and everything is fine in moderation.

However if you really want skip the butter than use spray oil. Just remember what I mentioned above.

Plain Naan Bread

Of course if you want plain naan bread, then you can skip the butter, garlic and cilantro all together.

But who doesn't love Garlic Naan Bread? Okay I know there will be some lol.

Do I have to use Greek Yoghurt?

Wondering if you can use regular yoghurt? the short answer is no. You need the thickness of Greek Yoghurt for the dough, regular plain yoghurt is too runny and won't yield the same result.

Can I use oats instead of flour?

I know this will be a commonly asked question if you are following Slimming Eats because oats a healthy extra b choice.

But unfortunately oats will not work in this recipe. Not unless you are making them as per my Ultimate Oat Pizza Crust recipe.

This is because you need the gluten in flour to be able to knead everything together and roll out into the naan breads. Oat dough is very sticky and wet.

Recipes to Pair with Garlic Naan Bread

Wondering what recipe to make serve with these Garlic Naan Breads? Well we have you covered on Slimming Eats with our amazing Indian Fakeaway Section.

So many delicious curry recipes like:

Tarka Dhal

Lamb Rogan Josh

Chana Masala

Butter Chicken

Chicken Dupiaza

Matar Paneer

Tandoori Chicken

Keema Curry

Beef Dhansak

or head on over to theFULL RECIPE INDEXwhere you will find over 900 delicious Slimming Eats and Weight Watchers friendly recipes all fully searchable by meal type, ingredients, value and smart points etc

More than just Naan Breads

Don't just use for naan bread, with the butter/garlic these are also perfect for pizza bases, flatbreads for kebabs/kofa etc or for dipping in soup or spreading with your favourite spreads fillings for wraps/sandwiches

Recipe Card Garlic Greek Yoghurt Naan Bread Yield: makes 6 naan breads Prep Time: 15 minutes Cook Time: 15 minutes Total Time: 30 minutes Garlic Greek Yoghurt Naan Bread - a basic dough using just a couple of ingredients to make the most delicious healthier buttery naan breads to accompany a variety of dishes for your Indian Fakeaway night. See Also Recipe Katsu Curry Sauce Ingredients 150g (5.3oz) of plain flour

2 teaspoons of baking powder

pinch of fine sea salt

180g (6.4oz) of Fat Free Plain Greek Yoghurt (not Greek Style) - *see notes

2 cloves of garlic, minced

½ tablespoon of butter

1 tablespoon of finely chopped fresh cilantro (coriander)

sea salt

Reserve a small amount of flour for dusting (about ¾ of a tablespoon) Combine the rest of the flour, baking powder and pinch of sea salt in a bowl Add the Greek Yoghurt (make sure you only add the thick yoghurt part, none of the natural liquid that sits on top) and 1 of the minced garlic cloves and mix with a silicone spatula until all ingredients combined and the sides of the bowl are clear (don't use hands for this part or the dough will stick to your hands). Once you have one big ball of dough, you can knead all together with hands before proceeding to the next steps. Divide the dough into 6 equal sized balls. Dust one ball of the dough with a little reserved flour - place in between wax paper or parchment paper. Then place a board or heavy saucepan on top and flatten down as much as you can into a flat circle. Then dust again and use a rolling pin to roll to naan bread shapes (Approx 5x7inches), transfer to a plate. Repeat with remaining balls of dough. Once all the naan breads are shaped. Heat a large frying pan (I like to use my cast iron pan for these, as you get the best result) over a medium high heat and spray with cooking oil spray. When the pan is hot, add the naan bread (you can cook 2 to 3 at a time depending on the size of your pan), cook each side for approx 3 minutes, until browned/golden areas like a traditional naan bread. Watch they don't burn by just lifting to check, you may need to lower your heat slightly. Once cooked melt the butter add the remaining minced garlic clove and finely chopped cilantro and brush this over the naan breads. I also like to add a pinch of sea salt to each one. Enjoy!!! Notes Please see below for full nutritional info and additional details about recipe: Calories - scroll down to nutritional info box

Nutritional information etc are an estimate and are to be used for informational purposes only. Ingredients can vary in values from brand to brand and therefore it would be impossible to give accurate information.

Lodge 30.48 cm/12 inch Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Round Skillet/Frying Pan Nutrition Information Yield 6Serving Size 1 Garlic Naan Bread

