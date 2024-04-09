Garlic Herb Butter Sous Vide Steak Recipe (2024)

Sous Vide Steak– the easiest way to get perfectly cooked steaksevery time. Pan seared sous vide filet mignon finished with an amazing garlic herb butter.

Sous Vide Steak

This is really the perfect way to make steaks and I’m very excited to share this recipe with you! I made these Filet Mignon steaks with Garlic Herb Butter inthis exciting Hamilton Beach Professional Sous Vide and Slow Cooker. Several weeks ago, Hamilton Beach was kind enough to send me this combination Sous Vide and Slow Cooker to try out. I finally tried it this week and I am absolutely hooked. It was so easy to use and our steaks were perfectly cooked.

What is Sous Vide?

I wasn’t familiar with sous vide cooking beyond what I had seen on Top Chef ?‍?, but I was really interested when Hamilton Beach told me they had an option for home cooks that was affordable and easy to use. The hallmark of sous vide cooking is that the meat, eggs or vegetables are cooked vacuum sealed in a temperature controlled water bath. Since the temperature of the water never goes up, the food can’t be overcooked. A dream come true for cooking expensive steaks and cuts of meats.

How to Sous Vide Steak – Sous Vide Filet Mignon

I started with four 1/4 pound Filet Mignon steaks. I seasoned them with kosher salt and freshly ground pepper and a tiny bit of garlic powder for flavor.

The Hamilton Beach Sous Vide also comes with a convenient metal rack that you can use to hold the steaks in place during cooking. I placed the rack, then filled the insert with warm water.

I set the machine to 135 degrees (next time I will go a little lower) for medium rare and waited for the water to come up to temperature. Next, I placed each steak in it’s own quart-sized storage baggie.

I pressed most of the air out of the bag, leaving an open corner in the seal. Once I started to submerge the steaks, the water pressure pushed the rest of the air out of the baggie, then I sealed it all the way.

I put the lid on and cooked the steaks for an hour, the minimum cooking time. You can see above that I had initially set it for 1 1/2 hours, but since I was running short on time, I went with the minimum cooking time and it was perfect.

So you can get an idea of what to expect, I took a picture of the steaks right out of the water bath. They are perfectly cooked and tender, but missing that attractive crust from searing.

I seared mine in a super hot skillet to develop a nice crust on each side. Next time, I will undercook my steaks slightly so I don’t have to worry about the sear taking them to a higher temperature than I want. I prefer my steaks medium-rare and I think ours were coming closer to medium after the sear. I’m also going to try searingbeforenext time, since the water bath will prevent them from over cooking.

These steaks were so delicious, juicy and evenly cooked. Sous vide is a really exciting method to explore as a home cook. If you are a food lover or have a spouse or loved one who loves to grill or cook, consider buying them one of these! It doubles as a slow cooker and is really pretty, so it’s practical and perfect for entertaining!

4.93 from 14 votes Print Garlic Herb Butter Sous Vide Steaks Prep Time 10 mins Cook Time 1 hr Total Time 1 hr 15 mins Course:Dinner Cuisine:American Keyword:Sous Vide Filet Mignon, Sous Vide Steak, Sous Vide Steak Recipe Servings: 4 Calories: 705 kcal Author: Melissa Ingredients See Also Sarah's Classic French Creme Brûlée. Vegan Creme Brulee Recipe - Vegan Richa45 Thanksgiving side dishes {recipe round up} - Family Food on the Table10 Tasty Swiss Chard Recipes25+ Scandinavian Recipes • Nordic Comfort Food! 2 pounds Filet Mignon 4 1/4 pound steaks

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

2 tablespoons butter

1 clove garlic finely minced

2 tablespoons parsley flat leaf

1 tablespoon vegetable oil Instructions Season steaks to taste with salt, pepper and a small amount of garlic powder. Heat Sous Vide to temperature based on preference of doneness, from rare, medium-rare or medium. Refer to chart in directions for temp and time guidelines. If preference is medium-rare, heat water bath to 130 degrees to account for increase in temp during final searing and set timer for one hour. When water is heated, submerge steaks in plastic storage bag and seal. While steaks are cooking, prepare garlic butter. Mix softened butter with minced garlic, pinch of salt and parsley. Remove steaks from water bath after one hour. Heat cast iron skillet over high heat with 1-2 tablespoon of olive oil. Once oil is smoking, quickly sear steaks 30 seconds to 1 minute per side. Top steaks with butter compound, let rest and serve. Nutrition Facts Garlic Herb Butter Sous Vide Steaks Amount Per Serving Calories 705Calories from Fat 531 % Daily Value* Fat 59g91% Saturated Fat 27g169% Cholesterol 174mg58% Sodium 1325mg58% Potassium 701mg20% Carbohydrates 1g0% Fiber 1g4% Sugar 1g1% Protein 41g82% Vitamin A 343IU7% Vitamin C 3mg4% Calcium 19mg2% Iron 6mg33% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Here is the Sous Vide Cooker I used:

Hamilton Beach Professional 6QT Sous Vide and Slow Cooker