Gemma's 3 Ingredient Shortbread Cookies Recipe (With Video!) (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Please see my full disclosure for details.

Hi Bold Bakers!

Create a Profile! Already have an account?

WHAT YOU GET:My 3-Ingredient Shortbread Cookie recipe is buttery, crumbly, crispy, and has all of the classic flavors you love without complicated steps and tools.

One of the best parts about being a Bold Baker is having lots of sweet tricks up your sleeve. For me, that means having loads of easy cookie recipes I can pull together at the drop of a hat. I even have a page with 100+ Top Cookie Recipes you’ll want to bookmark for all of your cookie needs (including tons of shortbread variations) after you make these simple treats.

These wonderful Shortbread Cookies are one of my go-to recipes for a classic buttery fix that gives Walkers Shortbread Cookies a run for their money. I can make this simple adapted3-2-1 recipeoff the top of my head, and now you can too with my homemade Shortbread Cookies recipe!

There is something so satisfying about both making and eating these lovely 3-ingredient cookies. On top of being an incredibly versatile recipe, these Shortbread Cookies are made in just one bowl in under 30 minutes — and they bake up super fast!

What Is A “3, 2, 1 Recipe”?

For those of you who don’t know, a3,2,1recipe is a recipe that has only 3 ingredients and a ratio of 3 parts flour to 2 parts butter to 1 part sugar (ratio applies to cup measurements only). These 3-Ingredient Shortbread Cookies are adapted from this ratio.

Why Is My Shortbread Dough Not Coming Together?

Have powdery or crumbly cookie dough? Make sure the butter is softened at the beginning to thoroughly cream it together with the sugar. Otherwise, the dough will not come together.

Why Are My Cookies Dry?

Flour behaves in different ways depending on the type of wheat grain you use and how it was being milled. As a result, various types of flour absorb liquid differently. Hold back some liquid by using up to ¾ cup in one go and adjust it accordingly to get the same consistency as my cookie dough.

I also recommend using more room temperature butter on your next try or baking them for a shorter time to prevent dry cookies.

Tools You Need To Make 3-Ingredient Shortbread Cookies:

Measuring cups and spoons

Electric mixer

Baking sheet

Parchment paper

Large bowl

Plastic wrap

Cooling rack

Variations Of Shortbread Cookies

While I love Shortbread Cookies on their own, there are so many other lovely variations to try:

Butter Pecan Shortbread Cookies

Irish Shortbread Christmas Tree Cookies

Chocolate Shortbread Cookies

Shortbread thumbprint cookies with a bit of jam

Matcha Shortbread Cookies



Cranberry Orange Shortbread Cookies

Millionaire’s Shortbread (Caramel Squares)

The possibilities with shortbread are endless!

Vegan 3-Ingredient Shortbread Cookies

Speaking of variations of Shortbread Cookies, one of the best parts about this recipe is that you can make a vegan version! There are already no eggs in this recipe, so all you have to do is substitute the butter. Swap out your butter for hard baking margarine, but make sure it’s not the spreadable tub version.

The difference between butter and margarine is primarily the flavor. Butter has a creamier and richer flavor because it comes from milk. Margarine has a milder flavor because of the lack of dairy.

If you’re interested in learning more about egg substitutes, check out my7 Best Egg Substitutes for Baking Recipes.

How To Store 3-Ingredient Shortbread Cookies

After your cookies have cooled, feel free to enjoy them immediately. You can also store them for later in an airtight container for up to 3 days.

You can also freeze the cookie dough! While it is wrapped in a log shape in plastic wrap, pop them in the freezer. When ready to use the dough, simply thaw it and cut it into slices. Bake them off as usual.

Gemma’s Pro Chef Tips For Making The Best 3-Ingredient Shortbread Cookies:

Parchment paper is the best way to keep your cookies from sticking in general, and it makes clean-up very easy!

You can substitute all-purpose flour with almond flour at a 1:1 ratio.

Make sure you use softened butter, or else the dry ingredients won’t fully incorporate.

Don’t have an electric mixer? Make sure the butter is softened, and use a hand whisk to whisk it with sifted powdered sugar until light and fluffy. It shouldn’t take too long.

Wrapping the log and placing it in the fridge for 30 minutes will help develop the flavor and ensure that your cookies don’t spread during baking.

Use unflavored dental floss or sewing thread to cut your cookie dough. Slide them underneath, bring them up, cross over, and pull. It helps keep the shape for perfect cuts.

What Are Other 3 Ingredient Cookie Recipes You Can Make?

3 Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies

3 Ingredient Nutella Cookies

3 Ingredient Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies

Get More Shortbread Cookie Recipes Here!

Homemade Walker’s Scottish Shortbread Cookies

Butter Pecan Shortbread Cookies

Chocolate Shortbread Cookies

Perfected Millionaire’s Shortbread (Caramel Squares)

Cranberry Orange Shortbread



And don’t miss more every day baking recipes in my NEW Bigger Bolder Baking Every Day Cookbook!

Try These Recipes! Chocolate Crinkle Cookies Classic Snowball Cookies 3 Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies Recipe Crazy Cookie Dough: One Easy Cookie Recipe with Endless Flavor Variations!