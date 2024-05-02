German Chocolate Dessert Recipes (2024)

Table of Contents HOW DO YOU MAKE GERMAN CHOCOLATE DESSERT RECIPES Are German Chocolate Recipes hard to make? HUNGRY YET? CHECK OUT OUR LIST OF German Chocolate Dessert Recipes below: 1. German Chocolate Cake 2. German Chocolate Brownies 3. German Chocolate Sheet Cake 4. German Chocolate Pecan Pie Bars 5. German Chocolate Fudge 6. German Chocolate Cupcakes 7. Outrageous Chocolate Coconut Cheesecake Cake 8. German Chocolate Cookies 9. German Chocolate Brownie Pie 10. Best Ever German Chocolate Cake MORE RECIPES YOU'LL ENJOY TODAY:

German Chocolate Dessert Recipes have gooey coconut and toasted pecans that sit on top of the most fabulous chocolate dessert recipes you can find.

Get ready to indulge in these to die for desserts. They are perfect to serve at birthday parties, family get-togethers, and all of your holiday parties this year!

HOW DO YOU MAKE GERMAN CHOCOLATE DESSERT RECIPES

To begin with, choose what kind of recipe you want to make.

Are you serving this for a special occasion, or just wanting to make an easy at home treat?

Personally, I like to make easy recipes that only require a few simple ingredients.

Did you know that chocolate box cake mixes can easily be transformed into something amazing? All you have to do it add homemade coconut and pecan frosting to the top.

Fudge is a perfect dessert during the holidays, while cookies are an easy make and take recipe that kids always love.

Are German Chocolate Recipes hard to make?

No, these recipes are not hard to make at all. This list of the best and most delicious recipes use simple ingredients and come together easily.

Always remember to let the cake, cookies, or whatever dessert you choose to make completely cool before adding the frosting.

This one trick will help your recipe set up faster.

The faster you can serve dessert to your friends and family, the happier they will be!

1. German Chocolate Cake

From THE BEST BLOG RECIPES :: CLICK HERE for the Full Printable Recipe. Deliciously rich, German Chocolate Cake is layers of tender chocolate cake slathered in a creamy coconut and pecan frosting to create an irresistible dessert.

2. German Chocolate Brownies

From JULIE'S EATS AND TREATS :: Click HERE for the Printable Recipe These rich chocolaty German Chocolate Brownies are topped with a gooey homemade coconut pecan frosting. Make the brownies from scratch, or use a boxed brownie mix as the base of this recipe. You’ll love this decadent dessert!

3. German Chocolate Sheet Cake

From SOUTH YOUR MOUTH :: Click HERE for the Printable Recipe An easy German Chocolate Cake Recipe with a spiced up cake mix base and homemade caramel, pecan, and coconut icing!

4. German Chocolate Pecan Pie Bars

From BAKE OR BREAK :: Click HERE for the Printable Recipe German Chocolate Pecan Pie Bars take all the flavors you love in the classic cake and turn them into gooey, irresistible bars!

5. German Chocolate Fudge

From SPICY SOUTHERN KITCHEN :: Click HERE for the Printable Recipe German Chocolate Fudge is melt-in-your-mouth chocolate fudge topped with a thick layer of irresistible coconut pecan frosting.

6. German Chocolate Cupcakes

From COOKING CLASSY :: Click HERE for the Printable Recipe These are incredibly delicious and perfect for birthdays and holidays. You get a soft and tender chocolate cupcake topped with an ooey gooey coconuty topping and its finished with a border of creamy chocolate frosting!

7. Outrageous Chocolate Coconut Cheesecake Cake

From LIFE LOVE AND SUGAR :: Click HERE for the Printable Recipe ThisOutrageous Chocolate Coconut Cheesecakerecipe has layers of gooey brownie, coconut chocolate chip cheesecake, rich chocolate cake and coconut pecan filling. It’s an over-the-top dessert of pure deliciousness!

8. German Chocolate Cookies

From HANDLE THE HEAT :: Click HERE for the Printable Recipe German Chocolate Cookies feature a homemade ultra soft, chewy, and gooey double chocolate cookie loaded with a flavorful coconut pecan topping. Amazing!

9. German Chocolate Brownie Pie

From FOODIE CRUSH :: Click HERE for the Printable Recipe An easy, from scratch, fudgy brownie is baked into a tart pan and topped with a classic coconut-pecan German frosting for a decadent dessert you won’t be able to resist!

10. Best Ever German Chocolate Cake

From A Dash of Sanity :: Click HERE for the Printable Recipe Best Ever German Chocolate Cake a moist chocolate cake and traditional coconut pecan frosting, layer upon layer of goodness.

