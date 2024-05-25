German Potato Soup (Kartoffelsuppe) | Vegan Recipe - Elavegan (2024)

Jump to Recipe Pin Recipe 5 from 130 votes

Read In: Deutsch (Deutschland)

This homemade German potato soup (Kartoffelsuppe) is a warm, creamy, and simple vegan stew. Combining potatoes with carrots, celery, onion, and a selection of additional herbs, spices, and dairy-free cream leads to a more-ish comforting dish perfect for the colder months. Plus, this recipe is gluten-free, dairy-free, and will have everyone returning to for seconds (and thirds!).

Creamy Vegan Potato Soup

Is anyone else as obsessed with hearty vegan soup recipes as I am? I honestly believe that soups are so underrated; all these ‘fancy’ cooking shows seem to almost make fun of ‘simple,’ ‘boring’ soup, but personally, I can spoon my way through a big bowl of soup and then go back for more. This chunky potato soup is no different.

German potato soup – called Kartoffelsuppe in German- is super popular in Germany and is another one of those traditional dishes that ‘everyone’s Oma knows and cooks with love’. The ingredients are humble and low-cost (and probably many are already in your pantry/fridge), the soup is quick to prepare, yet it is so satisfyingly creamy and flavorful that you’d never be able to call it ‘boring.’

As is always the case, there are several ways to adapt this recipe to your liking and what you have available, too. Depending on what texture you prefer, you can prepare this as chunky potato stew consistency, super smooth and creamy, or even a half-and-half smooth and chunky potato soup (how I like it). Want to add some spice? No problem. Want an even healthier version? I have got tips for that too!

This recipe works well as a small appetizer, quick and healthy lunch, or hearty evening meal topped with sliced meat-free sausages- change the portion size.

Luckily, as this recipe is also a great meal-prep option, it gives you a chance to change it up during the week, so you’ll never get bored. Just because this is an easy soup recipe, doesn’t mean it’s not delightfully delicious!

Humble, Low-Cost Ingredients

Not only is this soup simple to make, but it’s made up largely of low-cost veggies and pantry staples, with several ingredient subs and additions you could make.

The base of this vegetarian potato soup can be made with a very popular traditional German ‘soup medley’ of vegetables called “Suppengrün” (Soup Greens), which consists of carrot, leek, parsley, and celeriac. These vegetables combined make up a delicious base to a vast array of German dishes. So much so that you can even buy pre-made ‘bundles’ of the veggies in many supermarkets/stores (and often cheaper than purchasing each individually).

Within this vegan potato soup recipe, I’ve made two tweaks; I’ve left the note that you can use celery rather than celeriac, as I’m aware that it’s easier to get a hold for many/ more familiar to many. If you can get your hands on some celeriac though, then definitely go for it. While the flavor is like celery, it is also root-like and potatoey in ways, with a slightly nutty flavor too – which works wonderfully when combined with potatoes.

In fact, if you’re not used to cooking with celeriac, you may be surprised to learn that it can be prepared in many of the same ways as potato; mashed, roasted, cubed.

The other tweak I made was to leave leek as optional – I know, I know, this goes against the whole point of the traditional Suppengrün. Honestly, though, I’ve tried this recipe multiple times with and without and find it delicious both ways – plus you have one less ingredient to deal with! So, I’ll leave the choice up to you.

You can read the rest of my ingredient notes and subs in the recipe notes section below.

The Step-By-Step Instructions

For the full ingredients list, ingredient measurements, and nutritional information, then please read the recipe card below.

Step 1. Heat oil in a large pot over medium heat and add the onion. Sauté for 3 minutes, then add garlic, celery, carrots, potatoes, and all spices. Sauté for a further one minute.

Step 2. Pour in the vegetable broth + bay leaves and bring the soup to a boil.

Step 3. Let the soup simmer for about 20 minutes or until the vegetables are softened. Then remove the bay leaves (if used).

Step 4. For my preferred texture, pour about half of the soup into a different pot then blend one half with an immersion blender/blender until smooth.

If using a blender then make sure to work in batches and not overfill the blender. You could also blend the entire soup.

Step 5. Pour the blended soup back into the large pot, add the dairy-free cream (or canned coconut milk) and stir to combine. Allow it to simmer for a few more minutes, taste it, and adjust seasonings if necessary. Add more salt/pepper to taste and red pepper flakes for heat.

Serve in bowls, garnish with fresh parsley, and enjoy!

How To Serve

If this vegan potato soup is on the table, then there is always some sort of bread to go along with it. I mean, is there anything better than a spoonful of warm soup, fresh bread, and maybe also some melty vegan butter?

For this soup, Gluten-Free Bread, Bread Rolls, or even Cornbread would work well!

In terms of ‘toppings,’ German potato soup is often served along with bacon or sausages, so feel free to use some vegan bacon or try out my homemade Vegan Sausage Recipe. You could also add chives, green onions, or even some lightly toasted slithered almonds.

For a slightly cheesy flavor, then sprinkle over some Vegan Parmesan Cheese mix (nooch-based, of course!)

How To Store

Any leftovers can be stored in an airtight container for 3-4 days. It is also freezer-friendly for up to 3 months.

To thaw simply leave in the fridge overnight and then reheat in the microwave or on the stovetop.

Recipe Notes

The Cream : You can use any dairy-free cream (soy cream, oat cream, cashew cream, or canned coconut milk). Use plant-based milk for a low-fat version.

: You can use any dairy-free cream (soy cream, oat cream, cashew cream, or canned coconut milk). Use plant-based milk for a low-fat version. Celery: In Germany, it’s traditional to use celeriac (celery root) and is definitely recommended if you can. However, if you can’t find it, you can use celery stalks (ribs).

In Germany, it’s traditional to use celeriac (celery root) and is definitely recommended if you can. However, if you can’t find it, you can use celery stalks (ribs). Marjoram: This is an ingredient I wouldn’t recommend omitting as it really adds a wonderful flavor to this soup. If you don’t have it though, you can add a little thyme and/or rosemary instead.

This is an ingredient I wouldn’t recommend omitting as it really adds a wonderful flavor to this soup. If you don’t have it though, you can add a little thyme and/or rosemary instead. The Potatoes: I like to use all-purpose potatoes like Yukon Golds. Floury potatoes (ones you’d use for mash) also work well.

Variations

Feel free to add leek to the soup base, for a traditional German potato soup.

to the soup base, for a traditional German potato soup. Add some broccoli, peas, green asparagus, spinach, kale, or other greens for a creamy, hearty green potato soup.

for a creamy, hearty green potato soup. To adjust how thick/ thin the soup is, simply adjust the amount of broth added.

simply adjust the amount of broth added. This recipe should be Instant Pot friendly , though I haven’t tried it. Sauté the veg for a few minutes then add the remainder of the ingredients and cook for 4 minutes on high pressure before blending.

, though I haven’t tried it. Sauté the veg for a few minutes then add the remainder of the ingredients and cook for 4 minutes on high pressure before blending. For a cheesier soup , you can add a little vegan cream cheese in with the cream or even top the soup with a little cheese or vegan Parmesan cheese alternative.

, you can add a little vegan cream cheese in with the cream or even top the soup with a little cheese or vegan Parmesan cheese alternative. Feel free to experiment with the herbs/spices. Cumin may be a good addition or a little cayenne for heat.

Cumin may be a good addition or a little cayenne for heat. Blend the soup according to your preferred texture. Blend just a small portion for a delicious potato stew, blend half for a creamy, chunky mix, or blend it all for a smooth and creamy version (you will need to add more broth then).

Other Healthy Vegan Soup Recipes:

Vegan Tortilla Soup

Mexican Pinto Bean Soup

Easy Tomato Pasta Soup

Vegan Broccoli Cheese Soup

Easy Veggie Stew With Peas

Vegan Carrot Ginger Soup

Vegan Corn Chowder

If you give this German Potato soup recipe a try, I’d love a comment and ★★★★★ recipe rating below. Also, don’t forget to tag me in re-creations on Instagram or Facebook with @elavegan and #elavegan – I love seeing your recreations.

Vegan Potato Soup Author: Michaela Vais This homemade German potato soup (Kartoffelsuppe) is a warm, creamy, and simple vegan stew. Combining potatoes with carrots, celery, onion, and a selection of additional herbs, spices, and dairy-free cream leads to a more-ish comforting dish perfect for the colder months. Plus, this recipe is gluten-free, dairy-free, and will have everyone returning to for seconds (and thirds!) 5 from 130 votes Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 15 minutes mins Cook Time 25 minutes mins Total Time 40 minutes mins Course Appetizer, Main Course, Side, Soup Cuisine German Servings 4 Calories 265 kcal Ingredients 1 tbsp oil

1 onion diced

3 garlic cloves minced

2 stalks celery or 1/2 small celery root, diced (see notes)

2 medium carrots diced

2 pounds ( 900 g ) potatoes chopped

1/2 tsp dried marjoram (see notes)

1 Pinch of nutmeg

Salt and pepper to taste

4 cups ( 1000 ml ) vegetable broth or water

2 whole bay leaves (optional)

1/3 cup ( 80 g ) dairy-free cream (see notes)

Fresh parsley to garnish

Vegan sausage sliced (optional) Instructions You can watch the video in the post for easy visual instructions. Heat oil in a large pot over medium heat and add the onion. Sauté for 3 minutes, then add garlic, celery, carrots, potatoes, and all spices. Sauté for a further one minute.

Pour in the vegetable broth + bay leaves (if using) and bring the soup to a boil.

Let the soup simmer for about 20 minutes or until the vegetables are softened.

Pour about half of the soup into a different pot. Take out the bay leaves (if used).

Blend this part using an immersion blender until smooth. You can also blend the soup in a regular blender. Make sure to work in batches and not to overfill the blender.

Pour the blended soup back into the large pot, add the dairy-free cream or canned coconut milk and stir to combine. Let simmer for a few more minutes, taste it, and adjust seasonings. Add more salt/pepper to taste and red pepper flakes for heat.

Serve in bowls, garnish with fresh parsley, and top with slices of vegan sausage (optional). Enjoy! Notes Video Of The Recipe Celery: In Germany, it's traditional to use celeriac (celery root). However, if you can't find it, you can use celery stalks (ribs).

In Germany, it's traditional to use celeriac (celery root). However, if you can't find it, you can use celery stalks (ribs). Marjoram: I really recommend adding it as it adds a wonderful flavor to this soup. If you don't have it, you can add a little thyme and/or rosemary instead.

I really recommend adding it as it adds a wonderful flavor to this soup. If you don't have it, you can add a little thyme and/or rosemary instead. Cream: You can use any dairy-free cream (soy cream, oat cream, cashew cream, or canned coconut milk). Use plant-based milk for a low-fat version.

You can use any dairy-free cream (soy cream, oat cream, cashew cream, or canned coconut milk). Use plant-based milk for a low-fat version. You can add other veggies such as leek, broccoli, asparagus, etc.

such as leek, broccoli, asparagus, etc. I recommend using all-purpose potatoes like Yukon Gold .

. If you want to have a creamy soup , then blend all of it until completely smooth (you'll need to add more broth).

, then blend all of it until completely smooth (you'll need to add more broth). Recipe serves 4. Nutrition facts are for one serving. Nutrition Facts Vegan Potato Soup Amount per Serving Calories 265 % Daily Value* Fat 6 g 9 % Saturated Fat 1 g 5 % Carbohydrates 43 g 14 % Fiber 8 g 32 % Sugar 11 g 12 % Protein 5 g 10 % * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet. Nutrition information is an estimate and has been calculated automatically Equipment Immersion blender* Simple and Delicious Vegan Cookbook by ElaVeganCLICK HERE to order!

If you are using Pinterest, feel free to pin the following photo: