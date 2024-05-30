German-Style Red Cabbage Recipe - These Old Cookbooks (2024)

German Red Cabbage Recipe

Don’t wait until Oktoberfest to make this German-Style Red Cabbage. Braised in a skillet with green apples and a hint of cloves, this recipe is a hit with all ages.

German Red Cabbage Recipe

I tend to gravitate towards green cabbage more often than red cabbage; so when I found this Oktoberfest Red Cabbage Recipe in The Best of Country Cooking Cook Book, I was intrigued.

What I discovered is a home-run way to saute red cabbage. This recipe has green apples and sugar for a sweet flavor that is balanced out with white vinegar right before serving. Truth be told, you can leave out the vinegar if you’d like. I like it both ways.

This red cabbage recipe is simply seasoned with salt, pepper and ground cloves.

I love ground cloves. My Grandma always used her garden tomatoes to make the most delicious Homemade Ketchup recipe which also contains ground cloves. One sniff of the little canister, and my Grandma is back in my kitchen helping me.

German-Style Red Cabbage Recipe - These Old Cookbooks (3)

German-Style Red Cabbage Recipe - These Old Cookbooks (5)

Recipe FAQs

  • The easiest way to shred a cabbage is using a food processor.
  • Substitute bacon grease or canola oil for olive oil if desired.
  • Tart green apples work best for this sauteed red cabbage recipe. Peel the apples first.
  • Never used ground cloves? It’s one of my favorite spices, similar to cinnamon or nutmeg.
  • While braising the red cabbage, stir occasionally. Be sure to make sure the liquid doesn’t all absorb. If it does and you aren’t paying attention, the cabbage could burn due to the sugar in the recipe.
  • Use a large skillet or Dutch-oven while sauteing the red cabbage.

Recipe Variations

  • Use butter instead of olive oil.
  • Add a bay leaf for a little more flavor.
  • Substitute apple cider vinegar or red wine vinegar for while vinegar.
  • Slice a medium onion, and add it to the cabbage as it cooks.

German-Style Red Cabbage Recipe - These Old Cookbooks (11)

German-Style Red Cabbage

Don't wait until Oktoberfest to make this German-Style Red Cabbage. Braised in a skillet with green apples and a hint of cloves, this recipe is a hit with all ages.

Prep Time10 minutes mins

Cook Time35 minutes mins

Total Time45 minutes mins

Course: Side Dish

Cuisine: American

Keyword: braised red cabbage, german braised red cabbage recipe, German red cabbage, german-style red cabbage, oktoberfest red cabbage, red cabbage and apples, red cabbage recipes, sauteed red cabbage

Servings: 8 people

Calories: 128kcal

Author: Barbara

Ingredients

  • 3 Tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 head red cabbage, shredded
  • 2 green apples, peeled and chopped
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 3/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground cloves
  • 1 cup water
  • 1/4 cup white vinegar

Instructions

  • Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium high heat; add the shredded cabbage and apples, and saute, stirring often for 4-5 minutes.

    German-Style Red Cabbage Recipe - These Old Cookbooks (12)

  • Add sugar, salt, pepper, ground cloves and water; bring to the mixture to a boil.

    German-Style Red Cabbage Recipe - These Old Cookbooks (13)

  • Reduce heat to a simmer, cover with a lid. Cook for 35-45 minutes, stirring occasionally or until the cabbage is tender. Watch the mixture to make sure the liquid doesn't completely absorb and the cabbage doesn't burn.

    German-Style Red Cabbage Recipe - These Old Cookbooks (14)

  • Turn off the heat, and add vinegar. Stir to combine.

    German-Style Red Cabbage Recipe - These Old Cookbooks (15)

Notes

  • The easiest way to shred a cabbage is using a food processor.
  • Tart green apples work best for this sauteed red cabbage recipe. Peel the apples first.
  • Substitute bacon grease or canola oil for olive oil if desired.
  • Never used ground cloves? It’s one of my favorite spices, similar to cinnamon or nutmeg.
  • While braising the red cabbage, stir occasionally. Be sure to make sure the liquid doesn’t all absorb. If it does and you aren’t paying attention, the cabbage could burn due to the sugar in the recipe.
  • Use a large skillet or Dutch-oven while sauteing the red cabbage.
  • Love cabbage? Try Fried Green Cabbage with Bacon.

Nutrition

Calories: 128kcal | Carbohydrates: 20g | Protein: 2g | Fat: 6g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Sodium: 249mg | Potassium: 304mg | Fiber: 3g | Sugar: 15g | Vitamin A: 1195IU | Vitamin C: 62mg | Calcium: 50mg | Iron: 1mg

