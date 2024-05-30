German-Style Red Cabbage Recipe - These Old Cookbooks (2024)

As an Amazon Associate and member of other affiliate programs, we earn from qualifying purchases.
Don’t wait until Oktoberfest to make this German-Style Red Cabbage. Braised in a skillet with green apples and a hint of cloves, this recipe is a hit with all ages.
German Red Cabbage Recipe
I tend to gravitate towards green cabbage more often than red cabbage; so when I found this Oktoberfest Red Cabbage Recipe in The Best of Country Cooking Cook Book, I was intrigued.
What I discovered is a home-run way to saute red cabbage. This recipe has green apples and sugar for a sweet flavor that is balanced out with white vinegar right before serving. Truth be told, you can leave out the vinegar if you’d like. I like it both ways.
This red cabbage recipe is simply seasoned with salt, pepper and ground cloves.
I love ground cloves. My Grandma always used her garden tomatoes to make the most delicious Homemade Ketchup recipe which also contains ground cloves. One sniff of the little canister, and my Grandma is back in my kitchen helping me.
Ingredient List
- Olive Oil
- Red Cabbage
- Green Apples (tart apples)
- Granulated Sugar
- Salt and Black Pepper
- Ground cloves
- Water
- White Vinegar
How to Make German Red Cabbage
Step by Step Instructions
- Using a sharp knife, remove the outer leaves and stem from the cabbage. Shred the cabbage.
- In a large skillet, heat olive oil. Saute over medium heat shredded red cabbage and chopped green apples for 4-5 minutes or until cabbage begins to wilt.
- Add sugar, salt, pepper, ground cloves and water.
- Bring the mixture to a boil, and then reduce heat to a simmer.
- Cover the pan, and continue to cook for 35-45 minutes or until tender.
- Add vinegar and stir before serving.
Storage Instructions
Let cooked cabbage cool; transfer to an airtight container, and store in the fridge for 3 to 5 days.
Recipe FAQs
- The easiest way to shred a cabbage is using a food processor.
- Substitute bacon grease or canola oil for olive oil if desired.
- Tart green apples work best for this sauteed red cabbage recipe. Peel the apples first.
- Never used ground cloves? It’s one of my favorite spices, similar to cinnamon or nutmeg.
- While braising the red cabbage, stir occasionally. Be sure to make sure the liquid doesn’t all absorb. If it does and you aren’t paying attention, the cabbage could burn due to the sugar in the recipe.
- Use a large skillet or Dutch-oven while sauteing the red cabbage.
Recipe Variations
- Use butter instead of olive oil.
- Add a bay leaf for a little more flavor.
- Substitute apple cider vinegar or red wine vinegar for while vinegar.
- Slice a medium onion, and add it to the cabbage as it cooks.
German-Style Red Cabbage
Don't wait until Oktoberfest to make this German-Style Red Cabbage. Braised in a skillet with green apples and a hint of cloves, this recipe is a hit with all ages.
Prep Time10 minutes mins
Cook Time35 minutes mins
Total Time45 minutes mins
Course: Side Dish
Cuisine: American
Keyword: braised red cabbage, german braised red cabbage recipe, German red cabbage, german-style red cabbage, oktoberfest red cabbage, red cabbage and apples, red cabbage recipes, sauteed red cabbage
Servings: 8 people
Calories: 128kcal
Author: Barbara
Ingredients
- 3 Tablespoons olive oil
- 1 head red cabbage, shredded
- 2 green apples, peeled and chopped
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 3/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
- 1/8 teaspoon ground cloves
- 1 cup water
- 1/4 cup white vinegar
Instructions
Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium high heat; add the shredded cabbage and apples, and saute, stirring often for 4-5 minutes.
Add sugar, salt, pepper, ground cloves and water; bring to the mixture to a boil.
Reduce heat to a simmer, cover with a lid. Cook for 35-45 minutes, stirring occasionally or until the cabbage is tender. Watch the mixture to make sure the liquid doesn't completely absorb and the cabbage doesn't burn.
Turn off the heat, and add vinegar. Stir to combine.
Notes
- The easiest way to shred a cabbage is using a food processor.
- Tart green apples work best for this sauteed red cabbage recipe. Peel the apples first.
- Substitute bacon grease or canola oil for olive oil if desired.
- Never used ground cloves? It’s one of my favorite spices, similar to cinnamon or nutmeg.
- While braising the red cabbage, stir occasionally. Be sure to make sure the liquid doesn’t all absorb. If it does and you aren’t paying attention, the cabbage could burn due to the sugar in the recipe.
- Use a large skillet or Dutch-oven while sauteing the red cabbage.
- Love cabbage? Try Fried Green Cabbage with Bacon.
Nutrition
Calories: 128kcal | Carbohydrates: 20g | Protein: 2g | Fat: 6g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Sodium: 249mg | Potassium: 304mg | Fiber: 3g | Sugar: 15g | Vitamin A: 1195IU | Vitamin C: 62mg | Calcium: 50mg | Iron: 1mg