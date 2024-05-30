German-Style Red Cabbage Recipe - These Old Cookbooks (2024)

As an Amazon Associate and member of other affiliate programs, we earn from qualifying purchases.

Don’t wait until Oktoberfest to make this German-Style Red Cabbage. Braised in a skillet with green apples and a hint of cloves, this recipe is a hit with all ages.

German Red Cabbage Recipe

I tend to gravitate towards green cabbage more often than red cabbage; so when I found this Oktoberfest Red Cabbage Recipe in The Best of Country Cooking Cook Book, I was intrigued.

What I discovered is a home-run way to saute red cabbage. This recipe has green apples and sugar for a sweet flavor that is balanced out with white vinegar right before serving. Truth be told, you can leave out the vinegar if you’d like. I like it both ways.

This red cabbage recipe is simply seasoned with salt, pepper and ground cloves.

I love ground cloves. My Grandma always used her garden tomatoes to make the most delicious Homemade Ketchup recipe which also contains ground cloves. One sniff of the little canister, and my Grandma is back in my kitchen helping me.

Ingredient List

Olive Oil

Red Cabbage

Green Apples (tart apples)

Granulated Sugar

Salt and Black Pepper

Ground cloves

Water

White Vinegar

How to Make German Red Cabbage

Step by Step Instructions

Using a sharp knife, remove the outer leaves and stem from the cabbage. Shred the cabbage. In a large skillet, heat olive oil. Saute over medium heat shredded red cabbage and chopped green apples for 4-5 minutes or until cabbage begins to wilt. Add sugar, salt, pepper, ground cloves and water. Bring the mixture to a boil, and then reduce heat to a simmer. Cover the pan, and continue to cook for 35-45 minutes or until tender. Add vinegar and stir before serving.

Storage Instructions

Let cooked cabbage cool; transfer to an airtight container, and store in the fridge for 3 to 5 days.

Recipe FAQs

The easiest way to shred a cabbage is using a food processor.

Substitute bacon grease or canola oil for olive oil if desired.

Tart green apples work best for this sauteed red cabbage recipe. Peel the apples first.

Never used ground cloves? It’s one of my favorite spices, similar to cinnamon or nutmeg.

While braising the red cabbage, stir occasionally. Be sure to make sure the liquid doesn’t all absorb. If it does and you aren’t paying attention, the cabbage could burn due to the sugar in the recipe.

Use a large skillet or Dutch-oven while sauteing the red cabbage.

Recipe Variations

Use butter instead of olive oil.

Add a bay leaf for a little more flavor.

Substitute apple cider vinegar or red wine vinegar for while vinegar.

Slice a medium onion, and add it to the cabbage as it cooks.

More Cabbage Recipes

Cheesy Cabbage Casserole

Fried Cabbage with Bacon

Sweet and Sour Coleslaw

Creamy Cabbage

