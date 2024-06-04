Get Relief Now: Essential Oil Roller Recipe For Hot Flashes! (2024)

In this post I’m going to show you how to make an essential oil roller recipe for hot flashes that just might be the remedy you’ve been looking for.

This recipe comes from a study that was done with 52 menopausal women, who had one or more of these symptoms:

Hot flashes

Insomnia

Nervousness

Tingling, burning or numbing sensations

Feelings of deep sadness or gloom

Vertigo

Weakness

Joint or muscle pain

Headache

Palpitations

Formication (sensation of insects crawling on the skin)

During the study, the women were divided into 2 groups:

One group received a 30-minute essential oil massage once a week, for 8 weeks.

The other group did not receive a massage or any other treatment during those 8 weeks. Instead, they carried on with their usual daily routine. After the 8 weeks were over, they were given the essential oil massage (however, the researchers didn’t record the results at this stage).

Ultimately, the results revealed that the essential oil group experienced statistically significant improvements in all menopause symptoms.

In fact, the symptoms that improved the most with essential oils were hot flashes, feelings of sadness and joint/muscle pain.

So, what exactly was in this essential oil blend and how can you replicate it at home?

Well, let’s go ahead and have a look!

ESSENTIAL OILS THAT HELP HOT FLASHES

The essential oils and carrier oils that we’ll be using for this recipe are:

Lavender oil

Rose geranium oil

Rose oil

Jasmine oil

Evening primrose oil

Almond oil

Let’s see how each oil supports the body during menopause and improve hot flashes.

1. Lavender Oil

When it comes to hot flashes, research shows that simply inhaling lavender oil for 20 minutes, twice a day, can reduce the frequency of hot flashes.

In addition, lavender is a mood-boosting oil that creates a sense of relaxation.

This means that lavender can also alleviate feelings of sadness and gloom (which many women experience during menopause).

Lastly, lavender oil has anti-inflammatory properties that can help with menopause-related aches and pains.

2. Rose Geranium Oil

Aside from its ability to ease depression in postmenopausal women, geranium oils may also help stimulate the body’s natural production of estrogen (1, 2).

Since low estrogen is often linked to hot flashes and other menopause symptoms, using geranium can help address some underlying causes of hot flashes.

NOTE: the study used rose geranium (latin name pelargonium graveolens var. roseum). However, if you can’t find this oil, you can substitute with regular geranium (latin name pelargonium graveolens). They have very similar properties but different scents (rose geranium has a more rose-like aroma).

3. Rose Oil

Rose essential oil has similar properties to rose geranium oil.

In fact, just like geranium oils, rose oil has also been shown to stimulate the body’s natural production of estrogen.

In addition, rose oil can ease anxiety, boost libido and relieve pain. (source).

4. Jasmine Oil

Aside from easing hot flashes, jasmine oil has been shown to (source):

Boost libido.

Ease depression and anxiety.

Improve sleep quality.

Lower inflammation.

Fight dry skin and other signs of premature aging.

5. Evening Primrose Oil

Even though evening primrose oil is not an essential oil, it contains essential fatty acids (gamma linoleic acid) that are necessary for hormone production and regulation.

And when it comes to menopause-specific symptoms, research shows that internal use of evening primrose oil reduces the intensity of hot flashes (source).

Furthermore, evening primrose oil is beneficial for hair loss, osteoporosis and rheumatoid arthritis…all of which tend to occur during menopause.

Now, even though many of the studies done on evening primrose oil involved internal use, you can still get some of the benefits by massaging it onto the skin (since the body does absorb a percentage of what we apply onto the skin).

6. Almond Oil

For this essential oil blend, almond oil is used as a carrier oil.

This means that almond oil is simply there to disperse the essential oils correctly.

A carrier oil like almond is a must for any essential oil blend because it actually makes it easier for your skin to absorb the blend.

Plus, by diluting the essential oils in almond oil, you reduce the risk of your skin getting irritated (which can happen if essential oils are used undiluted).

Now, aside from all of the above, almond oil is a good source of vitamins A and E, which are very nourishing for the skin.

And it also contains omega-3 fatty acids which prevent premature aging and protect the skin from sun damage.

HOW TO MAKE AN ESSENTIAL OIL ROLLERBALL RECIPE FOR HOT FLASHES

Now it’s time to make your very own DIY hot flash essential oil remedy!

Please note that the recipe presented here follows the guidelines from the study which are:

4:2:1:1 ratio of lavender, rose geranium, rose and jasmine oil respectively, diluted to 3%.

10% evening primrose oil.

90% almond oil.

As for the ingredients – roller bottle – that you need to make this blend, you can get all of them from here from Mountain Rose Herbs. They carry a wide range of high quality, organic essential oils.

Now, here’s the final recipe for you.

Ingredients

¼ tsp evening primrose oil

5 drops lavender oil

2 drops rose geranium oil (substitute with regular geranium if necessary)

1 drop rose oil

1 drop jasmine oil

Almond oil

10 ml roller bottle

Instructions

Add evening primrose oil and essential oils to the roller bottle. Fill up the rest of the bottle with almond oil. Close the bottle and shake to blend the ingredients.

To use this blend you can rub it around the neck area and you can also try applying it to the bottom of the feet (one study suggests that this method helps to reduce hot flashes).

HOW TO CONTROL HOT FLASHES NATURALLY

As I’ve discussed in previous posts, menopause symptoms, such as hot flashes, are triggered by much more than just low estrogen.

Other factors that affect hot flashes include:

Chemical and emotional stress

Inflammation

Liver health

Adrenal health

Now, the good thing (yes, there is good news!) about all of the above is that they can be significantly improved through dietary and lifestyle choices.

For detailed steps that you can use, I recommend reading these posts:

7 Steps to Help You Go Through Menopause Naturally

A Complete Guide to Estrogen Dominance During Perimenopause

Both of the above posts walk you through the foods, supplements, herbs and other natural remedies that you can use to thrive fully, even as your body undergoes natural changes.

RELATED QUESTIONS

What essential oils are good for belly fat?

Essential oils that may help with belly fat and weight loss include cinnamon, lemon, bergamot, ginger, grapefruit and clary sage oil.

Does vitamin E really help with hot flashes?

According to a 2007 study, women who took 400 IUs of vitamin E daily, for 4 weeks, experienced a statistically significant reduction in the severity and frequency of hot flashes. The study concluded that vitamin E is “recommended for the treatment of hot flashes” (source).

Does apple cider vinegar balance female hormones?

Apple cider vinegar has been shown to regulate blood sugar and improve insulin sensitivity.

These two factors alone can help to boost overall hormone health because insulin levels affect cortisol as well as ovarian function.

To learn more about apple cider vinegar for hormones, read this post on hormone-balancing drinks.

CONCLUSION

Now, you’ve got your very own, science-backed essential oil roller recipe for hot flashes.

But do keep in mind that based on how this study was designed, it’s hard to say if the results were due to the essential oils only.

As one of my readers pointed out, the massage could have also contributed to the improvements. So, if you choose to test out this blend at home, keep that in mind.

Also, as you experiment with this, feel free to adapt this recipe and even use it as a post-shower body oil if you wish. In this case, all you need is a 4:2:1:1 dilution of lavender, geranium, rose and jasmine.

So, let’s say you decide to use a 1 ounce bottle to make this blend, you will need:

¾ tsp evening primrose oil

14 drops lavender

7 drops geranium

3 drops rose

3 drops jasmine

If you have any doubts about how many drops you need for your specific bottle size, simply use this essential oil dilution chart as a reference.

Also, you could increase the concentration to 4% or 5% if you’re not getting the results you want.

Happy mixing!

