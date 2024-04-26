Get started with Sticky Notes (2024)

Sticky Notes More...Less
Welcome to Sticky Notes! We're still the best way to write quick notes on your Windows desktop, but now you can also take your sticky notes with you, allowing you to capture, find, and use your notes across apps and your favorite devices.
Note:New and updated features in Sticky Notes may be released on a gradual roll-out basis, which means that they may not have made their way to your computer or device right away after being announced.
Welcome to Sticky Notes for Windows!
Open the Sticky Notes App
Click or tap the Start button, and type Sticky Notes.Sticky Notes will open where you left them.If you do not see Sticky Notes in your list of apps, open the Microsoft Store app and install Microsoft Sticky Notes.
In the list of notes, tap or double-click a note to open it.Or from the keyboard, press Ctrl+N to start a new note.
To close a note, tap or double-click the close icon ( X ).
Note:You cannot currently have Sticky Notes stay on top of other applications. But you can pin Sticky Notes to the Windows taskbar to see your list of notes instantly or to create a new note quickly. Right-click the Sticky Notes icon in the taskbar, and then click Pin to taskbar.
Sign in and sync your sticky notes
In Sticky Notes version 3.0 and later, using the same Microsoft account, you can sign in to sync your notes across apps and your favorite devices.
Open the Sticky Notes app and view your list of notes. If only a single note is displayed, click or tap the ellipsis icon ( … ) in the upper-right of the note and then click or tap Notes list.
Click or tap the settings icon in the upper right of the notes list.
Tap or click Sign in and enter your Microsoft Account credentials. If you do not have an account, you will be asked to create one to sign in.
Tap or click Continue.
Learn more about where else you can see your Sticky Notes.
Create a new note
Open Sticky Notes. Sticky Notes will open where you left them.
From the list of notes or from an existing note, click or tap the plus icon ( + ) in the upper left.
Or from the keyboard, press Ctrl+N to start a new note.
Tips:
You can pin Sticky Notes to the Windows taskbar to create a new note quickly. Right-click the Sticky Notes icon in the taskbar, and then click Pin to taskbar.
If you right click or tap and hold on the Sticky Notes icon in the Windows taskbar, you can select New note.
Add content to your note any way you want. You can use the keyboard, write with your finger or stylus on a touch-enabled device, or add a picture.
Note:You cannot currently change the font or size of note text.
Learn more ways toadd content to your sticky notes.
Search your notes
At the top of your list of notes, type a search term into the search box. Or from the keyboard, press Ctrl+F to search.
The list of notes will become filtered for only those notes that contain the search term.
To clear the search, click to tap ( X ) in the search bar, or delete the search term.
Change the appearance of your notes
You can customize your notes.
Grab the top of a note and drag the note around your desktop. We will remember where you put it!
Grab the edges of the note and increase its width and height.
Change the note background color. From any note, click or tap the ellipsis icon ( … ) located in the upper right corner, and then select a color for the note.
Change the light or dark color mode for easier reading. The color mode changes the background and font colors of the note and the note list to either light or dark, but not the note header. From Notes list, click or tap Settings, and then under Color, change the color mode to either light, dark, or set to match your current Windows mode.
Note:If you’re signed-in to your Microsoft account, the color change will sync across your devices and on the web.
Learn more ways to Format notes.
Tell us what you think
Tell us what you like about the new Sticky Notes experience — and what suggestions you have for making it even better. We'll send your product feedback directly to the Sticky Notes team!
From the Notes List, click or tap Settings, and then under Help & feedback, click or tap Share feedback.
If you have a feature you'd like to request, please send us your feedback to help us prioritize new features in future updates. See How do I give feedback on Microsoft Office? for more information.
Welcome to Sticky Notes for iPhone and iPad!
See your sticky notes in OneNote for iPhone
Your sticky notes appear along with OneNote for iPhone. Open OneNote for iPhone, and then on the bottom right, tap Sticky Notes.
You need to sign in with the same account on multiple devices to see your notes across your devices.
In the list of notes, tap a note to open it.
-
To close a note that you've modified, tap Done and then the downward-facing arrow in the upper left.
To close a note that you haven't modified, just tap the downward-facing arrow in the upper left.
Learn more about where else you can see your Sticky Notes.
See your sticky notes in OneNote for iPad
Your sticky notes appear along with OneNote for iPad. Open OneNote for iPad, and then on the Home tab, tap the Sticky Notes icon.
You need to sign in with the same account on multiple devices to see your notes across your devices.
In the list of notes, tap a note to open it. To edit a note, tap inside it.
-
To stop editing a note, tap Done.
To close a note, tap the downward-facing arrow in the upper left.
Learn more about Where else you can see your Sticky Notes.
Create a new sticky note in OneNote for iPhone
Open OneNote for iPhone, and then on the bottom right, tap Sticky Notes.
You need to sign in with the same account on multiple devices to see your notes across your devices.
-
From the list of notes, tap plus icon ( + ) on the bottom right to start a new note.
-
Add content to your note any way you want. You can use the keyboard or add a picture.
To close a note that you've modified, tap Done and then the downward-facing arrow in the upper left.
To close a note that you haven't modified, just tap the downward-facing arrow in the upper left.
Learn more ways to add content to your sticky notes.
Create a new sticky note in OneNote for iPad
Open OneNote for iPad, and then on the Home tab, tap the Sticky Notes icon.
You need to sign in with the same account on multiple devices to see your notes across your devices.
-
From the list of notes, tap plus icon ( + ) to start a new note.
-
Add content to your note any way you want. You can use the keyboard or add a picture.
To close a note that you've modified, tap Done, and then tap the downward-facing arrow in the upper left.
To close a note that you haven't modified, just tap the downward-facing arrow in the upper left.
Learn more ways to Add content to your sticky notes.
Copy note contents to a page to OneNote for iPad
Open OneNote for iPad, and then on the Home tab, tap the Sticky Notes icon on the far right.
You need to sign in with the same account on multiple devices to see your notes across your devices.
-
Press and hold a note to select it, and then while still pressing the note, do one of the following:
To copy the note contents to the current page, drag the note onto the page.
-
To copy the note contents onto a different page within the same section, drag the note over the destination page in the page list on the left. Keep pressing while the page opens, and then drag the note onto the page.
To copy the note onto a different page within a different section, drag the note over a different section in the section list on the left. If you don't see the section list, make sure it is open first. Keep pressing while the section opens, and then drag the note over the destination page until the page opens. While still pressing on the note, drag the note onto the page.
-
Tip:You can also copy text or images on a OneNote page to a new sticky note. Select some text or an image, then press and hold the selection until the selection menu appears. Tap Copy to Sticky Notes. A new sticky note will be created with the selected text.
Learn more ways to Add content to your sticky notes.
Change the color of a sticky note in OneNote for iPhone
From the list of notes, slide a note from the right to reveal note options, and then tap the middle format icon.
Or, from an opennote, tap the ellipsis icon ( ... ) located in the upper right, and then select a color for the note.
Change the color of a sticky note in OneNote for iPad
Open OneNote for iPad, and then on the Home tab, tap the Sticky Notes icon.
You need to sign in with the same account on multiple devices to see your notes across your devices.
-
From the list of notes, drag a note to the left to reveal note options, and then tap the format icon to show the color menu.
Or, from an open note, tap the ellipsis icon ( ... ) located in the upper right to show the color menu.
Share your notes in OneNote for iPhone
You can share your sticky notes with anyone, even people who don’t have a Microsoft account. Sticky notes can be shared using most popular apps or services available on your iPhone phone, including text messaging, email, or social media.
-
From the list of notes, slide a note from the right to reveal note options, and then tap the left share icon.
-
You can also share the note by opening it first, and then tap the ellipsis icon ( ... ) located in the upper right. Tap Share Note.
Learn more about sharing your sticky notes.
Share your sticky notes in OneNote for iPad
You can share your sticky notes with anyone, even people who don’t have a Microsoft account. Sticky notes can be shared using most popular apps or services available on your iPad, including text messaging, email, or social media.
-
Open OneNote for iPad, and then on the Home tab, tap the Sticky Notes icon.
You need to sign in with the same account on multiple devices to see your notes across your devices.
-
From the list of notes, drag a note to the left to reveal note options, and then tap the share icon.
You can also share the note by opening it first, and then tap the ellipsis icon ( ... ) located in the upper right. Tap Share Note.
Learn more about Sharing your sticky notes.
Tell us what you think
Tell us what you like about the new Sticky Notes experience — and what suggestions you have for making it even better. We'll send your product feedback directly to the Sticky Notes team!
From the Notes List, tap your account profile picture and then tap Help & Feedback.
If you have a feature you'd like to request, please send us your feedback to help us prioritize new features in future updates. See How do I give feedback on Microsoft Office? for more information.
Welcome to Sticky Notes for Android phone!
See your sticky notes in OneNote for Android
There are two ways to get your Sticky Notes on Android:
Within OneNote Open OneNote, and all your Sticky Notes appear on Homepage. Go to Filter options and select Sticky Notes to get a Sticky Notes only view.
-
On the Microsoft Launcher You can also quickly access your sticky notes without OneNote if you're using Microsoft Launcher as a custom Home screen for your Android phone. From the Launcher Home screen, slide from the left edge to see your feed, then flick down and tap Customize feed to add cards. Flick down again and turn on Sticky Notes to add to your feed.
Learn more about where else you can see your Sticky Notes.
Create a new sticky note
Open OneNote for Android phone, and then on the New Page Creation Toolbar, click on the triple dot menu.
-
Click on Create a Sticky Note to start a new note.
-
Add content to your note any way you want. You can use the keyboard, write with your finger or stylus on a touch-enabled device, or add a picture.
-
To save and close the note, tap the left-facing arrow in the upper left.
Note:You cannot currently change the font or size of note text.
Learn more ways to add content to your sticky notes.
Change the color of your notes
-
From the list of notes, tap a note to open it. Tap the more options icon located in the upper right.
-
Select a color for the note.
Tip:If you’re signed in to your Microsoft account, the color change will sync across your devices and on the web.
Share your notes
You can share your sticky notes with anyone, even people who don’t have a Microsoft account. Sticky notes can be shared using most popular apps or services available on your Android phone, including text messaging, email, or social media.
-
From the notes list, open the note you want to share. Tap the ellipsis icon ( ... ) located in the upper right.
-
Tap Share.
-
Select how you want to share the note.
Tell us what you think
Tell us what you like about the new Sticky Notes experience — and what suggestions you have for making it even better. We'll send your product feedback directly to the Sticky Notes team!
From the Notes List, tap your account profile picture and then under Feedback, tap Send Feedback.
If you have a feature you'd like to request, please send us your feedback to help us prioritize new features in future updates. See How do I give feedback on Microsoft Office? for more information.
No more hunting around for a piece of paper and pencil to capture a quick but important thought you don't want to lose track of.
