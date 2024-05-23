Get the famous Can't Fail 5-Minute Fudge recipe, plus 10 more fast vintage fudge recipes - Click Americana (2024)

- Categories:1950s, 1960s, Vintage advertisem*nts, Vintage dessert recipes,
- By The Click Americana Team
- Added or last updatedMay 30, 2019
The best fast vintage fudge recipes
Let’s start with Can’t Fail 5-Minute Fudge, famous in the 1950s & 1960s!
Fudge in 5 minutes! Can’t fail! The secret is today’s Carnation. No beating, soft ball tests or candy thermometer needed.
FOR FUDGE MAKING TIPS & MORE RECIPES, SEE: The ultimate guide for making perfect fudge like your grandma used to make
Classic Can't fail 5-minute fudge
Yield: 2 pounds (32 pieces)
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 10 minutes
Additional Time: 1 hour
Total Time: 1 hour 20 minutes
Ingredients
- 2/3 cup evaporated milk, undiluted
- 1-2/3 cups sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 1/2 cups marshmallows, diced
- 1-1/2 cups semisweet chocolate chips
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- Nuts
Instructions
- Mix 2/3 cup (one small can) Carnation evaporated milk, 1-2/3 cups sugar, and 1/2 teaspoon salt in saucepan over medium heat.
- Bring to boil; cook for 5 minutes, stirring constantly. When the milk starts to bubble around edges of pan is when you should start timing the 5 minutes.
- Remove from the heat. Add 1-1/2 cups (16 medium) diced marshmallows, 1-1/2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips, and 1 teaspoon vanilla.
- Stir vigorously for 1 minute (or until marshmallows melt).
- Pour into an 8-inch square buttered pan. Garnish with nuts.
- Cool. Cut in squares.
Nutrition Information:
Yield: 32Serving Size: 1
Amount Per Serving:Calories: 100Total Fat: 3gSaturated Fat: 2gTrans Fat: 0gUnsaturated Fat: 1gCholesterol: 2mgSodium: 44mgCarbohydrates: 18gFiber: 1gSugar: 17gProtein: 1g
Can’t Fail 5-Minute Fudge: 3 recipe variations
For Peppermint Fudge: Sprinkle 1/4 cup of coarsely broken peppermint stick candy over top of fudge in pan.
For Upside-Down Coconut Fudge: Spread 1 cup flaked coconut on bottom of buttered 8″ square pan. Top with fudge.
For Nut Fudge: Add 1/2 cup chopped nuts to fudge mixture before pouring in pan.
Classic fast fudge recipe (1968)
Yield: 36 pieces
Ingredients
- 4-1/2 cups sugar
- pinch of salt
- 2 tbsp. butter
- 1 large can evaporated milk
- 12 oz semi-sweet chocolate morsels
- 3 whole bars German sweet chocolate
- 1 large jar Marshmallow Creme
- 2 cups chopped nuts (or 3 heaping tbsp. peanut butter)
Instructions
- In a large saucepan, combine sugar, salt, butter and milk. Boil six minutes.
- In a large bowl, combine remaining ingredients.
- Pour hot mixture into mixture in bowl and beat with spoon until chocolate melts.
- Pour into greased sheet pan, 13 by 9 by 2 inches, and let stand several hours before cutting.
Nutrition Information:
Yield: 36Serving Size: 1
Amount Per Serving:Calories: 203Total Fat: 8gSaturated Fat: 3gTrans Fat: 0gUnsaturated Fat: 5gCholesterol: 2mgSodium: 35mgCarbohydrates: 33gFiber: 1gSugar: 31gProtein: 2g
Fast, easy fudge stirs interest (1967)
From The Journal News (White Plains, New York) December 27, 1967
Of all the candy recipes invented in recent years, fudge that’s quick and easy to make has caused the most interest.
Here’s a good recipe of this sort. If refrigerated, and served chilled, it is a delight: fully firm and creamy candy with rich chocolate flavor.
One caution: the recipe calls for bringing the candy mixture to a rolling boil and continuing that vigorous boil for five minutes. Be sure you do just that; otherwise the fudge will be too soft, and may have to end up as an ice-cream topping.
Quick pecan fudge vintage recipe
Yield: 24 pieces
Ingredients
- 2 cups sugar
- 3 tablespoons butter
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup undiluted evaporated milk
- 1/2 cup miniature marshmallows
- 1-1/4 cups (9 ounces) semi-sweet chocolate pieces
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 2/3 cup coarsely broken pecans
- Pecan halves, if desired
Instructions
- Into a saucepan turn the sugar, butter, salt and evaporated milk.
- Over medium heat stirring constantly, bring to a rolling boil. Continue the rolling boil and the stirring for five minutes. Remove from heat.
- Add marshmallows, chocolate, vanilla and pecans, Stir vigorously until marshmallows and chocolate are melted and entirely blended.
- Turn into a buttered pan (8 by 8 by 2 inches),
- Mark soft fudge into squares; press a pecan half, if used, on top of each piece.
- When cold, cut into squares; wrap each square separately in transparent plastic wrap; store in tightly-closed plastic bag in refrigerator.
Notes
If the fudge, when allowed to stand at room temperature until cold, does not become firm enough to cut into squares, refrigerate until firm, and then cut and wrap each square separately in transparent plastic wrap; store in tightly closed plastic bag in refrigerator.
Remove fudge just before serving, because if it stands a while at room temperature, if will soften. It tastes best chilled and firm.
Nutrition Information:
Yield: 24Serving Size: 1
Amount Per Serving:Calories: 159Total Fat: 7gSaturated Fat: 3gTrans Fat: 0gUnsaturated Fat: 4gCholesterol: 7mgSodium: 69mgCarbohydrates: 25gFiber: 1gSugar: 23gProtein: 1g
Quick pecan fudge: 3 more vintage recipe variations
To make Quick Choco-mint Fudge: Add 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon peppermint extract in place of vanilla in the Quick Pecan Fudge recipe,
To make Quick Mexican Fudge: Stir one teaspoon cinnamon into the sugar mixture before cooking in the Quick Pecan Fudge recipe.
To make Quick Almond Fudge: Use 1 teaspoon almond extract in place of the vanilla, and omit the walnuts in the Quick Pecan Fudge recipe; press a blanched almond on top of each square of fudge.
Fast, dark chocolate fudge for squares only (1967)
Recipe from the Pasadena Independent (Pasadena, California) December 28, 1967
Fast, dark chocolate fudge
Yield: 2 pounds
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 20 minutes
Additional Time: 2 hours
Total Time: 2 hours 30 minutes
Ingredients
- 3 cups sugar
- 3/4 cup milk
- 3 tablespoons butter or margarine
- 2 tablespoons dark corn syrup
- 2 ounces unsweetened chocolate
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1 cup coarsely-chopped walnuts (optional)
Instructions
- Combine sugar, milk, butter, corn syrup and chocolate in a heavy 3 quart saucepan.
- Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until mixture boils.
- Then cook, stirring occasionally, until temperature reaches 238 degrees F, or until a small amount of the mixture dropped into very cold water forms a soft ball which flattens on removal from water.
- Remove from heat. Add vanilla.
- Cool to lukewarm (110 degrees F).
- Beat until fudge begins to thicken and lose its gloss. Mix in nuts.
- Quickly pour into greased 8-in square pan.
- Cut into squares when cold.
Nutrition Information:
Yield: 36Serving Size: 1
Amount Per Serving:Calories: 111Total Fat: 4gSaturated Fat: 1gTrans Fat: 0gUnsaturated Fat: 2gCholesterol: 3mgSodium: 12mgCarbohydrates: 19gFiber: 0gSugar: 18gProtein: 1g
Fast, dark fudge: 2 vintage recipe variations
Blonde fudge: Follow the recipe for dark chocolate fudge, omitting the chocolate and increasing corn syrup to 4 tablespoons and vanilla to 2 teaspoons. Makes 2 pounds.
Double-decker fudge: Prepare 1 recipe dark chocolate fudge; pour into a greased 8-inch square pan. Prepare 1 recipe blonde fudge. Cut into squares when cold. Makes 4 pounds.
- Original publication date: December 1961
