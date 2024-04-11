Gilgeori Toast (Korean Street Toast With Cabbage and Egg) Recipe (2024)

Thank you for this recipe! I grew up in Korea and worked as a server at a place where they sold these “toasts” of different types (pizza, cheese, veggie, ham, etc.) so this brought me back to those days.. I didn’t know it at the time but that experience taught me so much about myself and life. As for the recipe, this is different from that restaurant’s but that is to be expected. Don’t skimp on the mayo ketchup combo - that’s what makes this imo. Glad to see so many others enjoying this too