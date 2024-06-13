Gingerbread Biscotti Recipe (2024)

Home » Recipes » Desserts » Cookies » Gingerbread Biscotti Recipe
This Gingerbread Biscotti Recipe makes a crispy treat full of warm spices to serve with coffee or hot tea.
Can there ever be enough gingerbread in the world? I think not. Especially when it comes to Gingerbread Biscotti. This biscotti, full of warm spices, is the perfect crunchy cookie for enjoying with coffee, tea or hot chocolate. It’s deceptively addicting too! Really.
For years I overlooked biscotti, having never found any that was really worth the calories. But since learning to make biscotti at home, I’m a changed woman. Not only is it pretty easy to make, biscotti is fun to make too. A few years ago our home became a biscotti making factory, cranking out batch after batch to share with friends during the holiday season. Once you get the hang of it, you’ll be making each year too.
This Gingerbread Biscotti Recipe is no exception to the fun of biscotti making. Plus, when you begin to smell those gingerbread spices waft throughout your home, you won’t be able to wait for that first crunchy bite.
As I said, when it comes to preparation, biscotti is easy to make at home. Don’t let the extra steps turn you off. Making biscotti is much like making a basic cookie dough. Begin by whisking together the dry ingredients. Then separately beat together the butter and brown sugar. Add in eggs, vanilla extract and molasses (unsulfured), and combine well. Next, stir in the flour and spice mixture to form a stiff dough. The dough is done.
The fun has just begun! Divide the dough in half. Flour your hands and form the dough into two slightly flat logs approximately 2×12-inches. Dust the tops with confectioners’ sugar. Bake until slightly firm to the touch, about 30 minutes. Remove from the oven and cool for 5-10 minutes.
Here’s where the baking deviates a bit from regular cookie making. Transfer the slightly cooled loaves to a cutting board and carefully slice into 3/4-inch pieces. Arrange slices, cut side down, on a baking sheet and bake again for about 10 minutes or until crisp. Remove and transfer to a cooling rack. That’s it! It takes a bit longer than regular cookies, but it is totally worth it.
Gingerbread Biscotti is great for sharing during the holiday season. Wrap up a few to share with a cute tin of tea bags or a gourmet coffee for a gift anyone would be happy to receive.
Gingerbread Biscotti Recipe
Gingerbread Biscotti Recipe
Yield: 24
Prep Time: 30 minutes
Cook Time: 45 minutes
Total Time: 1 hour 15 minutes
Crispy biscotti made with classic gingerbread spices is perfect to enjoy with coffee, tea or hot cocoa.
Ingredients
- 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
- 3/4 teaspoon ground allspice
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cloves
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
- 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 2 large eggs
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 2 tablespoons unsulfured molasses
- 1-2 tablespoons confectioners’ sugar
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350-degrees F. Prepare large baking sheet by lining with parchment, baking mat, or with butter and flour.
- In a bowl whisk together flour, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, ginger, allspice, cloves and pepper. Set aside.
- In a separate bowl, use an electric mixer to beat together the butter and brown sugar about 2 minutes on medium-high until combined. Add eggs and beat until combined well. Stir in vanilla extract and unsulfured molasses; combine well.
- Stir in flour mixture to form a stiff dough.
- Divide dough in half. Flour hands and form dough into two slightly flattened logs on prepared baking sheets, each approximately 12-inches long and 2-inches wide. Sprinkle with confectioners’ sugar.
- Bake 30 minutes, or until slightly firm to the touch. Cool on baking sheet 5-10 minutes.
- Transfer to cutting board and cut into ¾-inch slices. Arrange biscotti, cut sides down, on baking sheet and bake for about 10 minutes, or until crisp. Cool on a rack.
- Store in airtight containers up to 1 week. Biscotti may be kept wrapped in freezer safe plastic wrap and frozen up to a month.
Originally published November 27, 2015.
published on December 1, 2020
80 commentsLeave a comment »
Amy Emmett-Rardin —Reply
Great recipe! I made several kinds of biscotti as Christmas gifts for 2020 and this was everyone’s favorite!
K8long —Reply
I LOVE these biscotti’s they are so simple but elegant. I dipped the bottoms in vanilla candy melts that I had left over. But even without that they are Devine!!! Thank you for sharing!
Cheryl —Reply
Just baked these today and they are wonderful!!! This is the second recipe I have tried and it will be my go to… Thanks
Suzanne —Reply
I’ve been making these every Christmas for years now. Thanks for an excellent recipe!
Ann Sullivan —Reply
Do you think your ginger biscotti should be using baking powder not baking Soda?
Amy Johnson —
I make the recipe just as written.
Chris —Reply
Nice! I used baking powder instead of soda. The 2 eggs made my dough a bit too soft so I added extra flour, which I often need to do with US recipes. US ‘cookie’ and cake recipes are often far too sweet for Aus/NZ tastebuds but these were perfect. The loaves cooked well and sliced well. Next time, I’m going to add pecan nuts or maybe some excellent quality chocolate…
Roxie —Reply
I made these yesterday, and took some to coffee this morning for friends, everyone loved the gingerbread biscotti! Thank you for the recipe!
Maureen Roye —Reply
Made these yesterday as part of a Christmas Cookie Exchange. I also exchanged the cloves for additional ginger, and added a small amount of freshly grated ginger, too. What the heck, you can never have too much ginger. They came out perfect – the smell, the taste, the look. Dipped one end in dark chocolate because, well why not? Definitely a keeper!
Linda —Reply
Hey Amy,
This is my go-to Gingerbread Recipe absolutely perfect. I was low on Black Pepper and Ground Ginger sooo I improvised. I used a Stand Mixer. I creamed my butter and sugar and threw in a few organic Crystalized Ginger Squares. About 2 to 3 TBSP worth and mashed them up well during this step make sure you scrape down the bowl before adding any other ingredients and mix again mashing anymore Squares of Ginger. The batter will not be the smooth pudding consistency as usual a few small chunks or mashed Ginger Square marbling is fine. Followed the rest as usual only adding a tsp. of Ground Ginger in Flour mixture until the Black Pepper added 1/4 tsp. Black and 1/4 tsp. White Pepper. The end results were a wonderful Gingerbread Biscotti with a Little Ginger Bite like a Snap Cookie. Amy Thank You sooo much for this recipe my family, neighbors, and friends love it!! I’m sorry I had to use a few other things I always like to try the original first, but I really wanted to make this. Merry Christmas!!
AustinTxGal —Reply
I LOVE anything ginger. I made the above recipe as written. Awesome! Loved it. I made another batch today and decreased the ground ginger by 1/2 tsp and added finely chopped crystalized ginger (about 1 T) to the flour mixture so it would evenly mix into the butter/egg mixture. Also, amazing.
Great recipe. So glad I found it. I will add it to my Xmas baking list along with my cranberry pistachio biscotti. Thanks for sharing!
Christina —Reply
I added a little bit of chopped fine crystallized ginger, gives it an extra umph.
Kayla —Reply
This is a great recipe and perfect for the holidays or the fall season with cup of something warm. I put sugar in the raw on top as I love a crunch with a biscotti and also added hazelnuts. Dipped the footing in a little dark chocolate. These are so great. 🙂
Deb —Reply
If I use salted butter and less salt, will that work for the gingerbread biscotti?
Amy Johnson —
Yes, that should work just fine.
Deb —Reply
First time I tried these. I used salted butter and less salt, about half. They are delicious! I gave a few to my daughter to sample. She and her son said they are their favorite biscotti that I make!
