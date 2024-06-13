Gingerbread Biscotti Recipe (2024)

This post may contain Amazon or other affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

This Gingerbread Biscotti Recipe makes a crispy treat full of warm spices to serve with coffee or hot tea.

Can there ever be enough gingerbread in the world? I think not. Especially when it comes to Gingerbread Biscotti. This biscotti, full of warm spices, is the perfect crunchy cookie for enjoying with coffee, tea or hot chocolate. It’s deceptively addicting too! Really.

For years I overlooked biscotti, having never found any that was really worth the calories. But since learning to make biscotti at home, I’m a changed woman. Not only is it pretty easy to make, biscotti is fun to make too. A few years ago our home became a biscotti making factory, cranking out batch after batch to share with friends during the holiday season. Once you get the hang of it, you’ll be making each year too.

This Gingerbread Biscotti Recipe is no exception to the fun of biscotti making. Plus, when you begin to smell those gingerbread spices waft throughout your home, you won’t be able to wait for that first crunchy bite.

As I said, when it comes to preparation, biscotti is easy to make at home. Don’t let the extra steps turn you off. Making biscotti is much like making a basic cookie dough. Begin by whisking together the dry ingredients. Then separately beat together the butter and brown sugar. Add in eggs, vanilla extract and molasses (unsulfured), and combine well. Next, stir in the flour and spice mixture to form a stiff dough. The dough is done.

The fun has just begun! Divide the dough in half. Flour your hands and form the dough into two slightly flat logs approximately 2×12-inches. Dust the tops with confectioners’ sugar. Bake until slightly firm to the touch, about 30 minutes. Remove from the oven and cool for 5-10 minutes.

Here’s where the baking deviates a bit from regular cookie making. Transfer the slightly cooled loaves to a cutting board and carefully slice into 3/4-inch pieces. Arrange slices, cut side down, on a baking sheet and bake again for about 10 minutes or until crisp. Remove and transfer to a cooling rack. That’s it! It takes a bit longer than regular cookies, but it is totally worth it.

Gingerbread Biscotti is great for sharing during the holiday season. Wrap up a few to share with a cute tin of tea bags or a gourmet coffee for a gift anyone would be happy to receive.

Gingerbread Biscotti Recipe

Gingerbread Biscotti Recipe Yield: 24 Prep Time: 30 minutes Cook Time: 45 minutes Total Time: 1 hour 15 minutes Crispy biscotti made with classic gingerbread spices is perfect to enjoy with coffee, tea or hot cocoa. Ingredients 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

3/4 teaspoon ground allspice

1/2 teaspoon ground cloves

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened

1 cup brown sugar

2 large eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 tablespoons unsulfured molasses

1-2 tablespoons confectioners' sugar Instructions Preheat oven to 350-degrees F. Prepare large baking sheet by lining with parchment, baking mat, or with butter and flour. In a bowl whisk together flour, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, ginger, allspice, cloves and pepper. Set aside. In a separate bowl, use an electric mixer to beat together the butter and brown sugar about 2 minutes on medium-high until combined. Add eggs and beat until combined well. Stir in vanilla extract and unsulfured molasses; combine well. Stir in flour mixture to form a stiff dough. Divide dough in half. Flour hands and form dough into two slightly flattened logs on prepared baking sheets, each approximately 12-inches long and 2-inches wide. Sprinkle with confectioners' sugar. Bake 30 minutes, or until slightly firm to the touch. Cool on baking sheet 5-10 minutes. Transfer to cutting board and cut into ¾-inch slices. Arrange biscotti, cut sides down, on baking sheet and bake for about 10 minutes, or until crisp. Cool on a rack. Store in airtight containers up to 1 week. Biscotti may be kept wrapped in freezer safe plastic wrap and frozen up to a month. Did you make this recipe? Please leave a comment on the blog or share a photo on Facebook

