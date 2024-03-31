Gingerbread Hot Chocolate Recipe (2024)

Published: Nov 11, 2023 by Kim Beaulieu · This post may contain affiliate links

This Gingerbread Hot Chocolate is the best around! It has three secret ingredients that make it special and give it a gingerbread flavour.

Nothing beats homemade hot chocolate. It's super quick and easy to make.

If you make it yourself you can control what goes in it which is a huge perk.

Good hot cocoa mix can cost a fortune to buy in stores. Making your own saves money.

We live in Canada so winters can be brutal. My family spends a fair amount of time outdoors so we love making homemade hot chocolate when we come in from the cold.

One of my personal faves is gingerbread hot chocolate. I love making it, especially around the holiday season.

My youngest is OBSESSED with Biscoff. We buy jars and jars of it on a regular basis.

Honestly, I need to keep a good stockpile of it in my pantry because we go through so much of it.

So, making a Biscoff - cookie butter inspired hot chocolate just made sense. This gingerbread hot chocolate satisfies our cravings in the most delicious way.

After you whip it be sure to toss lots of marshmallows in your mug. Then, top it with a gingerbread cookie!

Honestly, it's the perfect warm drink to curl up with and watch Christmas movies! Or grab a novel and sip this by a warm fire.

Note: I made this gingerbread hot chocolate recipe some time ago for Food Fanatic when I was a contributor. The recipe can be seen here on my blog, or on theirs.

Ingredients:

For the Hot Chocolate:

Milk - First of all, I used chocolate milk for this recipe. You can use regular 2% milk if you prefer. You can substitute almond milk, cashew milk, soy milk or oat milk if desired. Use non dairy products if you need to. It will still taste great!

First of all, I used chocolate milk for this recipe. You can use regular 2% milk if you prefer. You can substitute almond milk, cashew milk, soy milk or oat milk if desired. Use non dairy products if you need to. It will still taste great! Cocoa Powder - Use good quality unsweetened cocoa powder. It's worth being picky when it comes to cocoa powder because it will affect the taste.

Use good quality unsweetened cocoa powder. It's worth being picky when it comes to cocoa powder because it will affect the taste. Sugar - I used brown sugar for this recipe for a richer flavour. Use granulated white sugar if you prefer it.

I used brown sugar for this recipe for a richer flavour. Use granulated white sugar if you prefer it. Cookie Butter - I'm not going to lie, this girl loves Biscoff but any cookie butter will do.

I'm not going to lie, this girl loves Biscoff but any cookie butter will do. Spices - Lastly, this recipe uses ground ginger, ground cinnamon and ground nutmeg.

Lastly, this recipe uses ground ginger, ground cinnamon and ground nutmeg. Optional Flavourings: You can always add gingerbread syrup, pure maple syrup, molasses or even honey for added depth of flavour. A hint of vanilla extract would be amazing as well. Get creative and do your own thing!

For the Optional Toppings:

Whipped Cream - Adding a dollop or two to hot chocolate is not only fun, but adds great flavour.

Adding a dollop or two to hot chocolate is not only fun, but adds great flavour. Miniature Marshmallows - Again, adding marshmallows is not only fun, but adds amazing flavour to the hot chocolate.

Again, adding marshmallows is not only fun, but adds amazing flavour to the hot chocolate. Cocoa Powder - I love sprinkling a little bit cocoa powder over the whipped cream and marshmallows.

I love sprinkling a little bit cocoa powder over the whipped cream and marshmallows. Cinnamon Sticks - This is another addition that adds a festive touch and they are useful for stirring your hot chocolate.

This is another addition that adds a festive touch and they are useful for stirring your hot chocolate. Mini Gingerbread Men - Add a little fun by sitting a gingerbread in the drink or hang it from the rim. This is fun for kids and adults.

Add a little fun by sitting a gingerbread in the drink or hang it from the rim. This is fun for kids and adults. Spices - You can use allspice or cloves if you like them. We're not huge fans.

Instructions to Make Gingerbread Hot Chocolate:

First, combine the milk, cocoa powder, brown sugar, Biscoff, ginger, cinnamon and nutmeg in a large saucepan.

Then, cook the hot chocolate over medium heat, making sure to stir occasionally as the sugar and Biscoff dissolve.

Next, you want to cook the hot chocolate for about 5 minutes. You want the mixture to warm gently, no rolling boils! No scalding it!

Then, remove the saucepan from heat and carefully pour it into mugs. I recommend filling the mugs about ¾ full so you still have room for add-ins.

Lastly, top each mug with whipped cream, mini marshmallows, and cocoa powder. Then, add a cinnamon stick and gingerbread man to each mug.

Serve!

How to Store Gingerbread Hot Chocolate:

You can store leftover hot chocolate in a glass jar with a good lid, or an airtight container, for up to 3 day in the refrigerator.

How to Reheat Hot Chocolate:

Transfer the hot chocolate to a small sauce pan, and reheat it on the stovetop over medium heat. Stir continuously till it's warm enough to drink.

You can reheat leftover hot chocolate in the microwave as well. Although it's not my preferred method, it is quick and easy. Transfer the hot chocolate to a microwave safe mug and cook until warm. Do not attempt to boil it in the microwave. You're just heating it up until it's warm.

