Gingerbread Hot Chocolate Recipe (2024)

Published: by Kim Beaulieu · This post may contain affiliate links
Jump to Recipe Print Recipe
This Gingerbread Hot Chocolate is the best around! It has three secret ingredients that make it special and give it a gingerbread flavour.
Nothing beats homemade hot chocolate. It's super quick and easy to make.
If you make it yourself you can control what goes in it which is a huge perk.
Good hot cocoa mix can cost a fortune to buy in stores. Making your own saves money.
We live in Canada so winters can be brutal. My family spends a fair amount of time outdoors so we love making homemade hot chocolate when we come in from the cold.
One of my personal faves is gingerbread hot chocolate. I love making it, especially around the holiday season.
My youngest is OBSESSED with Biscoff. We buy jars and jars of it on a regular basis.
Honestly, I need to keep a good stockpile of it in my pantry because we go through so much of it.
So, making a Biscoff - cookie butter inspired hot chocolate just made sense. This gingerbread hot chocolate satisfies our cravings in the most delicious way.
After you whip it be sure to toss lots of marshmallows in your mug. Then, top it with a gingerbread cookie!
Honestly, it's the perfect warm drink to curl up with and watch Christmas movies! Or grab a novel and sip this by a warm fire.
Note: I made this gingerbread hot chocolate recipe some time ago for Food Fanatic when I was a contributor. The recipe can be seen here on my blog, or on theirs.
Ingredients:
For the Hot Chocolate:
- Milk - First of all, I used chocolate milk for this recipe. You can use regular 2% milk if you prefer. You can substitute almond milk, cashew milk, soy milk or oat milk if desired. Use non dairy products if you need to. It will still taste great!
- Cocoa Powder - Use good quality unsweetened cocoa powder. It's worth being picky when it comes to cocoa powder because it will affect the taste.
- Sugar - I used brown sugar for this recipe for a richer flavour. Use granulated white sugar if you prefer it.
- Cookie Butter - I'm not going to lie, this girl loves Biscoff but any cookie butter will do.
- Spices - Lastly, this recipe uses ground ginger, ground cinnamon and ground nutmeg.
- Optional Flavourings: You can always add gingerbread syrup, pure maple syrup, molasses or even honey for added depth of flavour. A hint of vanilla extract would be amazing as well. Get creative and do your own thing!
For the Optional Toppings:
- Whipped Cream - Adding a dollop or two to hot chocolate is not only fun, but adds great flavour.
- Miniature Marshmallows - Again, adding marshmallows is not only fun, but adds amazing flavour to the hot chocolate.
- Cocoa Powder - I love sprinkling a little bit cocoa powder over the whipped cream and marshmallows.
- Cinnamon Sticks - This is another addition that adds a festive touch and they are useful for stirring your hot chocolate.
- Mini Gingerbread Men - Add a little fun by sitting a gingerbread in the drink or hang it from the rim. This is fun for kids and adults.
- Spices - You can use allspice or cloves if you like them. We're not huge fans.
Instructions to Make Gingerbread Hot Chocolate:
- First, combine the milk, cocoa powder, brown sugar, Biscoff, ginger, cinnamon and nutmeg in a large saucepan.
- Then, cook the hot chocolate over medium heat, making sure to stir occasionally as the sugar and Biscoff dissolve.
- Next, you want to cook the hot chocolate for about 5 minutes. You want the mixture to warm gently, no rolling boils! No scalding it!
- Then, remove the saucepan from heat and carefully pour it into mugs. I recommend filling the mugs about ¾ full so you still have room for add-ins.
- Lastly, top each mug with whipped cream, mini marshmallows, and cocoa powder. Then, add a cinnamon stick and gingerbread man to each mug.
- Serve!
How to Store Gingerbread Hot Chocolate:
- You can store leftover hot chocolate in a glass jar with a good lid, or an airtight container, for up to 3 day in the refrigerator.
How to Reheat Hot Chocolate:
- Transfer the hot chocolate to a small sauce pan, and reheat it on the stovetop over medium heat. Stir continuously till it's warm enough to drink.
- You can reheat leftover hot chocolate in the microwave as well. Although it's not my preferred method, it is quick and easy. Transfer the hot chocolate to a microwave safe mug and cook until warm. Do not attempt to boil it in the microwave. You're just heating it up until it's warm.
Recipes similar to Gingerbread Hot Chocolate:
- Homemade Hot Cocoa Mix
- Red Velvet Hot Chocolate
- Peppermint Hot Chocolate
- Nutella Hot Chocolate
- Coconut Hot Chocolate
- Slow Cooker Confetti Cake Batter and White Chocolate Hot Chocolate
- More Hot Chocolate Recipes
Places to stalk Cravings of a Lunatic
Instagram~YouTube~Kiss My Smoke
Print Pin
4.75 from 27 votes
Gingerbread Hot Chocolate
This Gingerbread Hot Chocolate is the best around. It has three secret ingredients that make it special. Curl up by the fire and sip this all day long!
Course Beverage, Drinks
Cuisine American
Keyword gingerbread hot chocolate, hot chocolate, hot cocoa
Prep Time 5 minutes minutes
Total Time 5 minutes minutes
Servings 4
Calories 456kcal
Author Kim Beaulieu
Equipment
Ingredients
- 6 cups chocolate milk
- ¼ cup unsweetened cocoa powder
- ¼ cup brown sugar
- 2 tablespoons Biscoff spread or any brand of cookie butter
- 3 teaspoons ground ginger
- 2 teaspoons cinnamon
- ¼ teaspoon nutmeg
Toppings:
- ½ cup mini marshmallows
- 4 cinnamon sticks for garnish and stirring
- 4 mini gingerbread men for garnish and dunking
US Customary - Metric
Instructions
Combine the chocolate milk, cocoa powder, brown sugar, Biscoff spread, ginger, cinnamon, and nutmeg in a large saucepan.
Turn the burner on medium heat and cook while stirring occasionally until the sugar and Biscoff dissolve completely. Do not overcook and do not boil. You don't want to scald the hot chocolate.
Cook until the mixtureis steaming and is warmed thoroughly. This should take about 5 minutes or so. One small tip is to remove a small amount of the hot chocolate with a ladle so you can test it prior to removing the saucepan from the heat. This allows you to check theflavour and the temperature in case either needs adjusting.
Next, remove the saucepan from the heat and pour the hot chocolate into mugs. I recommend filling each mug ¾ full so there is still room for add-ins like marshmallows.
For a nice finishing touch you can top each mug with whipped cream, mini marshmallows, and some cocoa powder over top. Finally, add a cinnamon stick for stirring, and a gingerbread man for dunking.
Serve!
Notes
Originally posted on December 20, 2016.
Nutrition
Calories: 456kcal | Carbohydrates: 69g | Protein: 14g | Fat: 17g | Saturated Fat: 9g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 1g | Monounsaturated Fat: 4g | Cholesterol: 45mg | Sodium: 236mg | Potassium: 766mg | Fiber: 8g | Sugar: 55g | Vitamin A: 381IU | Vitamin C: 4mg | Calcium: 485mg | Iron: 2mg
Thanks for visiting today!
If you’re looking for moredessert recipesbe sure to check out myrecipe index. You can also find a lot more Christmas recipesas well.
Be sure tofollow me on Pinterestwhile you’re here. I love pinning great recipes! Also, make sure youfollow me on Instagram. It’s a great way to stay up to date with the blog.
Toodles! xx
« Slow Cooker Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Mini Potato Skins with Sour Cream, Bacon, and Chives »
Never Miss a Bite!
Subscribe for FREE recipes sent right to your inbox!
This post may contain affiliate links. Read my disclosure policy.
Reader Interactions
Comments
Christine
Yum! Biscoff spread is my weakness so definitely going to have to give these a try! I just got copper mugs as well so, hopefully they turn out as cute as yours! Thanks for posting on Inspiration Monday 🙂
Reply
Margaret Robinson
This is a great recipe and glad you've shared it! However, never having used Biscoff on anything (let alone know where to find it - I had to look online for stores), why do you put this in Hot Chocolate?
Reply
Kim Beaulieu
Hi Margaret. Biscoff is what makes it taste like gingerbread cookies. You can use fresh ginger if you like or can't access cookie butter (Biscoff). Fresh ginger and some sugar would do the trick. Let me know if you have any more questions.
Reply
Margaret Robinson
Thanks - will try the Biscoff. Although I've never seen it in any of our grocery stores, I've never honestly looked so it's probably just sitting there waiting for me to grab a jar! Happy Holidays - MMR
Reply
Kim Beaulieu
If you look by the peanut butter you should find cookie butter. Any brand will do. My daughter LOVES the brand from Walmart. Pernotti Cookie Notti Cookie Butter. We make cookie butter krispies with it quite often.
Jessi @ Practically Functional
This sounds totally delicious! I just wanted to let you know that you were my Rockstar pick at last week's Creativity Unleashed party! Congrats, and thanks for sharing at our party! https://www.practicallyfunctional.com/creativity-unleashed-202/
Reply
Lorelai @ Life With Lorelai
Hey, Kim! Just wanted to let you know that we loved your Gingerbread Hot Chocolate Recipe so much when you shared it at the #HomeMattersParty last week, we’ve FEATURED it THIS WEEK! Hope you can check it out when you get a sec. Happy Friday!!!
https://lifewithlorelai.com/2017/12/14/home-matters-linky-party-165/
~Lorelai
Life With Lorelai / Home Matters Linky Party
Reply
Erlene
Yummy! I can't believe I'm saying this, but I don't think I've ever made gingerbread hot cocoa. Will definitely have to try this and have included this in a hot cocoa roundup.
Reply
Emily
I love gingerbread and hot cocoa, but I don't think I've ever had them together! Your recipe sounds delicious, and I love those mini gingerbread man cookies. Thanks for linking up with Merry Monday - I'll be featuring your hot cocoa as part of our upcoming party.
Reply
Ann Berly
We've been making this since the holidays and they kids just love it. Thanks for the recipe.
Reply
Kim Beaulieu
Thanks you. So glad the kids love it.
Reply
Barbara
Obsessed with this hot chocolate. My husband likes to make it when it gets home from hockey every week. He even puts cinnamon sticks in the mugs.
Reply
Kim Beaulieu
Ha, gotta hang onto to a man who goes the extra mile and puts cinnamon sticks in hot chocolate. Thanks for commenting. This made me smile.
Reply
Jessie
You never say how much nutmeg to add.
Reply
Kim Beaulieu
Hi Jessie. Thanks so much for the heads up. I corrected it. I think it must have gotten deleted when I was updating the post recently. My apologies and thanks again for letting me know.
Reply