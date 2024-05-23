Gingerbread Magic Cake Bars Recipe - Foodness Gracious (2024)

Dessert

Layers of creamy custard cake on top and soft custard on the bottom. All the flavors of a real gingerbread loaf cake, but made like a magic cake.

Recipe insights & TIPS

This will be my fourth version of the magic cake. Ever since I saw itI made a vow to turn anything (well, almost anything) I could into some kind of magic cake. Since we're almost into gingerbread season, I thought that this would be a great addition to the list.

Gingerbread has always been a favorite for me. My mom would bake three or four loaves at a time, and there was always one in the cake tin when I opened it. I'd cut a thick slice and slather it with butter. Back home we use treacle in the recipe, which is the same as molasses here in the U.S., and it tastes very rich and dark like a 90% chocolate bar. I also remember eating it by the spoon straight from the container when I was little - no wonder I love molasses!

I'll be baking more of the traditional gingerbread soon, but for now I wanted to try the flavors in this magic cake.It's hard to describe this cake, but if you've never heard of it here's the skinny: Eggs yolks beaten with sugar are mixed with whipped egg whites to create a runny, curd-like batter. As it bakes in the oven the layers separate, and you end up with a cakey top layer and a custard-flan kind of base. I suppose it would belong to the brownie family if you had to categorize it.

Magic cake should be stored in the refrigerator, but it's best eaten at room temperature to let those bottom layers get back to being soft and gooey.

Adapted from White On Rice Couple, http://whiteonricecouple.com/recipes/magic-custard-cake/

Recipe

Gingerbread magic cake is really magic

Course:

Dessert

COOKing TIME:

55 minutes

Total TIME:

75 minutes

CUISINE:

American

PREP TIME:

20 minutes

SERVINGS:

12

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup butter (melted)
  • 2 cups milk (slightly warmed)
  • 4 tbsp molasses
  • 3/4 cup dark brown sugar (packed)
  • 4 eggs separated
  • 1 tbsp water
  • 1 cup all purpose flour
  • 3 tsp ground ginger
  • 2 1/2 tsp ground cinnamon
  • 1/4 tsp ground cloves
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract

Ingredient Swaps

Instructions

  1. Grease an 8 x 8 brownie pan and set aside. Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F.
  2. Melt the butter. Add the molasses to the warm milk and stir until it dissolves.
  3. In a stand mixer, beat the egg yolks and brown sugar until light and fluffy. While this is mixing, whip the egg whites until stiff peaks.
  4. Add the melted butter and tablespoon of water to the beaten egg and sugar. Mix on low speed until well combined.
  5. Mix in the flour and the spices until well combined. On low speed add the milk and vanilla.
  6. Fold in the egg whites 1/2 at a time making sure there are no large lumps.
  7. Pour the mixture into the prepared pan and place in the oven.
  8. Bake for about 50-55 minutes or until the cake is a dark brown on top and the center is not jiggly.

