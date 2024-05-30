Gingerbread Pudding Cake - The Recipe Rebel (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. For more information, please see our disclosure policy.

This Slow Cooker Gingerbread Pudding cake is the perfect easy make-ahead dessert for the holidays. This spiced gingerbread cake bakes in the slow cooker to keep your oven free for other holiday recipes!

Table of Contents Ingredients Needed:

How to Make Slow Cooker Gingerbread Pudding Cake

Slow Cooker Pudding Cake FAQs

Tips and Notes

More Slow Cooker Desserts You’ll Love

Slow Cooker Gingerbread Pudding Cake Recipe

This Slow Cooker Gingerbread Pudding Cake was only my second crockpot dessert recipe. And after making it, I learned two things.

Slow Cooker Gingerbread Pudding Cake is insanely delicious. I need to make desserts in the crockpot more often.

Now, I love a good Apple Spice Cake, Molasses Cookie or Gingersnap Cookie in the winter, but I firmly believe everything is better in pudding cake form…so I had to give this one a go.

I’d love to take all the credit for this wonder, but I’ve actually adapted it from a Taste of Home Slow Cooker cookbook. I just made it a little bit healthier by reducing the butter and using whole wheat flour!

This crockpot cake is so moist, perfectly spiced, and the perfect way to celebrate the holiday season. Serve it warm with a scoop of ice cream or topped off with whipped cream!

Try this Gingerbread Cake or these White Chocolate Gingersnap Oreos next!

Ingredients Needed:

Butter: softened first so it can be easily incorporated with the other wet ingredients.

softened first so it can be easily incorporated with the other wet ingredients. Granulated Sugar: our sweetener!

our sweetener! Egg: binds the ingredients together so the cake has some structure.

binds the ingredients together so the cake has some structure. Vanilla: adds flavor depth.

adds flavor depth. Molasses: gives the cake that classic gingerbread flavor.

gives the cake that classic gingerbread flavor. Water: keeps the cake nice and moist as it bakes in the slow cooker.

keeps the cake nice and moist as it bakes in the slow cooker. Flour: I usually use whole wheat flour, but you can totally use all-purpose flour as well.

I usually use whole wheat flour, but you can totally use all-purpose flour as well. Baking Soda: keeps the texture lighter and fluffier.

keeps the texture lighter and fluffier. Spices: cinnamon and ginger, salt, and ground nutmeg

cinnamon and ginger, salt, and ground nutmeg Topping: we’re making a simple topping with brown sugar, hot water, and melted butter.

How to Make Slow Cooker Gingerbread Pudding Cake

Once the cake batter and topping are made, this cake is so hands-off. Just combine, get the crockpot cooking, and you can walk away til it’s done!

Full instructions are included in the recipe card below.

Combine the wet ingredients: Use an electric mixer to beat butter and sugar together. Add egg and beat, then mix in vanilla, molasses, and water. Add the dry ingredients: Add all the dry ingredients to the bowl, mix it all up, then transfer the mixture to a greased crockpot. Top and cook: Sprinkle the batter with brown sugar, then mix together butter and hot water. Pour that on top. Cover and cook on high for 2.5-3 hours.

Slow Cooker Pudding Cake FAQs

Can you bake in a slow cooker? Absolutely! Okay, maybe not everything. But cakes like this one bake up beautifully in the slow cooker. It makes it so easy, so hands-off, and keeps the oven free for other holiday recipes you might be working on. What is the difference between gingerbread and ginger cake? Ginger cake is a cake that highlights the flavor of ginger on its own. Gingerbread cake is a little more complex in that it combines the classic flavors of gingerbread like molasses, cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger. How to store: Leftover Gingerbread Pudding Cake will last in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 3 days. To reheat, simply warm individual portions in the microwave!

Tips and Notes

Grease the crockpot. This prevents the cake from sticking to the bottom during the long cook time.

Trust the process. I’ll be honest. I was a little nervous about this cake not working. I mean, you pour the batter in, it looks a little gross, and it doesn’t seem like you add enough brown sugar to justify the extra liquid on top…but trust me. It just works!

I’ll be honest. I was a little nervous about this cake not working. I mean, you pour the batter in, it looks a little gross, and it doesn’t seem like you add enough brown sugar to justify the extra liquid on top…but trust me. It just works! Serve warm. This cake is so good warm with a scoop of ice cream or whipped cream!

This cake is so good warm with a scoop of ice cream or whipped cream! Need extra time? I cooked my cake on high for about 2.5-3 hours and it was perfect. If you do need it to go a little longer, however, I’m sure you could cook for 2.5 hours on high, then set it to low for a bit longer.

More Slow Cooker Desserts You’ll Love

Slow Cooker Gingerbread Pudding Cake written by Ashley Fehr 5 from 27 votes This Slow Cooker Gingerbread Pudding cake is the perfect easy make-ahead dessert for the holidays. This spiced gingerbread cake bakes in the slow cooker to keep your oven free for other holiday recipes! Save Review Print Prep Time 20 minutes mins Cook Time 2 hours hrs 30 minutes mins Total Time 2 hours hrs 50 minutes mins Cuisine American See Also Shrimp And Scallop Lasagna Recipe - Easy Kitchen GuideChristmas Lasagna: an Italian Sausage Lasagna Recipe50 Best Vegan Christmas Recipes • Happy KitchenSlow cooker Christmas pudding with amaretto recipe | Sainsbury`s Magazine Course Dessert Servings 6 servings Calories 393cal Ingredients ▢ 1/4 cup butter softened

▢ 1/4 cup granulated sugar

▢ 1 large egg

▢ 1 teaspoon vanilla

▢ 1/2 cup molasses

▢ 1 cup water

▢ 1 1/4 cups whole wheat flour or sub all purpose

▢ 3/4 teaspoon baking soda

▢ 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

▢ 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

▢ 1/4 teaspoon salt

▢ 1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg Topping ▢ 6 tablespoons brown sugar

▢ 3/4 cup hot water

▢ 1/4 cup butter melted US Customary – Metric Instructions With an electric mixer, beat butter and sugar until combined. Add egg and beat until combined. Add vanilla, molasses and water and beat (start on low!) until combined. There might be a few flecks of butter unincorporated, but that’s okay.

Add the flour, baking soda, cinnamon, ginger, salt and nutmeg and beat until combined. Pour into greased 3-4 quart slow cooker.

Sprinkle batter with brown sugar. Combine hot water and melted butter and pour over brown sugar (no stirring!).

Cover with the lid and cook on high for 2.5-3 hours. Serve warm with ice cream or whipped cream. Notes Notes: Grease the crockpot. This prevents the cake from sticking to the bottom during the long cook time. Trust the process. I’ll be honest. I was a little nervous about this cake not working. I mean, you pour the batter in, it looks a little gross, and it doesn’t seem like you add enough brown sugar to justify the extra liquid on top…but trust me. It just works!

I’ll be honest. I was a little nervous about this cake not working. I mean, you pour the batter in, it looks a little gross, and it doesn’t seem like you add enough brown sugar to justify the extra liquid on top…but trust me. It just works! Serve warm. This cake is so good warm with a scoop of ice cream or whipped cream!

This cake is so good warm with a scoop of ice cream or whipped cream! Need extra time? I cooked my cake on high for about 2.5-3 hours and it was perfect. If you do need it to go a little longer, however, I’m sure you could cook for 2.5 hours on high, then set it to low for a bit longer. Storing: Leftover Gingerbread Pudding Cake will last in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 3 days. To reheat, simply warm individual portions in the microwave! Nutrition Information Calories: 393cal | Carbohydrates: 59g | Protein: 4g | Fat: 16g | Saturated Fat: 10g | Cholesterol: 67mg | Sodium: 397mg | Potassium: 527mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 41g | Vitamin A: 510IU | Calcium: 85mg | Iron: 2.5mg Want to save this recipe? Create an account easily save your favorite content, so you never forget a recipe again. Register Now