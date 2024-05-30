Gingerbread Pudding Cake - The Recipe Rebel (2024)

The Recipe Rebel / Desserts
written by Ashley Fehr
5 from 27 votes
Prep Time 20 minutes mins
Total Time 2 hours hrs 50 minutes mins
Servings 6 servings
Last updated on January 26, 2024
This Slow Cooker Gingerbread Pudding cake is the perfect easy make-ahead dessert for the holidays. This spiced gingerbread cake bakes in the slow cooker to keep your oven free for other holiday recipes!
Table of Contents
- Ingredients Needed:
- How to Make Slow Cooker Gingerbread Pudding Cake
- Slow Cooker Pudding Cake FAQs
- Tips and Notes
- More Slow Cooker Desserts You’ll Love
- Slow Cooker Gingerbread Pudding Cake Recipe
This Slow Cooker Gingerbread Pudding Cake was only my second crockpot dessert recipe. And after making it, I learned two things.
- Slow Cooker Gingerbread Pudding Cake is insanely delicious.
- I need to make desserts in the crockpot more often.
Now, I love a good Apple Spice Cake, Molasses Cookie or Gingersnap Cookie in the winter, but I firmly believe everything is better in pudding cake form…so I had to give this one a go.
I’d love to take all the credit for this wonder, but I’ve actually adapted it from a Taste of Home Slow Cooker cookbook. I just made it a little bit healthier by reducing the butter and using whole wheat flour!
This crockpot cake is so moist, perfectly spiced, and the perfect way to celebrate the holiday season. Serve it warm with a scoop of ice cream or topped off with whipped cream!
Try this Gingerbread Cake or these White Chocolate Gingersnap Oreos next!
Ingredients Needed:
- Butter: softened first so it can be easily incorporated with the other wet ingredients.
- Granulated Sugar: our sweetener!
- Egg: binds the ingredients together so the cake has some structure.
- Vanilla: adds flavor depth.
- Molasses: gives the cake that classic gingerbread flavor.
- Water: keeps the cake nice and moist as it bakes in the slow cooker.
- Flour: I usually use whole wheat flour, but you can totally use all-purpose flour as well.
- Baking Soda: keeps the texture lighter and fluffier.
- Spices: cinnamon and ginger, salt, and ground nutmeg
- Topping: we’re making a simple topping with brown sugar, hot water, and melted butter.
How to Make Slow Cooker Gingerbread Pudding Cake
Once the cake batter and topping are made, this cake is so hands-off. Just combine, get the crockpot cooking, and you can walk away til it’s done!
Full instructions are included in the recipe card below.
- Combine the wet ingredients: Use an electric mixer to beat butter and sugar together. Add egg and beat, then mix in vanilla, molasses, and water.
- Add the dry ingredients: Add all the dry ingredients to the bowl, mix it all up, then transfer the mixture to a greased crockpot.
- Top and cook: Sprinkle the batter with brown sugar, then mix together butter and hot water. Pour that on top. Cover and cook on high for 2.5-3 hours.
Slow Cooker Pudding Cake FAQs
Can you bake in a slow cooker?
Absolutely! Okay, maybe not everything. But cakes like this one bake up beautifully in the slow cooker. It makes it so easy, so hands-off, and keeps the oven free for other holiday recipes you might be working on.
What is the difference between gingerbread and ginger cake?
Ginger cake is a cake that highlights the flavor of ginger on its own. Gingerbread cake is a little more complex in that it combines the classic flavors of gingerbread like molasses, cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger.
How to store:
Leftover Gingerbread Pudding Cake will last in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 3 days. To reheat, simply warm individual portions in the microwave!
Tips and Notes
- Grease the crockpot. This prevents the cake from sticking to the bottom during the long cook time.
- Trust the process. I’ll be honest. I was a little nervous about this cake not working. I mean, you pour the batter in, it looks a little gross, and it doesn’t seem like you add enough brown sugar to justify the extra liquid on top…but trust me. It just works!
- Serve warm. This cake is so good warm with a scoop of ice cream or whipped cream!
- Need extra time? I cooked my cake on high for about 2.5-3 hours and it was perfect. If you do need it to go a little longer, however, I’m sure you could cook for 2.5 hours on high, then set it to low for a bit longer.
Reader Interactions
Comments
Jennifer says
Hi! If I only have a large slow cooker, would I just cook it for half the time or do you think this wouldn’t work?
Reply
The Recipe Rebel says
Hi Jennifer, it works in a larger one too, but yes, you’d need to watch the time.
Reply
Sonia says
Absolutely fabulous recipe.Topped cake with vanilla ice cream and a drizzle of molasses..delicious..mmmm.Everyone loved it!
Reply
The Recipe Rebel says
Yay!
Reply
Colleen says
Can you freeze this recipe. Would like to make ahead and have ready in the freezer.
Reply
The Recipe Rebel says
Hi Colleen! I’ve not tried it but I did a quick search online and it looks like you should be able to store pudding cake in the freezer. If you decide to experiment, let me know how it goes!
Reply
Karin says
What would be the directions for the oven?
Reply
The Recipe Rebel says
Hi Karin! I’ve only tested this in the slow cooker. If you decide to experiment with it in the oven, I’d love to know how it goes!
Reply
Sharon Lurie says
If I wanted to cook this on LOW instead of HIGH, how would you adjust the cooking time?
Reply
The Recipe Rebel says
Hi Sharon! I’ve only tested this recipe as written, so it would be hard to advise what the time would be on low. If you decide to experiment, let me know how it goes!
Reply
Minette Snow says
Love this recipe, I made it several time and it’s a huge hit! I need to double it, does the cook time change?
Reply
Ashley Fehr says
If you use a larger slow cooker, then the cook time will be the same. If your slow cooker is quite full, it can take longer to cook.
Reply
susan smith says
I have made this recipe several times and we have really enjoyed it!
We also enjoy while it is cooking and the lovely spicey smells that is produces.
We usually have no leftovers.
Have you ever doubled this recipe? My family has grown and this recipe is just not enough. thanks!
Reply
Ashley Fehr says
Hi Susan! I haven’t but if you have a larger crockpot I’m sure it won’t be a problem!
Reply
Sandra @ wifeonaboat says
Outstanding! Made this yesterday for our Christmas dinner. Since we live on a boat, space is at a premium so using the slow cooker for dessert made life much, much easier. The best part though was how absolutely yummy it tasted! Next time, I’ll add some raisins and maybe some pecans because that sounds good too! Thanks for this great recipe.
Reply
Ashley Fehr says
Thanks Sandra!
Reply
Maria Keirstead says
I just made this… very yummy! I turned it off around the 2-2.5hr mark but left the lid on. It ended up being a little overdone, so next time I won’t do that. I will mention that I added a little finely chopped fresh ginger and some chopped candied ginger to it for extra ginger flavour. I didn’t notice the fresh ginger but the bits of candied ginger gave it an extra yummy punch. Very glad I added that. Thanks for sharing your recipe.
Reply
Ashley Fehr says
I’m so happy to hear you liked it!
Reply
Kerry says
Hi. Would I be able to add raisins or sultanas to the gingerbread pudding?
Many thanks
Kerry
Reply
Ashley Fehr says
Yes, definitely!
Reply
Kimberly says
This looks so delish and I am hoping to try it for Christmas dinner, feeding 40-50 people so I’ll be tripling this recipe…anyone ever use Gluten free flour? Just hoping it turns out:) Thanks so much for sharing:)
Reply
Ashley Fehr says
I haven’t ever tried but I think it should work okay! I’d love to hear how it goes!
Reply
Jennifer says
I made this as my dessert on Christmas Day and it was wonderful!! Nothing but rave reviews from my guests! I have never made Christmas pudding before, let alone in a slow cooker, but it surpassed my expectations and turned out perfectly! I doubled the recipe as I thought it wouldn’t make enough for 8 people but I was certainly wrong.. the single recipe would have been enough! But doubling did leave me with a lot of delicious leftovers which heated-up in the microwave nicely! I did cook it for exactly 2.5 hours on low which was perfect. Served it alongside vanilla ice cream – delish! This may be a new Christmas dessert tradition for me!!
Reply
Jennifer says
Meant to say 2.5 hours on high.. (not low)!
Reply
Alysse says
So, you didn’t need to increase the cooking time if you were doubling the recipe? I am only nervous that the egg will cook so it will be safe! This is a favrouite of ours to eat outside on Halloween, but we have to feed a bigger crowd this year!
Ashley Fehr says
Slow cooker desserts are my favorite — so easy for feeding a crowd! I’m so happy to hear you liked it!
Reply
Hannah says
I made this for our dessert on New Years Eve and it was delicious. After reading a few of the comments, I was generous with the cinnamon and ginger. I might try doubling it next time as I do like a strong spicy taste. I was a bit concerned that the mixture was too watery when I poured it into the slow cooker, and there were definite lumps of butter visible, but it turned out perfectly. I cooked it on high for 2 hours and then turned it to low for 45 mins. I will definitely make it again! It was easy and quick, tasty and fabulous. Low effort, high taste, thank you so much for the recipe! I did wonder what would happen if you dropped dark chocolate chunks in about half an hour before eating it?!
Reply
Ashley Fehr says
Yay! SO glad it turned out well for you! I think dark chocolate chunks would be AWESOME — I’m always a yes to more chocolate 🙂
Reply
Arlene says
Can you make all the ingredients the night before and just add the butter hot water and brown sugar the next day and bake it then ?
The Recipe Rebel says
Hi Arlene! I’ve only tested the recipe as written, and have no idea how the ingredient will hold up overnight. If you decide to experiment, let me know how it goes!
JenniferP says
I made this last night and it was delicious! I cooked it for 3 hrs which might have been a little long as it was a little dry on the edges. Next time I’ll cook it for 2.5 hours. And I might punch up the spice a bit but overall a great recipe!
Reply
Ashley Fehr says
I’m so glad to hear you liked it!
Reply
Courtney says
Would Black Strap molasses work in this recipe or is it too strong of a flavor for this?
Reply
Ashley Fehr says
Sorry — I’ve actually never used it before so I’m not sure how much stronger it is! You could always try reducing the molasses slightly if you think it’d be a problem.
Reply
« Older Comments