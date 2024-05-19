Gingerbread Recipe | My Baking Addiction (2024)

Jump to RecipeRate Recipe This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our privacy policy.

Heavenly gingerbread with applesauce has a gorgeous crumb, made better for you with Mott’s® Applesauce instead of butter or oil. Grab a cup of coffee and indulge – with a quick bread you can feel good about!

You guys, how have we made it together this long on MBA without someone asking me to post a traditional Gingerbread recipe?!

I’m of the opinion that gingerbread – true gingerbread, should be served warm. Piping hot, even. With a giant dollop of whipped cream, and maybe some salted caramel sauce drizzled on top because I’m ridiculous. But you know this. It’s why you love me, right?

Here’s the thing – when you swap in Mott’s® Applesauce for oil or butter in your favorite recipe, you leave room for the extra indulgence that a drizzle of salted caramel might provide.

It had been years since I’d had a deeply rich, molasses-heavy gingerbread. The other day, I walked past a display of seasonal breads at the grocery store, and I knew I could do better than that sad table of dry and unworthy-of-my-holiday-table quick breads.

This – this, friends, is better. Made lighter with the addition of Mott’s® Applesauce, the texture of these sweet little quick bread desserts is perfection. They’re made elegant by simply using a biscuit cutter to create rounds. Gingerbread with Mott’s® Applesauce is the way forward.

Add a dollop of freshly whipped cream, that ribbon of salted caramel I talked about earlier, and don’t forget the adorable little gingerbread man! He is absolutely necessary to make this picture perfect dessert complete.

Desserts like these aren’t hard to make, especially when you keep a big jar of Mott’s® Applesauce on hand for baking with. It’s quickly becoming a must-have item in my pantry, for making delicious, better-for-you treats that everyone loves.

There are lots of ways to bring a healthy twist to traditional family recipes. Mott’s® has started a fantastic Bake It Better with Mott’s® Pinterest board with all sorts of easy and approachable recipes for the holidays that are made better for you by subbing applesauce for butter or oil, plus plenty of baking tips and tricks. Make sure you check it out, there are so many great ideas!

So go ahead, make this moist, spicy gingerbread for your family this holiday. The only thing missing is a cup of really good coffee.

Gingerbread By: Jamie No ratings yet Prep: 20 minutes mins Cook: 1 hour hr 5 minutes mins Total: 1 hour hr 25 minutes mins Servings: 12 See Also Keto Peppermint Patty Recipe: Easy Low Carb Dark Chocolate Fat Bombs SavePinPrint Heavenly gingerbread with applesauce has a gorgeous crumb, made better for you with Mott’s® Applesauce instead of butter or oil. Grab a cup of coffee and indulge – with a quick bread you can feel good about! Equipment 9x9-inch Cake Pan Ingredients ▢ ⅓ cup granulated sugar

▢ ⅓ cup packed light brown sugar

▢ ¼ cup unsalted butter room temperature

▢ ¾ cup Mott’s Original Applesauce room temperature

▢ 1 large egg room temperature

▢ ¾ cup molasses

▢ 2 ½ cups all-purpose flour

▢ 1 ½ teaspoons baking soda

▢ 2 ½ teaspoons ground cinnamon

▢ 2 teaspoons ground ginger

▢ ½ teaspoon ground nutmeg

▢ ¾ teaspoon ground cloves

▢ ½ teaspoon salt

▢ 1 cup hot water Garnish ▢ whipped cream

▢ salted caramel sauce

▢ festive sprinkles Instructions Preheat oven to 350° F. Spray a 9x9 inch baking pan with nonstick cooking spray.

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, or in a large bowl with an electric mixer, beat sugars and butter for approximately 2 minutes. Add applesauce, egg and molasses and mix until fully incorporated.

In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, cloves and salt. Gradually add dry ingredients to the applesauce mixture and mix until just combined. Whisk in hot water. Pour batter into prepared baking pan.

Bake gingerbread in preheated oven for 55-65 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the gingerbread comes out clean.

Remove gingerbread from oven and cool completely.

If desired, serve topped with whipped cream, salted caramel sauce and/or festive sprinkles. Like this recipe? Leave a comment below!

Disclosure: This post is sponsored by Mott’s® Applesauce; however, the views and opinions expressed on My Baking Addiction are my own, and based upon my experiences with Mott’s® Applesauce products. Thank you for supporting Mott’s® Applesauce and the brands that continue to make My Baking Addiction possible.