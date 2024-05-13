Glazed Lemon Scones Recipe - Sizzling Eats (2024)

Shared by Amy Desrosiers | 10 Comments
In this post, we’ll show you how to make Glazed Lemon Scones. This is theBest Lemon Scone Recipearound!These easy lemon scones are buttery, moist, and perfectly balanced with lemon flavors. Topped with a sweet, fresh lemon glaze, these make the perfect dessert companion for hot tea or coffee! They are modeled after our popular Vanilla Scones recipe.

Glazed Lemon Scones Recipe - Sizzling Eats (1)

If you are searching for a scone that is anything but dry you’ve come to the right place. These scones boast a crunchy outer layer, and a moist, fluffy inner. The fresh lemon glaze really complements the flavors of this citrusy scone.

Recently, I’ve been on a lemon baking kick! You can find Lemon Cheesecake Bars, Lemon Curd Hand Pies, Lemon Danish, and Lemon Muffins on our site this month!

Ingredients

Before starting this recipe, you’ll want to verify that you have the following ingredients:

  • All-Purpose Flour – This is the flour base needed to bake these scones.
  • Granulated Sugar – Used to sweeten these scones, a little goes a long way since scones are not an overly sweet dessert.
  • Baking Powder – This ingredient is key to helping the scones rise. You will want to use aluminum-free baking powder to avoid the bitter taste. The Rumford brand is our favorite and contains no added aluminum.
  • Salt – Used to enhance the flavor of your scones and bring balance.
  • Egg – To bind and moisten your scones. A large, farm-fresh egg would be best if possible.
  • Butter – Unsalted, cubed butter will create the buttery, fluffy pockets of goodness these scones possess.
  • Milk – Whole milk is used to help moisten the batter and overall scones recipe.
  • Vanilla Extract – A little goes a long way to help flavor these. If you really want to amplify the flavor, use vanilla bean paste instead of extract!!
  • Lemon Juice – This is used to make the vibrant glaze for these scones.
  • Lemon Zest – Added to both the batter and the glaze, this helps to make these POP!
Glazed Lemon Scones Recipe - Sizzling Eats (2)

Equipment and Supplies Needed

We used the following equipment and supplies to make this recipe. Items that are optional or can be substituted will be noted.

  • Lemon Zester – To remove the yellow, bumpy portion of the lemon peel.
  • Cutting board – To cube the butter into small pieces.
  • Chef’s Knife – To cube the butter into small pieces.
  • Stand Mixer – I used my KitchenAid with the paddle attachment to make this dough.
  • Rubber spatula – To remove dough from the stand mixer.
  • Measuring cups & spoons – Used to measure ingredients for this recipe.
  • Baking sheet – A large-sized baking sheet is perfect to bake these scones. You will be separating them a bit so room to bake is important.
  • Pastry Wheel or Large Pizza Cutter – Used to form the individual triangles in the dough.
  • Parchment Paper or a nonstick baking mat – Used to line the baking sheet and prevent the dough from sticking to the pan.
  • Baking rack – To cool and glaze the scones on.
  • Medium Bowl – To whisk glaze.
  • Whisk – To whisk the lemon glaze.
Glazed Lemon Scones Recipe - Sizzling Eats (3)

Recipe Tips

This recipe is easy to make if you know the right tips and tricks! Here are my tips for ensuring your Lemon Scones come out perfectly.

Butter

Most baked good recipes require room temperature butter, but this one is different. Cold, cubed butter works best to create the flaky, and butter layers. Freezing your butter (before carefully cubing it) for at least one hour will help it to be optimally chilled.

Stand Mixer

I used our KitchenAid stand mixer with the paddle attachment to mix the dough. It’s faster than mixing by hand. However, if you don’t own a stand mixer, you can combine all the ingredients with a mixing spoon and kneed by hand.

Extract

This recipe uses vanilla extract to flavor the scones. However, there are some tweaks you could make.

  1. Use half vanilla extract and half lemon extract.
  2. Use all vanilla extract.
  3. Use all vanilla bean paste ( more premium product, expensive, but worth it!)
  4. Use half vanilla bean paste and half lemon extract.
Glazed Lemon Scones Recipe - Sizzling Eats (4)

Storage

If you want to store your Lemon Scones, just follow these easy steps.

Freezer

These scones can be frozen after they have baked and are fully cooled. You do not want to glaze them before freezing, but can after they have been removed from the freezer. To freeze, line cooled scones on a baking sheet and freeze for 2 hours. Once frozen, add scones to an airtight bag or container and store for up to 3 months.

To enjoy, thaw at room temperature and ice if you choose.

Glazed Lemon Scones Recipe - Sizzling Eats (5)

Room Temperature

Unfortunately, these scones are best when enjoyed the same day of baking. They will last for up to 24 hours when stored in an airtight container.

Recipe

Follow the recipe below to make Glazed Lemon Scones! This recipe makes 8 SERVINGS, but you can adjust the recipe card for other serving sizes.

Glazed Lemon Scones Recipe - Sizzling Eats (6)

4.98 from 38 votes

Lemon Scones

In this post, we'll show you how to make Glazed Lemon Scones. This is theBest Lemon Scone Recipearound!These easy lemon scones are buttery, moist, and perfectly balanced with lemon flavors. Topped with a sweet, fresh lemon glaze, these make the perfect dessert companion for hot tea or coffee!

Prep Time 1 hour hour

Cook Time 14 minutes minutes

Total Time 1 hour hour 14 minutes minutes

Course Dessert

Cuisine American

Servings 8 scones

Calories 408cal

Author Amy Desrosiers

Cost $4

Equipment

  • Lemon Zester

  • cutting board

  • chef's knife

  • stand mixer

  • rubber spatula

  • Measuring Cups & spoons

  • baking sheet

  • pastry wheel

  • Parchment Paper or a nonstick baking mat

  • baking rack

  • 2 medium bowls

  • Whisk

Ingredients

  • 2 ½ cups unbleached flour
  • cup granulated sugar
  • 1 tablespoon baking powder
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • 1 large egg
  • 12 tablespoons unsalted butter chilled, and cubed
  • ½ cup whole milk
  • ½ teaspoon lemon zest
  • 1 tablespoon vanilla extract

Lemon Glaze

  • 1 cup powdered sugar
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • ¼ teaspoon lemon zest

Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. Make sure the oven rack is positioned in the center space. Line a large baking sheet with a nonstick baking mat or parchment paper.

  • Add paddle attachment to your stand mixer. Place the flour, salt, baking powder, and sugar inside mixing bowl and beat them at a low speed.

  • Add the cubed butter, and mix on medium speed until the dough forms tiny balls.

  • In a separate bowl, whisk the egg, vanilla, milk, and then add it to the mixer. The dough should come together and form a ball.

  • Remove dough and transfer to your parchment-lined baking sheet. Shape the dough into a 1" thick circle.

  • Using your pastry cutter, divide dough into 8 pieces, and slightly separate them to give them space to bake.

  • Bake on the center oven rack position for 12-14 mins or until golden brown edges form. Ours took exactly 14 minutes.

  • Transfer scones to a wire baking rack and cool before glazing.

  • Whisk powdered sugar, zest, and lemon juice together to form the glaze. Dip scones tops into the glaze to coat and place them back on the wire rack. Allow the glaze to set for about 15 minutes.

Notes

Nutritional values may vary and are meant to be a guide.

Nutrition

Serving: 1scone | Calories: 408cal | Carbohydrates: 54g | Protein: 6g | Fat: 19g | Saturated Fat: 11g | Trans Fat: 1g | Cholesterol: 70mg | Sodium: 166mg | Potassium: 233mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 24g | Vitamin A: 584IU | Vitamin C: 2mg | Calcium: 98mg | Iron: 1mg

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. Glazed Lemon Scones Recipe - Sizzling Eats (7)John says

    Glazed Lemon Scones Recipe - Sizzling Eats (8)
    This was an amazingly simple and successful recipe that yielded light and fluffy wedges. I can think of lots of tinkering (e.g. yogurt instead of milk, more lemon zest, maybe an orange version with chocolate drizzle, etc.) that I may want to do now that I have a go to base. I found the dough sticky and a little hard to work with but I’m glad I resisted the temptation to add more flour. I may shape with an oiled spatula next time.

    Thanks for posting this.

  2. Glazed Lemon Scones Recipe - Sizzling Eats (9)Halima says

    Glazed Lemon Scones Recipe - Sizzling Eats (10)
    This was a nice base recipe for scones, but I changed a few things. I used full cream instead of milk and added 1/4 more (3/4c cream). I also upped the lemon zest to 1Tblsp and refrigerated the dough for 1 hour after cutting and before baking them. Because the dough was initially colder, I baked them for a couple of minutes longer. I made some lavender honey butter to spread on them and they were perfect for afternoon tea.

  3. Glazed Lemon Scones Recipe - Sizzling Eats (11)Agnes says

    Glazed Lemon Scones Recipe - Sizzling Eats (12)
    This was my first time making scones & these turned out good- but they are very heavy. This recipe uses a LOT of butter compared to most others. They also lacked flavor- need a little more lemon zest & probably just a tad more sugar. Not a bad recipe but heavy on the butter for sure!

  4. Glazed Lemon Scones Recipe - Sizzling Eats (13)Darlene L Boll says

    Just made these, realized in the instructions does not mention to the lemon zest in the batter. So I didn’t have the zest in the batter only the glaze. But I still ate them.

  5. Glazed Lemon Scones Recipe - Sizzling Eats (14)Charmaine says

    The first time i made these they were perfect and delicious! The next time, all of my scones cracked :( but the taste was still good. Any ideas on where i went wrong?

  6. Glazed Lemon Scones Recipe - Sizzling Eats (15)Amy Desrosiers says

    Thank you, so much for your kind words! So glad you enjoyed them! This base is my treasured recipe!

  7. Glazed Lemon Scones Recipe - Sizzling Eats (16)Regina Sam says

    Glazed Lemon Scones Recipe - Sizzling Eats (17)
    Oh my they are delicious. I added a little more lemon zest than was recommended, only because I love lemons. The fresh lemon juice made the icing perfect. The lemon zest in the batter took it over the top. Now Iam hoping I can refrain from eating another one tonight. Quick and easy recipe to follow. I will try orange, cinnimon, blueberries and apple in the future. Thank you very much

  8. Glazed Lemon Scones Recipe - Sizzling Eats (18)Amy Desrosiers says

    Hello, yes you can use a hand mixer and spoon!

  9. Glazed Lemon Scones Recipe - Sizzling Eats (19)Eileen says

    Can these be made without a stand mixer? I don’t have one.

  10. Glazed Lemon Scones Recipe - Sizzling Eats (20)Jessica says

    The glaze is nice and lemony, the scone itself need more than just the zest. Next time I’ll add lemon juice to the scone.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

