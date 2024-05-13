Glazed Lemon Scones Recipe - Sizzling Eats (2024)

22K Shares

In this post, we’ll show you how to make Glazed Lemon Scones. This is theBest Lemon Scone Recipearound!These easy lemon scones are buttery, moist, and perfectly balanced with lemon flavors. Topped with a sweet, fresh lemon glaze, these make the perfect dessert companion for hot tea or coffee! They are modeled after our popular Vanilla Scones recipe.

If you are searching for a scone that is anything but dry you’ve come to the right place. These scones boast a crunchy outer layer, and a moist, fluffy inner. The fresh lemon glaze really complements the flavors of this citrusy scone.

Ingredients

Before starting this recipe, you’ll want to verify that you have the following ingredients:

All-Purpose Flour – This is the flour base needed to bake these scones.

Granulated Sugar – Used to sweeten these scones, a little goes a long way since scones are not an overly sweet dessert.

Baking Powder – This ingredient is key to helping the scones rise. You will want to use aluminum-free baking powder to avoid the bitter taste. The Rumford brand is our favorite and contains no added aluminum.

Salt – Used to enhance the flavor of your scones and bring balance.

Egg – To bind and moisten your scones. A large, farm-fresh egg would be best if possible.

Butter – Unsalted, cubed butter will create the buttery, fluffy pockets of goodness these scones possess.

Milk – Whole milk is used to help moisten the batter and overall scones recipe.

Vanilla Extract – A little goes a long way to help flavor these. If you really want to amplify the flavor, use vanilla bean paste instead of extract!!

Lemon Juice – This is used to make the vibrant glaze for these scones.

Lemon Zest – Added to both the batter and the glaze, this helps to make these POP!

Equipment and Supplies Needed

We used the following equipment and supplies to make this recipe. Items that are optional or can be substituted will be noted.

Lemon Zester – To remove the yellow, bumpy portion of the lemon peel.

Cutting board – To cube the butter into small pieces.

Chef's Knife – To cube the butter into small pieces.

Stand Mixer – I used my KitchenAid with the paddle attachment to make this dough.

Rubber spatula – To remove dough from the stand mixer.

Measuring cups & spoons – Used to measure ingredients for this recipe.

Baking sheet – A large-sized baking sheet is perfect to bake these scones. You will be separating them a bit so room to bake is important.

Pastry Wheel or Large Pizza Cutter – Used to form the individual triangles in the dough.

Parchment Paper or a nonstick baking mat – Used to line the baking sheet and prevent the dough from sticking to the pan.

Baking rack – To cool and glaze the scones on.

Medium Bowl – To whisk glaze.

Whisk – To whisk the lemon glaze.

Recipe Tips

This recipe is easy to make if you know the right tips and tricks! Here are my tips for ensuring your Lemon Scones come out perfectly.

Butter

Most baked good recipes require room temperature butter, but this one is different. Cold, cubed butter works best to create the flaky, and butter layers. Freezing your butter (before carefully cubing it) for at least one hour will help it to be optimally chilled.

Stand Mixer

I used our KitchenAid stand mixer with the paddle attachment to mix the dough. It’s faster than mixing by hand. However, if you don’t own a stand mixer, you can combine all the ingredients with a mixing spoon and kneed by hand.

Extract

This recipe uses vanilla extract to flavor the scones. However, there are some tweaks you could make.

Use half vanilla extract and half lemon extract. Use all vanilla extract. Use all vanilla bean paste ( more premium product, expensive, but worth it!) Use half vanilla bean paste and half lemon extract.

Storage

If you want to store your Lemon Scones, just follow these easy steps.

Freezer

These scones can be frozen after they have baked and are fully cooled. You do not want to glaze them before freezing, but can after they have been removed from the freezer. To freeze, line cooled scones on a baking sheet and freeze for 2 hours. Once frozen, add scones to an airtight bag or container and store for up to 3 months.

To enjoy, thaw at room temperature and ice if you choose.

Room Temperature

Unfortunately, these scones are best when enjoyed the same day of baking. They will last for up to 24 hours when stored in an airtight container.

Recipe

Follow the recipe below to make Glazed Lemon Scones! This recipe makes 8 SERVINGS, but you can adjust the recipe card for other serving sizes.