Glazed Sweet Potato Coins Recipe (2024)

Sweet potato coins bathed in brown sugar-butter glaze are the perfect addition to any Thanksgivng, Christmas, or Fall dinner. And this Glazed Sweet Potato Coins recipe has a little secret ingredient to give the glaze great flavor while keeping it from being too sweet.

Each Christmas day, after breakfast and opening presents at my parents' house, we have Christmas dinner at my mother-in-law's. She makes the full spread ... ham and turkey, Southern cornbread dressing, cranberry salad, potato salad, rice & gravy, her "famous" fluffy buttermilk biscuits, fresh coconut cake ... you name it.

And she always makes this Glazed Sweet Potato Coins recipe, too.

But over the years I've noticed something ... I've noticed something about these sweet potato coins and my husband.

You know what? ... my husband never takes any of the sweet potato coins.

Not once.

Not once in our twelve Christmases together have I seen him put a helping of Glazed Sweet Potato Coins on his plate. And, typically, he loves sweet potatoes. Which, of course, got me to wondering why.

Why doesn't he allow Glazed Sweet Potato Coins to grace his plate?

So I asked him. And here's what he said:

"They're too sweet."

Aaaaahhhhhhhh, mystery solved!

See, with my mother-in-law's Glazed Sweet Potato Coins recipe, the sweet potatoes are bathed in a thickened brown sugar-butter glaze. Which, admittedly, can be a tad bit on the super-sweet side.

And yes, I can see how to some palates, they are too sweet.

But my response to my husband? ... quite simply, "Oh, I can fix that."

And so I set about making my mother-in-law's Glazed Sweet Potato Coins, with my own little tweaks in mind to balance out the super sweetness of the brown sugar-butter glaze.

I boiled my sweet potatoes and sliced them into 1/4 to 1/2-inch thick coins ... just like my mother-in-law does ...

I arranged the sweet potato coins in a baking dish ... just like my mother-in-law does ...

Then I whipped up a quick brown sugar-butter glaze and poured it over the sweet potatoes ... just like my mother-in-law does ...

Oh, wait! Not just like my mother-in-law does.

Nope, this is the part where I slipped in just a tiny little tweak to balance out the sweetness of the glaze.

That's all it takes to balance the sweetness of this Glazed Sweet Potato Coins recipe ... a little touch of fresh citrus.

Taking inspiration from Sister Schubert's Sweet Potato Pie, which includes fresh orange juice and zest with the sweet potato filling, I put a little fresh citrus in with the brown sugar-butter glaze.

I've used both fresh lemon and fresh orange ... and both work beautifully to balance and give a little flavor oomph to the glaze.



So after baking up my little sweet potato coins experiment, it was time to give it the true test. It was time to see if my husband would like it. Or, if he would even give the new Glazed Sweet Potato Coins recipe a try, for that matter! Reluctantly, he agreed to give the new sweet potatoes a try. So now we have it ... a new, flavor-balanced, not-too-super-sweet, husband-approved Glazed Sweet Potato Coins recipe. His reaction? Quite simply ... he's a man of few words, ... "Much better." Which is high praise from him, my friends. High praise. So now we have it ... a new, flavor-balanced, not-too-super-sweet, husband-approved Glazed Sweet Potato Coins recipe. The only question that remains is, do I tell my mother-in-law? Hmmmm ... I may leave that up to my husband. Check out these other tasty potato & sweet potato comfort food dishes: See Also Homemade Green Bean Casserole Recipe Southern Sweet Potato Casserole

4 sweet potatoes, scrubbed clean & unpeeled

1/2 c. brown sugar

4 T. butter

1 c. water

2 T. cornstarch

1/8 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. lemon zest*

1 tsp. fresh lemon juice* (*or orange zest & fresh orange juice.) instructions: How to cook Glazed Sweet Potato Coins Place sweet potatoes in a pot and add water to just cover potatoes. Bring to a boil; reduce heat and boil gently until potatoes are fork-tender, about 30 minutes. Peel while potatoes are still warm. Slice into 1/4" to 1/2"-thick circles and place in a baking dish. In a saucepan, whisk together brown sugar, cornstarch, and salt. Add butter, water, lemon juice, and lemon zest. Bring to a boil. Pour brown sugar mixture over potatoes, having enough liquid to just cover potatoes. Bake at 350 degrees until liquid is bubbly and has thickened somewhat, 40 to 45 minutes. https://www.thekitchenismyplayground.com/2015/11/glazed-sweet-potato-coins-recipe.html Created using The Recipes Generator

