Gluten Free Candy Cane Dip Recipe (2024)

This post could contain affiliate links or be sponsored which means I earn from advertising. Also as an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases. More details here.

Peppermint and Christmas? Yes, please. This candy cane dip recipe comes complete with the smell and taste of the holidays! Plus, it can be a totally gluten free recipe. When it comes to a Christmas party, you cannot go wrong with a peppermint flavored dessert. It just fits perfectly in the winter months. ‘Tis the season for holiday recipes!

Gluten Free Candy Cane Dip Recipe

Don’t miss any of the other recipes on Seeing Dandy!

Subscribe to the Seeing Dandy newsletter.

Follow Seeing Dandy on Instagram.

Follow Seeing Dandy on Facebook.

Follow Seeing Dandy on Pinterest.

One of our favorite books this time of year is The Sweet Smell of Christmas.



It’s such a darling book and our children absolutely adore it. The book is one that both my husband and myself remember from our own childhoods. A definite treasure. Our children love to explore the different smells of Christmas throughout the book. The smell of peppermint is by far a favorite. It’s a smell that is associated with the holiday because of the candy cane. And what kid doesn’t love candy canes?

Peppermint Flavored Dessert

Yields: 2 cups

INGREDIENTS

8 oz. brick of cream cheese, softened at room temperature

7 oz. Kraft Jet-Puffed Marshmallow Creme

1 1/2 teaspoon peppermint extract

1/3 cup crushed peppermint pieces

Vanilla wafers, pretzels, graham crackers, graham dippers (These are not gluten free, so be sure to get gluten free ones for it to be a gluten free recipe.)

Candy Cane Kisses, for garnish

DIRECTIONS

1. In a large mixing bowl, add the softened cream cheese, marshmallow creme and peppermint extract.

2. With an electric mixer, beat on low/medium speed until light and fluffy.

3. Fold in the peppermint pieces.

4. Cover and chill until ready to serve.

5. When ready to serve, transfer dip to serving bowl(you can get a Christmas tree dish HEREthat’s perfect for serving the candy cane dip) and then garnish with chopped candy cane on top. Serve with gluten free pretzels, gluten free vanilla wafers and/or gluten free graham crackers to be a truly gluten free recipe.

6. Serve at your Christmas party!

I hope you enjoy this gluten free recipe peppermint flavored dessert.

What is YOUR favorite smell of Christmas???

(You can order our favorite book HERE.)

Happiest of holidays to you and yours!

Be sure to check out some other dandy gluten free recipes rightHEREon the blog.

Pin it for later!

Be sure to follow Seeing Dandy on Instagram HERE and on Facebook HERE.

Recommended Posts Gluten Free Pina Colada Dip Recipe Gluten Free Hot Chocolate Cheesecake Dip Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Cheesecake Dip Best Gluten Free Dessert Recipes Chocolate Peppermint Candy Gluten Free Pina Colada Candy Bark Recipe Gluten Free Slow Cooker Recipes Easy To Make Gluten Free Pineapple Treat Recipe

Author Bio Article Info Popular Posts Author Bio

Tara blog owner at Seeing Dandy Blog A mom blogger for over 15 years, Tara Smith lives in St. Louis, Missouri with her audiologist husband and four kids. Her blog has been featured on local media television shows like News 4 Great Day and Show Me St. Louis, as well as in the Farmhouse Style Magazine for Country Sampler. She loves to travel, explore the Midwest, make crafts and read.



































Power Bio Box by Zyra Console Article Info

You are here:

Home

Recipes

Gluten Free Candy Cane Dip Recipe Title: Gluten Free Candy Cane Dip Recipe Authors: Tara Categories: Gluten Free

Recipes Mentions: candy cane dessert recipe, christmas children’s books, christmas desserts, christmas family traditions, gluten free christmas desserts, gluten free holiday recipes, gluten free recipes, holiday dessert recipes, holiday recipes, smells of christmas, the sweet smell of christmas Keywords: candy cane dip recipe Last Updated: November 12, 2019 Popular Posts

Gluten Free Hot Cocoa Cookies with Marshmallow Chips

Air Fryer Gingerbread Cream Horns Made Easy With Puff Pastry

How to Create a Hot Chocolate Bar on a Budget

Easy To Make 3-Ingredient Cobbler Using Cake Mix

Copycat Starbucks Valencia Orange Refresher Recipe

Classic Dill Dip Recipe That’s Perfect for Serving in a Bread Bowl

Easy Sweet Breakfast Charcuterie Board Ideas for Christmas Morning

Copycat Cherry Garcia Ice Cream Recipe: Easy to make in a Cuisinart!

Easy To Make Traditional Irish Cabbage With Bacon

7 Ingredient Crockpot Cheesy Chicken and Rice

Where To Get A Dole Whip In St. Louis

Gluten Free Funfetti Blueberry Dump Cake Recipe

This post could contain affiliate links or be sponsored which means I earn from advertising. Also as an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases. More details here.