Gluten Free Candy Cane Dip Recipe (2024)

This post could contain affiliate links or be sponsored which means I earn from advertising. Also as an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases. More details here.
Peppermint and Christmas? Yes, please. This candy cane dip recipe comes complete with the smell and taste of the holidays! Plus, it can be a totally gluten free recipe. When it comes to a Christmas party, you cannot go wrong with a peppermint flavored dessert. It just fits perfectly in the winter months. ‘Tis the season for holiday recipes!
Gluten Free Candy Cane Dip Recipe
Don’t miss any of the other recipes on Seeing Dandy!
Subscribe to the Seeing Dandy newsletter.
Follow Seeing Dandy on Instagram.
Follow Seeing Dandy on Facebook.
Follow Seeing Dandy on Pinterest.
One of our favorite books this time of year is The Sweet Smell of Christmas.
It’s such a darling book and our children absolutely adore it. The book is one that both my husband and myself remember from our own childhoods. A definite treasure. Our children love to explore the different smells of Christmas throughout the book. The smell of peppermint is by far a favorite. It’s a smell that is associated with the holiday because of the candy cane. And what kid doesn’t love candy canes?
Peppermint Flavored Dessert
Yields: 2 cups
INGREDIENTS
8 oz. brick of cream cheese, softened at room temperature
7 oz. Kraft Jet-Puffed Marshmallow Creme
1 1/2 teaspoon peppermint extract
1/3 cup crushed peppermint pieces
Vanilla wafers, pretzels, graham crackers, graham dippers (These are not gluten free, so be sure to get gluten free ones for it to be a gluten free recipe.)
Candy Cane Kisses, for garnish
DIRECTIONS
1. In a large mixing bowl, add the softened cream cheese, marshmallow creme and peppermint extract.
2. With an electric mixer, beat on low/medium speed until light and fluffy.
3. Fold in the peppermint pieces.
4. Cover and chill until ready to serve.
5. When ready to serve, transfer dip to serving bowl(you can get a Christmas tree dish HEREthat’s perfect for serving the candy cane dip) and then garnish with chopped candy cane on top. Serve with gluten free pretzels, gluten free vanilla wafers and/or gluten free graham crackers to be a truly gluten free recipe.
6. Serve at your Christmas party!
I hope you enjoy this gluten free recipe peppermint flavored dessert.
What is YOUR favorite smell of Christmas???
(You can order our favorite book HERE.)
Happiest of holidays to you and yours!
Be sure to check out some other dandy gluten free recipes rightHEREon the blog.
Pin it for later!
Be sure to follow Seeing Dandy on Instagram HERE and on Facebook HERE.
Recommended Posts
Author Bio
Article Info
Popular Posts
Author Bio
Tara
blog owner at Seeing Dandy Blog
A mom blogger for over 15 years, Tara Smith lives in St. Louis, Missouri with her audiologist husband and four kids. Her blog has been featured on local media television shows like News 4 Great Day and Show Me St. Louis, as well as in the Farmhouse Style Magazine for Country Sampler. She loves to travel, explore the Midwest, make crafts and read.
Article Info
You are here:
Home
Recipes
Gluten Free Candy Cane Dip Recipe
Title:
Gluten Free Candy Cane Dip Recipe
Authors:
- Tara
Categories:
- Gluten Free
- Recipes
Mentions:
candy cane dessert recipe, christmas children’s books, christmas desserts, christmas family traditions, gluten free christmas desserts, gluten free holiday recipes, gluten free recipes, holiday dessert recipes, holiday recipes, smells of christmas, the sweet smell of christmas
Keywords:
candy cane dip recipe
Last Updated:
November 12, 2019
Popular Posts
- Gluten Free Hot Cocoa Cookies with Marshmallow Chips
- Air Fryer Gingerbread Cream Horns Made Easy With Puff Pastry
- How to Create a Hot Chocolate Bar on a Budget
- Easy To Make 3-Ingredient Cobbler Using Cake Mix
- Copycat Starbucks Valencia Orange Refresher Recipe
- Classic Dill Dip Recipe That’s Perfect for Serving in a Bread Bowl
- Easy Sweet Breakfast Charcuterie Board Ideas for Christmas Morning
- Copycat Cherry Garcia Ice Cream Recipe: Easy to make in a Cuisinart!
- Easy To Make Traditional Irish Cabbage With Bacon
- 7 Ingredient Crockpot Cheesy Chicken and Rice
- Where To Get A Dole Whip In St. Louis
- Gluten Free Funfetti Blueberry Dump Cake Recipe
This post could contain affiliate links or be sponsored which means I earn from advertising. Also as an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases. More details here.