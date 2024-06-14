Gluten-Free Chex Mix - Easy Gluten-Free Snack Recipe (2024)

Gluten-Free Chex Mix is salty, crunchy, and totally addicting. Just like the original, only gluten-free!

Gluten-Free Chex Mix - Easy Gluten-Free Snack Recipe (1)

Today we’re feasting on Gluten-Free Chex Mix – YEEHAW!!! You guys, I’m dying. I don’t break out the caps all that often (HAHAHA YES I DO) but this time it’s for a good reason. The holidays have been saved thanks to Gluten-Free Chex Mix!

Ben and I both have fond memories of non-stop Chex Mix batches bakingin our respective Mom’s ovens over the holidays. Is this a Midwest thing? Ben’s Mom has always traded Chex cereal for Crispix and added Cheerios, while my Mom version called forenough Worcestershire sauce to sendan elephant into cardiac arrest.

Gluten-Free Chex Mix - Easy Gluten-Free Snack Recipe (2)

Literally, on thehand written copy of the recipe she’s had in a plastic page protector for 15+ years it says, “shake Worcestershire sauce on every 15 minutes while turning for Krissi.” Busted. What can I say, Chex Mix drenched in flavor completes me, and having to gogluten-free isn’t goingto stop me from eating it!

Gluten-Free Chex Mix - Easy Gluten-Free Snack Recipe (3)

Ok, truthfully this recipe kind of feels like cheating. Homemade Chex Mix is like, 75%gluten-free already and it’s so easy adapt the other 25% that I feel ba- wait no I don’t, you need this recipe in your life–Ben and I can’t get enough of it! And by “it” I mean the three batches I’ve made in the last two weeks. Forget the fragrance of cinnamon and cloves – seasoned salt, butter, and Worcestershire sauce signals holiday time to us.

Gluten-Free Chex Mix - Easy Gluten-Free Snack Recipe (4)

By the way, in an effort to give gifts that people can use/eat/drink this year, I’m giving away big mason jars of Gluten-Free Chex Mix for Christmas. Because come on – fuzzy socks, or jars of homemade Gluten-Free Chex Mix? No contest!

Gluten-Free Chex Mix - Easy Gluten-Free Snack Recipe (5)

Star with your cereal. Wheat Chex is NOT gluten-free so we’re ditching it and sticking with gluten free Rice and Corn Chex, plus gluten free O’s cereal. We loved this Nature’s Path brand – it getsway more crunchy in the oven compared to regular O’s!

Gluten-Free Chex Mix - Easy Gluten-Free Snack Recipe (6)

Add the cereals to the largest bowl you own, along with gluten-free peanuts. Peanuts can be difficult to find gluten-free (all nuts are naturally gluten-free but they can get cross contaminated when processed on lines shared with gluten-containing products.) That said, I like buying from Nuts.com or Planters unsalted roasted peanuts.

Gluten-Free Chex Mix - Easy Gluten-Free Snack Recipe (7)

Next, in a microwave-safe bowl, combine melted butter or Earth Balance Vegan Butter with gluten freeWorcestershire sauce (I like Lea & Perrins,) plus homemade seasoned salt which includes garlic powder, onion powder, salt, paprika, and a pinch of sugar.Drizzle the mixture over the cereals then stir with a spatula until the cereals are evenly coated.

Gluten-Free Chex Mix - Easy Gluten-Free Snack Recipe (8)

Spread the mixture into a large baking dish like an 11×17, then bake for about an hour at 250 degrees, stirring every 15 minutes, or until the cereals are light golden brown. Last step is to stir in gluten free pretzels.

Gluten-Free Chex Mix - Easy Gluten-Free Snack Recipe (9)

Normally pretzels are baked right in with the cereal but GF pretzels don’t hold up well in the oven, which is why they’re stirred in at the end.

Gluten-Free Chex Mix - Easy Gluten-Free Snack Recipe (10)

Scoop the Chex Mix into an airtight container thenkeep within arm’s reachon the kitchen counter for 3-4 days, or pour into a bowl and let your family go to town!

Gluten-Free Chex Mix - Easy Gluten-Free Snack Recipe (11)

Gluten-Free Chex Mix

dairy freegluten freevegetarian

5/5 (13 REVIEWS)

Description

Gluten-Free Chex Mix is salty, crunchy, and totally addicting. Just like the original, only gluten-free (easily made dairy-free, too!)

Ingredients

serves a crowd

  • 3 cups Rice Chex
  • 3 cups Corn Chex
  • 3 cups gluten-free O’s cereal
  • 1 cup gluten free peanuts
  • 1/2 cup (1 stick) salted butter or vegan butter
  • 1/4 cup gluten-free Worcestershire sauce (I like Lea & Perrin's)
  • 2 teaspoons seasoned salt (recipe below)
  • 1 cup bite-sized gluten-free pretzels
  • For the Homemade Seasoned Salt (NOTE: You will not use all of this!)
    • 1-1/2 Tablespoons salt
    • 3/4 teaspoon paprika
    • 3/4 teaspoon garlic powder
    • 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
    • 1/4 teaspoon sugar

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 250 degrees. Combine ingredients for Homemade Seasoned Salt in small bowl then set aside.
  2. Add Rice Chex, Corn Chex, O's cereal, and peanuts to a very large mixing bowl then set aside.
  3. Add butter to a medium sized bowl then microwave until melted, 50-60 seconds. Add worcestershire sauce plus 2 teaspoons Homemade Seasoned Salt then stir to combine. Pour butter mixture over cereal mixture then stir with a spatula to coat. Pour into an 11x17" or larger baking dish then bake for 45 minutes to 1 hour, stirring every 15 minutes, or until cereal is golden brown. Stir in pretzels then cool and serve.

Notes

  • If you are sensitive to salt, cut the seasoned salt amount down to 1-1/2 teaspoons.

This recipe is courtesy of Iowa Girl Eats, http://iowagirleats.com.

Gluten-Free Chex Mix - Easy Gluten-Free Snack Recipe (12)

  1. Gluten-Free Chex Mix - Easy Gluten-Free Snack Recipe (13) GGray 12.23.2023

    Thanks for the easy recipe! But what do you do with the extra seasoning salt? I’m confused.

    Reply

    • Gluten-Free Chex Mix - Easy Gluten-Free Snack Recipe (14) Kristin 12.24.2023

      You can use it for anything you use regular salt for cooking-wise!

      Reply

  2. Gluten-Free Chex Mix - Easy Gluten-Free Snack Recipe (15) Crystal 12.15.2023

    Can’t wait to try!

    Reply

