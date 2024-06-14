Gluten-Free Chex Mix is salty, crunchy, and totally addicting. Just like the original, only gluten-free!

Today we’re feasting on Gluten-Free Chex Mix – YEEHAW!!! You guys, I’m dying. I don’t break out the caps all that often (HAHAHA YES I DO) but this time it’s for a good reason. The holidays have been saved thanks to Gluten-Free Chex Mix!

Ben and I both have fond memories of non-stop Chex Mix batches bakingin our respective Mom’s ovens over the holidays. Is this a Midwest thing? Ben’s Mom has always traded Chex cereal for Crispix and added Cheerios, while my Mom version called forenough Worcestershire sauce to sendan elephant into cardiac arrest.

Literally, on thehand written copy of the recipe she’s had in a plastic page protector for 15+ years it says, “shake Worcestershire sauce on every 15 minutes while turning for Krissi.” Busted. What can I say, Chex Mix drenched in flavor completes me, and having to gogluten-free isn’t goingto stop me from eating it!

Ok, truthfully this recipe kind of feels like cheating. Homemade Chex Mix is like, 75%gluten-free already and it’s so easy adapt the other 25% that I feel ba- wait no I don’t, you need this recipe in your life–Ben and I can’t get enough of it! And by “it” I mean the three batches I’ve made in the last two weeks. Forget the fragrance of cinnamon and cloves – seasoned salt, butter, and Worcestershire sauce signals holiday time to us.

By the way, in an effort to give gifts that people can use/eat/drink this year, I’m giving away big mason jars of Gluten-Free Chex Mix for Christmas. Because come on – fuzzy socks, or jars of homemade Gluten-Free Chex Mix? No contest!

Star with your cereal. Wheat Chex is NOT gluten-free so we’re ditching it and sticking with gluten free Rice and Corn Chex, plus gluten free O’s cereal. We loved this Nature’s Path brand – it getsway more crunchy in the oven compared to regular O’s!

Add the cereals to the largest bowl you own, along with gluten-free peanuts. Peanuts can be difficult to find gluten-free (all nuts are naturally gluten-free but they can get cross contaminated when processed on lines shared with gluten-containing products.) That said, I like buying from Nuts.com or Planters unsalted roasted peanuts.

Next, in a microwave-safe bowl, combine melted butter or Earth Balance Vegan Butter with gluten freeWorcestershire sauce (I like Lea & Perrins,) plus homemade seasoned salt which includes garlic powder, onion powder, salt, paprika, and a pinch of sugar.Drizzle the mixture over the cereals then stir with a spatula until the cereals are evenly coated.

Spread the mixture into a large baking dish like an 11×17, then bake for about an hour at 250 degrees, stirring every 15 minutes, or until the cereals are light golden brown. Last step is to stir in gluten free pretzels.

Normally pretzels are baked right in with the cereal but GF pretzels don’t hold up well in the oven, which is why they’re stirred in at the end.

Scoop the Chex Mix into an airtight container thenkeep within arm’s reachon the kitchen counter for 3-4 days, or pour into a bowl and let your family go to town!

