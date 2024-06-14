Gluten Free Cloud Bread Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe

This easy cloud bread is a low-carb, high-protein substitute for traditional bread. It’s quick, requires a few ingredients, and make a great meal prep option.

While much is not known about the origin of cloud bread, it can be traced back to the 1970s when it was introduced through the Atkins Diet as an alternative to traditional white bread.

Bread is one of the oldest foods that humankind has ever known. It is one of the foods in written history that has fueled the development of many countries, societies, and communities.

It also played an important role in developing agricultural practices and is a vital aspect of religious rituals in many religions and spiritual societies.

The earliest evidence of bread making was traced to the Sumerians around 6000 BC. The Sumerians were the first to try out the process of using leavening agents.

Records show that they passed this knowledge to the Egyptians, who improved the process by adding yeast to the flour, instead of the ash used by the Sumerians.

The yeast used by the Egyptians should not be confused with the ones used today.

They utilized the air-borne yeasts by leaving the dough uncovered for some time, usually overnight.

Apart from the Egyptians, the ancient Greeks and Romans also had a hand in developing and refining the bread-baking process.

Bread was a popular food made in homes in the 5th century B.C. Greece. By the 2nd century B.C., Greek bakers were already making their way into Rome to start their baking business.

Some records alluded that bread was a staple food in medieval Europe. There was a type of bread known as a trencher, which was believed to be the origin of the pizza we know today.

With the industrial revolution that came, the process of bread making also became modernized.

Machines used as mills were modernized and operated using gas and steam instead of wind and water.

The same goes for the grinding stones used to process wheat flours that are now replaced by steel and ceramic rolls.

By 1912, Otto Frederick Rohwedder had invented the machine that makes sliced bread, and by 1928, it started operation.

In 1961, the Chorleywood Bread Process was designed, heralding the new era of bread making. This process resulted in shortening the time taken to prepare bread and used mechanical processes.

By this time, white loaves of bread were popular, but by the later part of the 20th century, people realized that white bread had lesser nutritional value and, thus, started to move toward dark bread.

Finally, over the past ten years, bread-making has been automated, and people can now make loaves of bread easily in their homes.

Ingredients

The ingredients used for making this cloud bread are simple. You will need eggs (divided), pinch of salt, and distilled vinegar or cream of tartar.

Eggs:If you notice, you will see that flour is missing from the list of ingredients used in the cloud bread. This is because the eggs serve as the base of the bread.

You need to ensure that the egg whites and the yolk in the eggs are separated and kept at room temperature.

The whipped egg white is responsible for the bread’s fluffiness, height, and creating a cloud-like texture.

Distilled Vinegar or Tartar Cream:Either ingredient will work and will act as a stabilizer and binder. It also adds more structure to the bread, which helps with the baking process.

Cream Cheese:When mixed with egg yolk, cream cheese is a healthy source of saturated fat that cloud bread needs. The cheese must also be kept at room temperature, the same as the eggs. It also helps to provide richness to the bread.

Pinch of Salt: Adding salt is completely optional. However, it will help to “season “the bread.A small amount of Kosher salt works perfectly. While some people may decide not to use salt, it is important to mention that the bread would be tasteless without salt.

Ingredients Suggestion

Consider adding garlic powder for added flavor. You can also add dry herbs such as parsley, basil, cilantro, and everything bagel seasoning.

Be sure to add the ingredients to the egg yolks and beat or whisk the egg white until stiff peaks form.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is cloud bread made from? This easy cloud bread recipe is made from egg whites, egg yolks, salt, and vinegar or cream of tartar. Is cloud bread healthier than regular bread? Cloud bread has little to no carbs. It does not have any fiber; however, it is gluten free, and it is low in low calories. The bread is also keto friendly. What is the taste of cloud bread? Cloud bread has an airy texture. Cloud bread taste eggy and it is bit more savory than white bread. Should cloud bread be refrigerated? It is best to keep any leftover cloud bread in the fridge in an airtight container so it remain fresh.

Important Tips for Making Cloud Bread

All ingredients should be at room temperature. This advice cannot be stressed enough, especially for eggs. At room temperature, it is easier for the egg whites to form a stiff peak. It is easier to separate the yolk from the egg white when they are cold, so let them come to room temperature after separating them.

You need to be careful while separating the egg whites from the yolk. Not even the tiniest traces of yolk should be present in the egg whites after separation. If this happens, you might find it difficult to beat the egg white properly.

Use clean utensils. You must ensure that all your utensils are adequately cleaned and free of impurities, especially the bowl you will beat the egg whites in. If the residue of oil, water, or any impurities gets into the egg white, you may not find it easy to beat it adequately.

When you are done beating the egg whites, and you are about to pour it together with the egg yolk mixture with the cream cheese, ensure that you do not stir or mix. You should also not pat down the egg white. Allow it to fold. This way, you do not get to deflate the egg whites.

You need to ensure that the batter mixture of the cream cheese and egg yolk is very smooth after mixing. It is very important to the success of the baking process.

Storing Option

Cloud bread can be stored in the fridge for up to three days in an airtight container.

