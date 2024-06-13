Gluten Free Donuts Recipe | Healthy Breakfast Donuts | Fearless Dining (2024)

You are going to love my new guilt-free donut recipe! Imagine delicious baked gluten free donuts that taste like dessert! This is a gluten free breakfast donuts recipe with zero guilt! I also include a vegan egg-free version!

Gluten Free Donuts Recipe | Healthy Breakfast Donuts | Fearless Dining (1)

Table of Contents

Donuts for breakfast?? Absolutely not! Donuts have a bad rap. Sugary, sweet, fried, and unhealthy….but oh so delicious. Kids will love getting mom-approved donuts for breakfast! They also freeze well so that you can have donuts any time.

After making Gluten Free Apple Cider Donuts earlier in the week, my kids have begged me to make more. I decided to attempt a breakfast donut recipe that is made with wholesome ingredients that any mom would feel good giving in to their kids for breakfast.

These gluten free donuts are also dairy-free and refined sugar-free too. Will your kids know these are healthy donuts? Not unless you tell them!

Check out my donut recipes in The Best Gluten Free Donut Recipes post.

Allergen Information:

This recipe is gluten-free, dairy-free, and soy-free.

  • Make these donuts nut-free by omitting the almond flour and adding ⅓ cup additional gluten free flour blend. Make sure to use a different milk that isn’t almond or nut-based.
  • Make these donuts egg-free (vegan) using Bob’s Red Mill Egg Replacer. Other brands, like Just Egg, may work; I haven’t tested them.
Gluten Free Donuts Recipe | Healthy Breakfast Donuts | Fearless Dining (2)

Made these today as muffins (baked 26 minutes). Followed the recipe except I substituted ¾ cup honey for the maple syrup. Intolerance issue. Added walnuts and no raisins. Turned out amazingGluten Free Donuts Recipe | Healthy Breakfast Donuts | Fearless Dining (3)Gluten Free Donuts Recipe | Healthy Breakfast Donuts | Fearless Dining (4)

Helen H., Facebook

If you are new to gluten free, I have a ton of great gluten free resources to help you navigate all aspects of gluten free living.

Gluten Free Donuts Recipe | Healthy Breakfast Donuts | Fearless Dining (6)

Ingredient Notes:

  • Gluten Free Flour Blend – I tested this recipe using Bob’s Red Mill 1 to 1 Gluten Free Flour Blend and King Arthur’s Measure for Measure Gluten Free Blend. That doesn’t mean others will not work; I just have not tested other flours.
  • Xanthan Gum – If your gluten free flour blenddoesn’t containXanthan Gum or Guar Gum, please add 1 teaspoon.
  • Baking Powder – Use aluminum-free.
  • Rolled Oats – Be sure to use certified gluten free oats in this donut recipe with oats.
  • Shredded Coconut – Use unsweetened.
  • Almond Flour – I highly suggest using almond flour and not almond meal. Almond meal is more coarse and will make your donuts grainy.
  • Chia Seeds – Stealth protein!
  • Flaxseed Meal – Full of omega 3s!
  • Raisins – They add just the right amount of sweetness.
  • Non-Dairy Milk – I used almond milk, but any plant-based milk works.
  • Eggs – Use size large eggs.
  • Applesauce – Use plain or cinnamon flavored.
  • Maple Syrup – Use pure maple syrup.
  • Coconut Oil – You can also use other types of oil.
  • Raisins

Tips For Sucess

1. Do not overmix your donut batter. I do not recommend using a stand mixer to make this recipe.
2. Every flour blend has a different grain-to-starch ratio. This can affect how much liquid you need. Adjust the wet and dry ingredients, so they look like my photos below.

Flavor Variations:

  1. Add dried cranberries or blueberries instead of raisins to this gluten free donut recipe with almond flour.
  2. Add in some chopped pecans or walnuts for even more protein!
  3. Feel free to add a few chocolate chips if your kids are really picky eaters.
  4. If it is around the holidays, add a teaspoon of pumpkin spice!

Step-By-Step Directions:

Gluten Free Donuts Recipe | Healthy Breakfast Donuts | Fearless Dining (7)

Step 1: In a large mixing bowl, add your dry ingredients and whisk to blend.

Step 2: In a smaller bowl, add the wet ingredients and mix. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and mix.

Gluten Free Donuts Recipe | Healthy Breakfast Donuts | Fearless Dining (8)

Step 3: Pour the wet ingredients into the dry and mix them into a batter.

One thing you will notice is this donut batter is thick, much thicker than other donut recipes I have posted. That is because it is jam-packed with nutritious ingredients.

Gluten Free Donuts Recipe | Healthy Breakfast Donuts | Fearless Dining (9)

Note this photo of the batter in the donut maker is from my pumpkin donuts recipe. I forgot to snap a photo of the donut batter cooking, but I thought it was important to show you a picture to see all the steps to make these.

Step 4: If you make these donuts in a donut maker, it will take 5-8 minutes per batch.

Step 5: If baking these in a donut pan, you will need to bake for 20-25 minutes at 350º F (depending on how high you fill the donut sections in the pan. You can also bake them as muffins!

Recipe FAQ:

How long do these donuts take to bake?

As a result of the thicker batter, these breakfast donuts take a bit longer to cook in the donut maker, but they are still moist and flavorful.

How do you store these donuts?

These donuts will keep fresh for up to 4 days in an airtight container or in a zip-style freezer bag for up to 4 months in the freezer.

How do you thaw the frozen donuts?

Thaw the donuts in the microwave oven for 30 seconds or leave them on the counter for 30 minutes.

Gluten Free Donuts Recipe | Healthy Breakfast Donuts | Fearless Dining (11)

Gluten Free Donuts Recipe | Healthy Breakfast Donuts | Fearless Dining (12)

Gluten Free Healthy Breakfast Donuts

Sandi Gaertner

Easy gluten free healthy donuts that are perfect for breakfast.

Prep Time 15 minutes mins

Cook Time 15 minutes mins

Total Time 30 minutes mins

Course Gluten Free Breakfast Recipes, Gluten Free Donut Recipes

Cuisine American

Servings 18 donuts

Calories 191 kcal

Ingredients

  • 1 cup gluten free flour blend * see note
  • ½ cup almond flour * see note
  • ¼ cup gluten free oats * see note
  • ½ cup lightly sweetened shredded coconut
  • ¼ cup ground flaxmeal
  • 2 tablespoons chia seeds
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder aluminum-free
  • ½ teaspoon baking soda
  • dash salt
  • ½ cup maple syrup
  • ½ cup applesauce
  • 2 large eggs
  • cup melted coconut oil
  • 4 tablespoons water
  • ½ cup raisins

Instructions

  • In a large bowl, add dry ingredients and whisk to blend.

  • In a medium bowl, add all wet ingredients and mix well.

  • Plug in the Babycakes Donut Maker to heat.

  • Pour wet ingredients into dry ingredients and mix well.

  • You will notice this dough is thicker than my other donut recipes. That is ok, it will add another minute or two to cooking…but these are still moist and delicious.

  • Spray coconut oil into donut sections of donut maker.

  • Add a spoon full of dough into each donut section in the donut maker.

  • Close the lid and cook for 4-5 minutes until done.

  • Move to cooling rack.

For A Donut Pan:

  • Preheat the oven to 350º F.

  • Add the donut batter to a piping bag or sandwich baggie with the corner removed.

  • Pipe into a greased donut pan.

  • Bake for 15-20 minutes (depending on the size of the donut pan.)

Notes

  1. I have tested this recipe with King Arthur Measure for Measure GF, Bob’s Red Mill 1 to 1 GF blend, and Authentic Foods Multi Blend. That doesn’t mean others will not work, I just have not tested other flours.
  2. If your gluten free flour blenddoesn’t containXanthan Gum or Guar Gum, please add 1 teaspoon.
  3. I highly suggest using almond flour and not almond meal. Almond meal is more coarse and will make your donuts grainy.
  4. Be sure to use certified gluten free oats.
  5. To make this recipe nut-free, omit the almond flour and substitute an additional ¼ cup gluten free flour blend.
  6. These donuts will keep up to 4 days in an airtight container, or up to 4 months in the freezer.

SPECIAL NOTE

Please know that every gluten free flour blend has a different starch to grain ratio. If you use a blend I didn’t test, you may need to adjust your moisture levels in your baked goods.

Nutrition

Serving: 1gCalories: 191kcalCarbohydrates: 19gProtein: 3gFat: 13gSaturated Fat: 8gTrans Fat: 1gCholesterol: 18mgSodium: 47mgPotassium: 124mgFiber: 3gSugar: 7gVitamin A: 29IUVitamin C: 1mgCalcium: 50mgIron: 1mg

Nutrition Disclaimer

Nutritional information is an estimate provided to you as a courtesy. You should calculate the actual nutritional information with the products and brands you are using with your preferred nutritional calculator.

This post was updated from an old May 2017 post with more recipe details.

Gluten Free Donuts Recipe | Healthy Breakfast Donuts | Fearless Dining (16)
