Gluten Free Donuts Recipe | Healthy Breakfast Donuts | Fearless Dining (2024)

This post was updated from an old May 2017 post with more recipe details.

Nutritional information is an estimate provided to you as a courtesy. You should calculate the actual nutritional information with the products and brands you are using with your preferred nutritional calculator.

Please know that every gluten free flour blend has a different starch to grain ratio. If you use a blend I didn’t test, you may need to adjust your moisture levels in your baked goods.

You will notice this dough is thicker than my other donut recipes. That is ok, it will add another minute or two to cooking…but these are still moist and delicious.

If you made and enjoyed this recipe, I would be incredibly grateful if you could leave a comment below. Include which flour blend you used. This helps others know this recipe is delicious. Thank you!

Thaw the donuts in the microwave oven for 30 seconds or leave them on the counter for 30 minutes.

These donuts will keep fresh for up to 4 days in an airtight container or in a zip-style freezer bag for up to 4 months in the freezer.

As a result of the thicker batter, these breakfast donuts take a bit longer to cook in the donut maker, but they are still moist and flavorful.

Step 5: If baking these in a donut pan , you will need to bake for 20-25 minutes at 350º F (depending on how high you fill the donut sections in the pan. You can also bake them as muffins!

S tep 4: If you make these donuts in a donut maker, it will take 5-8 minutes per batch.

I love making donuts in this BabyCakes Donut Maker. It is so easy to use, and the donuts cook in just 3 minutes. Clean-up is easy too!

Note this photo of the batter in the donut maker is from my pumpkin donuts recipe. I forgot to snap a photo of the donut batter cooking, but I thought it was important to show you a picture to see all the steps to make these.

One thing you will notice is this donut batter is thick, much thicker than other donut recipes I have posted. That is because it is jam-packed with nutritious ingredients.

Step 2: In a smaller bowl, add the wet ingredients and mix. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and mix.

1. Do not overmix your donut batter. I do not recommend using a stand mixer to make this recipe. 2. Every flour blend has a different grain-to-starch ratio. This can affect how much liquid you need. Adjust the wet and dry ingredients, so they look like my photos below.

This is one of my favorite gluten-free flour blends for cookies, cakes, pie crust, biscuits, and muffins! (Do not use this flour blend for yeast recipes.)

If you are new to gluten free, I have a ton of great gluten free resources to help you navigate all aspects of gluten free living.

Made these today as muffins (baked 26 minutes). Followed the recipe except I substituted ¾ cup honey for the maple syrup. Intolerance issue. Added walnuts and no raisins. Turned out amazing “

These gluten free donuts are also dairy-free and refined sugar-free too. Will your kids know these are healthy donuts? Not unless you tell them!

After making Gluten Free Apple Cider Donuts earlier in the week, my kids have begged me to make more. I decided to attempt a breakfast donut recipe that is made with wholesome ingredients that any mom would feel good giving in to their kids for breakfast.

Donuts for breakfast?? Absolutely not! Donuts have a bad rap. Sugary, sweet, fried, and unhealthy….but oh so delicious. Kids will love getting mom-approved donuts for breakfast! They also freeze well so that you can have donuts any time.

You are going to love my new guilt-free donut recipe! Imagine delicious baked gluten free donuts that taste like dessert! This is a gluten free breakfast donuts recipe with zero guilt! I also include a vegan egg-free version!

FAQs

GF donuts last up to 3 days at room temperature or up to 1 month in the freezer. When freezing donuts, wrap individually and place in an airtight bag or container.

