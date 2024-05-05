Gluten Free PB&J Banana Bread Recipe - The Mindful Hapa (2024)

This better-for-you and easy banana bread recipe is filled with chocolate-y peanut butter & jelly cups, and topped with a swirl of extra raspberry jelly before getting baked in the oven. Browned edges, and a super tender and moist center, this will be your new, go-to, gluten free and dairy free banana bread that'll be a hit with E V E R Y O N E !

Prep Time 15 minutes minutes

Cook Time 1 hour hour

Total Time 1 hour hour 15 minutes minutes

Gluten Free PB&J Banana Bread Recipe - The Mindful Hapa (5)

Any PB&J fans out there? Cause I certainly am, so it’s about time I made a gluten free PB&J Banana Bread recipe!

It also feels like the perfect time for banana bread, when I know most of us are looking for pantry friendly recipes and things to bake. For me personally, I keep my pantry stocked with the 10 ingredients used in this recipe, but I’ve listed out some substitution ideas in case you need any.

And maybe you have a bunch of bananas that are about to go bad. If so, you can check out the recipe for this which would be another great breakfast option. OR, if you need a dessert option (especially with Easter coming up this weekend), this is my absolute favorite! If you can’t tell – that’s a favorite flavor combo for me.

Alternatively, maybe have some dried banana chips you want to use up. I’ve got these crazy delicious no-bake Chunky Monkey Truffles you could make, or even this Chunky Monkey Granola. Again, another favorite flavor combo I love : )

Gluten Free PB&J Banana Bread Recipe - The Mindful Hapa (6)

Ingredients in Gluten Free PB&J Banana Bread

Gluten free flour – Keeps the texture closer to traditional banana bread so you can’t even tell this one is gluten free!

Almond flour – I use fine blanched almond flour, and my favorite is from Bob’s Red Mill! I also use the in-house brands of almond flour from Costco and Trader Joe’s.

Eggs – 2 large eggs help bind everything together!

Bananas – a lot of them, and the darker the better. I prefer them black, but otherwise super spotty will also work.

Coconut oil – keeps the bread moist, and the texture incredible.

Coconut sugar – for a little extra sweetness.

PB&J cup – I used the new dark chocolate PB&J cups from Theo Chocolate.

Baking Soda – helps the bread rise.

Salt – helps enhance all of the wonderful flavors in this gluten free PB&J banana bread.

Substitutions

If you don’t have coconut oil, you should be able to sub any other neutral oil such as sunflower oil, or even melted butter.

If you don’t have coconut sugar, feel free to use whatever crystalized sugar you have on hand, ideally brown sugar.

For this recipe, I used Theo Chocolate’s new PB&J cups, but you can sub your favorite peanut butter or almond butter cup for this recipe. Besides from Theo Chocolate, I also love Unreal Snacks dark chocolate peanut butter and almond butter cups.

If you don’t have access to chocolate cups right now, just sub chocolate chips, and add an additional swirl of peanut butter to the top of the loaf of bread. You could also add an extra swirl of raspberry jell and peanut butter in the middle of the loaf!

Gluten Free PB&J Banana Bread Recipe - The Mindful Hapa (7)

How to make this gluten free banana bread

  1. Start by whisking together your dry ingredients – gluten free flour, almond flour, baking soda and salt.
  2. In a separate medium mixing bowl, whisk together coconut oil and coconut sugar.
  3. Mash bananas and eggs in a small bowl, and then stir this mixture into coconut oil/sugar mixture until well combined.
  4. To the mixing bowl, fold in dry ingredients just until moistened. Finish by stirring in chopped PB&J cups.
  5. Pour batter into a parchment-lined 8×4 loaf pan and dollop a few tablespoons of raspberry jelly on top of batter and swirl.
  6. Move to the oven, and bake for 60-65 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out clean – just try to avoid inserting into a piece of chopped PB&J cup. Let cool completely before storing in an airtight container. Enjoy at room temperature, or warmed up in a pan and topped with extra peanut butter and jelly.

Why I love this recipe

  • Banana bread made without gluten, butter, or any dairy products
  • Melty chocolate peanut butter chunks spread throughout
  • Only 15 minutes hands on time, then just move to the oven to bake!
  • Less than 10 ingredients
  • Oh so, MOIST
Gluten Free PB&J Banana Bread Recipe - The Mindful Hapa (8)

How to store banana bread

For this recipe you should store in an airtight container. Either at room temperature for up to 3 days, or in the fridge for up to one week. For longer term storage you can freeze.

How to freeze banana bread

You can definitely store this banana bread in the freezer if you’re hoping to keep for longer. In this case, I would suggest wrapping the entire loaf in plastic, followed by foil, and then storing in an airtight container for up to 3 months. Before eating, I would thaw at room temperature. Once it has been thawed, I would then store in the fridge in an airtight container.

Gluten Free PB&J Banana Bread Recipe - The Mindful Hapa (9)

If you’re looking for other pantry-friendly recipes during this time, I would suggest checking out my , Chunky Grain Free Chocolate Granola, or my Cinnamon Spice Coconut Granola.

As always, would love to hear what you think if you try this recipe by leaving a comment below or tagging me (@themindfulhapa) with your creations over on Instagram!

Gluten Free PB&J Banana Bread Recipe - The Mindful Hapa (10)

Gluten Free PB&J Banana Bread Recipe

Prep: 15 minutes minutes

Cook: 1 hour hour

Total: 1 hour hour 15 minutes minutes

Servings: 1 loaf

Print Leave a Review

This better-for-you and easy banana bread recipe is filled with chocolate-y peanut butter & jelly cups, and topped with a swirl of extra raspberry jelly before getting baked in the oven. Browned edges, and a super tender and moist center, this will be your new, go-to, gluten free and dairy free banana bread that'll be a hit with E V E R Y O N E !

Ingredients

  • 1 cup GF flour
  • 1 cup almond Flour
  • 2 tsp baking soda
  • ¼ tsp salt
  • ½ cup coconut oil melted & cooled
  • cup coconut sugar
  • 2 large eggs
  • 2⅓ cup very overripe bananas mashed
  • 4 cups Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter and Jelly Cup (2, 2-pack Theo Chocolate), rough chopped
  • ¼ cup raspberry jelly optional extra topping

Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees and line a 8x4 loaf pan with parchment paper.

  • In a small bowl, whisk together the gluten free flour, almond flour, baking soda and salt. Set aside.

  • Next, in a medium mixing bowl, whisk together coconut oil and coconut sugar. In a separate small mixing bowl, combine mashed bananas and beaten eggs. Stir banana mixture into coconut oil/sugar mixture until well combined.

  • To the mixing bowl, fold in dry ingredients just until moistened.

  • Last, gently stir in chopped PB&J cups until just combined. 6. Pour batter into a parchment lined 8x4 loaf pan. Optional: dollop a few tablespoons of jelly on top of batter and swirl.

  • Bake for 60-65 minutes until a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out clean (try to avoid inserting into a piece of chopped PB&J cup.). Enjoy!

Gluten Free PB&J Banana Bread Recipe - The Mindful Hapa (14)

Did you make this recipe?

Tag @themindfulhapa on Instagram and hashtag it #themindfulhapa!

Gluten Free PB&J Banana Bread Recipe - The Mindful Hapa (19)

