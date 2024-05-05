Gluten Free PB&J Banana Bread Recipe - The Mindful Hapa (2024)

Any PB&J fans out there? Cause I certainly am, so it’s about time I made a gluten free PB&J Banana Bread recipe!

It also feels like the perfect time for banana bread, when I know most of us are looking for pantry friendly recipes and things to bake. For me personally, I keep my pantry stocked with the 10 ingredients used in this recipe, but I’ve listed out some substitution ideas in case you need any.

Ingredients in Gluten Free PB&J Banana Bread

Gluten free flour – Keeps the texture closer to traditional banana bread so you can’t even tell this one is gluten free!

Almond flour – I use fine blanched almond flour, and my favorite is from Bob’s Red Mill! I also use the in-house brands of almond flour from Costco and Trader Joe’s.

Eggs – 2 large eggs help bind everything together!

Bananas – a lot of them, and the darker the better. I prefer them black, but otherwise super spotty will also work.

Coconut oil – keeps the bread moist, and the texture incredible.

Coconut sugar – for a little extra sweetness.

PB&J cup – I used the new dark chocolate PB&J cups from Theo Chocolate.

Baking Soda – helps the bread rise.

Salt – helps enhance all of the wonderful flavors in this gluten free PB&J banana bread.

Substitutions

If you don’t have coconut oil, you should be able to sub any other neutral oil such as sunflower oil, or even melted butter.

If you don’t have coconut sugar, feel free to use whatever crystalized sugar you have on hand, ideally brown sugar.

For this recipe, I used Theo Chocolate’s new PB&J cups, but you can sub your favorite peanut butter or almond butter cup for this recipe. Besides from Theo Chocolate, I also love Unreal Snacks dark chocolate peanut butter and almond butter cups.

If you don’t have access to chocolate cups right now, just sub chocolate chips, and add an additional swirl of peanut butter to the top of the loaf of bread. You could also add an extra swirl of raspberry jell and peanut butter in the middle of the loaf!

How to make this gluten free banana bread

Start by whisking together your dry ingredients – gluten free flour, almond flour, baking soda and salt. In a separate medium mixing bowl, whisk together coconut oil and coconut sugar. Mash bananas and eggs in a small bowl, and then stir this mixture into coconut oil/sugar mixture until well combined. To the mixing bowl, fold in dry ingredients just until moistened. Finish by stirring in chopped PB&J cups. Pour batter into a parchment-lined 8×4 loaf pan and dollop a few tablespoons of raspberry jelly on top of batter and swirl. Move to the oven, and bake for 60-65 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out clean – just try to avoid inserting into a piece of chopped PB&J cup. Let cool completely before storing in an airtight container. Enjoy at room temperature, or warmed up in a pan and topped with extra peanut butter and jelly.

Why I love this recipe

Banana bread made without gluten, butter, or any dairy products

Melty chocolate peanut butter chunks spread throughout

Only 15 minutes hands on time, then just move to the oven to bake!

Less than 10 ingredients

Oh so, MOIST

How to store banana bread

For this recipe you should store in an airtight container. Either at room temperature for up to 3 days, or in the fridge for up to one week. For longer term storage you can freeze.

How to freeze banana bread

You can definitely store this banana bread in the freezer if you’re hoping to keep for longer. In this case, I would suggest wrapping the entire loaf in plastic, followed by foil, and then storing in an airtight container for up to 3 months. Before eating, I would thaw at room temperature. Once it has been thawed, I would then store in the fridge in an airtight container.

