Gluten Free Rosemary Garlic Flatbread - Recipes Worth Repeating (2024)

This recipe is ideal for people who have allergies or sensitivities to both wheat and yeast. This Gluten Free Rosemary and Garlic Flatbread is a great substitute for your typical breads that contain both wheat and yeast. Full of flavor, this flatbread has fresh chopped rosemary and garlic kneaded within the dough. As the bread is cooking, the aromaof fresh bread, rosemary and garlic fill your kitchen. You'll love this flatbread and since it's gluten free and yeast free, it is a great substitute for your everyday bread!

I am so excited to post this recipe I can hardly stand it! You're probably thinking that's weird...and it is a little, but when you have a child who is allergic to wheat and yeast and you find a bread recipe they can eat without having an allergic reaction, you get crazy excited! We've always known our daughter has had a sensitivity to wheat, but when we found out she was full blown allergic to yeast and her doctor told us to cut out all breads, I was like why? Gluten Free breads don't have yeast in it?

And well, yeah...they do. My doctor said "good luck" finding breads that don't contain wheat and yeast because the majority of gluten free bread contains yeast. And unfortunately, she was right. I started going store to store and reading labels like crazy and everything my daughter was eating (except for 1 brand of gluten free pizza that Costco sells - Sabatasso’s Gluten-Free Pizza. that I thought was fine for her wasn't. It ALL had yeast in it. I felt like a horrible parent! No wonder she felt so bad all the time.

So I went shopping in so manystores and online stores to find yeast free and gluten free bread....and I had zero luck....ZERO! It was SO frustrating to read all these bread labels and they ALL had yeast in them. Do you know how hard it is to tell an 8 year old that they can't have bread? Ok, that rocks their world in a horrible way! Think about this...no pizza, sandwiches, bagels, english muffins, donuts, and cake. Now I get that most of these are not good for us but she's 8. It's not a huge deal to say, sorry - you can't have that donut...but pizza and a sandwich? Seriously!?! She was eating a sandwich almost everyday for lunch!

So for 2 months, she's had no bread. NONE. I had to pull her off completely. No hamburgers, no subway sandwiches, nothing. She was a trooper, but I still felt bad for her.

But that was all about to change. One day here recently, I decided to make my own gluten free and yeast free flatbread. And let me tell you...it turned out AMAZING. Like... hubby loves it so much that he's pretty much switched his bread of choice to eat my new Rosemary and Garlic Flatbread. Yep - it's that kind of good.

I was so intimidated to experiment with this recipe.I've never made anything like this before. But I was oh so pleasantly surprised! It turned out perfect! This is the easiest bread recipe I've ever made. This flatbread/pitas are not finicky at all. They meld well and it literally took me 10 minutes to prep and 16 minutes to cook and that was it - ready to eat.

So let's talk versatility for a minute.One of my all time favorite things to eat is bread with olive oil and Balsamic vinegar. This recipe goes perfect for that so you can make these as an appetizer if you cut them in triangles and serve at a get together. If you want a pita sandwich, cut these in half and put turkey and cheese in them. Or, you can serve this avocado and egg salad in this flatbread!

Or, you can make a marinara meatballs with mozzarella cheese flatbread sandwich. Marinara meatball pita sandwiches are to die for! There are so many ways to eat thisGluten Free Rosemary and Garlic Flatbread. If you have loved ones that can't eat gluten or yeast and you are looking for a versatile bread recipe, this is the one for you! The fresh rosemary and garlic baked in this bread give this one such amazing flavor! You'll think you're eating a normal flatbread! Enjoy this one because we sure are!

Gluten Free Rosemary and Garlic Flatbread Ingredients ▢ 2 ½ cups of Gluten Free flour, I used Bob's Red Mill Gluten Free All Purpose Flour

▢ 1 teaspoon xanthan gum, don't use this if your gluten free flour already include it

▢ 1 ½ teaspoons baking powder

▢ 1 teaspoon kosher salt

▢ 1 Tablespoon olive oil, (if you have flavored olive oil like rosemary or garlic, us it!)

▢ 1 large egg, plus 1 large egg white, lightly beaten

▢ ¼ cup warm milk

▢ ½ cup warm water

▢ 1 Tablespoon finely chopped fresh rosemary

▢ 2 cloves fresh garlic, minced Instructions Preheat oven to 425 degrees. If you have a pizza stone, you will want to use it. That's what makes these beautiful brown baked spots on your bread. Place your pizza stone on the lowest rack in your oven. If you don't have a pizza stone, it's ok...I'll give you certain steps below to accommodate.

After 3 minutes, add the olive oil, eggs, rosemary, fresh garlic and milk and beat until the mixture comes together. Slowly beat in ½ a cup of the warm water on medium speed for about 2 to 3 more minutes. The texture of your dough should be quite wet and sticky, but not runny. If you need a little more water, add it.

Turn your mixer off and scoop the dough into 6 balls. I used an ice cream scoop that holds about ⅓ of a cup. Place the balls evenly on 2 cookie sheets lined with parchment paper (or you can use a silipat). Dip your fingers in water and spread/flatten each dough balls into about a 5-inch circle, starting in the center of the dough and working your way out. Leave the edge of the circle a little thicker that the middle.

Bake the flatbread on the pans for 8 minutes. Then, lift the bread from the pans and brush on a bit of olive oil. Then flip over each flatbread and place on the baking stone and cook for another 8 minutes or until golden brown. If you don't have a pizza stone, just flip these over on your cookie sheet that has parchment paper.

After the 8 minutes, remove from the oven and cool on a wire rack.

After the 8 minutes, remove from the oven and cool on a wire rack.

When cooled, seal in a plastic baggie and store at room temperature. Reheat these in the microwave before serving Nutrition Calories: 227kcal