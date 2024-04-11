Gluten-free Toad in the Hole Recipe - BEST EVER! (dairy-free option) (2024)

Gluten-free toad in the hole recipe – all you need are 4-ingredients and a tiny bit of cooking oil. Believe it or not, nobody would ever even know it’s Coeliac-friendly and wheat-free.

Gluten-free toad in the hole recipe, anyone? Yep this classic comes with a somewhat off-putting name (only rivalled by spotted dick) but is undoubtedly one of the best comfort foods on Earth. Fact!

When’s the last time you even saw a gluten-free toad in the hole on a menu in a restaurant? I’m not sure I ever have now that I think about it.

(I’m not sure I’ve ever seen a ‘muggle’ toad in the hole on a menu either actually!)

So that makes making this one an absolute no-brainer, if it wasn’t already. Not only is it incredibly easy to make, but it’s the only way to enjoy a freshly made toad in the hole!

But here’s a few reasons you need to make this if you weren’t convinced already…

Why make my gluten-free toad in the hole recipe?

You only need 4-ingredients and a little cooking oil to make this. And better yet, all those ingredients are easy to source in supermarkets – nothing weird here!

This only takes 45 minutes to make from start to finish and for 35 of those minutes, it’ll be in the oven.

Despite being gluten-free, nobody would EVER know it is – promise! Some people have told me that it’s even better than gluten-containing toad in the hole, but I’ll let you be the judge of that!

You can easily make this recipe dairy-free by using the dairy-free milk of your choice. That’s the only swap you need to make!

It’s crispy on the outside, lovely and soft in the middle with perfectly cooked bangers in the middle. Pure toad in the hole perfection.

So what does my gluten-free toad in the hole taste like?

Exactly like a ‘muggle’ toad in the hole! It’s light and crisp on the outside – NOT dry or dense like most people would incorrectly label gluten-free food.

Then, you’ve got those perfectly cooked bangers in every bite. All that’s left to do is drench it in a lovely, thick gravy!

Here’s everything you’ll need for this recipe – consider this your shopping list! If you’re looking for the full ingredients/measurements and method, then keep scrolling down until you reach the recipe card…

Gluten-free toad in the hole recipe: Ingredients list

Cornflour: Believe it or not, cornflour (corn starch in the US) is all you need to make the perfect Yorkshire pudding or toad in the hole. Since it’s a starch, it’s incredibly light which allows your toad in the hole to rise incredibly high! If you’re intolerant to cornflour, you can always use tapioca starch instead – the difference is very minimal.

Believe it or not, cornflour (corn starch in the US) is all you need to make the perfect Yorkshire pudding or toad in the hole. Since it’s a starch, it’s incredibly light which allows your toad in the hole to rise incredibly high! If you’re intolerant to cornflour, you can always use tapioca starch instead – the difference is very minimal. Large eggs: Eggs are a hugely important part of making a toad in the hole – not only do they help bind it all together, but they also give it a lovely, rich taste.

Eggs are a hugely important part of making a toad in the hole – not only do they help bind it all together, but they also give it a lovely, rich taste. Milk: Of course, a little milk goes a long way in reaching the desired consistency for the batter and it gives everything a lovely golden colour.

Of course, a little milk goes a long way in reaching the desired consistency for the batter and it gives everything a lovely golden colour. Gluten-free sausages: You can use whatever sausages you like, as long as they’re gluten-free! I’ve used big ol’ chunky pork sausages, as well as chipolatas and even pigs in blankets around Christmas.

You can use whatever sausages you like, as long as they’re gluten-free! I’ve used big ol’ chunky pork sausages, as well as chipolatas and even pigs in blankets around Christmas. Vegetable oil: You’ll need a little vegetable oil just to grease your tin before you get started. I don’t count this as one of the 4 ingredients because it’s a simple store-cupboard ingredient that you probably have already, like salt and pepper – I do know how to count ?

So I thought I’d kick things off with a little frequently asked questions section – if you just want the recipe, then keep scrolling.

But I’ve thrown in some tips here that will be really helpful if this is your first time making this, or you want to adapt it. So here they are!

Gluten-free toad in the hole recipe: Frequently Asked Questions

Can I make this recipe gluten free? Is it suitable for Coeliacs?

It is gluten free, though nobody would know just by tasting it – trust me!

Bear in mind that minimising cross-contamination is hugely important if you’re Coeliac or making this for someone who is. Here’s some tips from Coeliac UK on minimising the risk of cross contamination:

Also, make sure that all ingredients used don’t have any gluten-containing ingredients. Then make sure that they also don’t have a ‘may contain’ warning for gluten, wheat, rye, barley, oats (which aren’t gf), spelt and khorasan wheat (aka Kamut).

Here’s some more info from Coeliac UK on identifying safe gluten free products.

Can I make your gluten-free toad in the hole recipe dairy free?

Of course you can! Just use dairy-free milk.

Can I make your gluten-free toad in the hole recipe vegan?

Unfortunately, this is a tough one to make vegan and by the time you did, it would be a completely different recipe to the one you see here. It’s not as easy as using egg-replacers here unfortunately.

Can I make this recipe low FODMAP?

As long as your sausages are gluten-free and don’t contain onion/garlic or any other high FODMAP ingredients, then yes, this recipe is low FODMAP.

That would make it suitable for the elimination phase of the diet too.

Is your gluten-free toad in the hole recipe nut free?

Yep, this is a nut-free recipe. But of course, make sure you check the ingredients label on all the products you use to make these.

Even if the products don’t contain nuts, they may have a ‘may contain nuts’ warning due to being produced in a factory that handles nuts.

You can never be too careful so always read the labels on everything first!

What size roasting tin should I use for this recipe? What size tin did you use?

I used a medium-sized roasting tray that measures 10in x 8.5in / 25cm x 21.5cm in size like these.

If using a roasting tin any smaller than this, bear in mind that you probably shouldn’t add all your mixture – this can make it too thick and therefore stodgy as a a result.

Of course, if using a larger tray, you’re liking to need more batter and more sausages, so bear that in mind.

Can I make this using pigs in blankets? Or co*cktail sausages?

Yes, you can! My only change for those would be NOT to put them in the oven with the oil for 10 minutes at the start of the recipe. Instead, put JUST the oil into heat for 10 minutes, without any sausages.

This is important as, since they’re so small, they’d cook way too quickly and be overly browned after 35 minutes total in the oven.

And yes, that applies whether your pigs in blankets/co*cktail sausages are raw or cooked already. It’s especially important if they’re cooked already!

Can I make your gluten-free toad in the hole in a food processor, standing mixer or using an electric whisk? Can I make this by hand?

I actually just use a simple balloon whisk to make this – so yes, I actually make it by hand 99% of the time.

But of course, out of a food processor, stand mixer or electric whisk, an electric whisk wins.

That’s because there’s only a very short period of mixing required, so the other two options feel like complete overkill.

Can I use this recipe to make a gluten-free Yorkshire puddings?

Yes, yes and yes! And I’ve already beaten you to it because I’ve actually got a separate post using this exact recipe to make Yorkshire puddings – you can find it here.

Do I need weighing scales to make your gluten free Yorkshire pudding recipe?

In short… yes! And I wouldn’t advise attempting any of my recipes without them. I’d recommend using digital scales like mine and using them to measure out both your cornflour and your milk too. Quantities are so important!

Why? Well, if you’re not measuring your ingredients, you’re sort of just gambling with the recipe and praying that it turns out ok. And I’ve generally already done the hard work there for you!

A lot of work went into fine tuning ratios and quantities so I wouldn’t mess around with them unless you really know your stuff.

Can I season or add herbs to your gluten-free toad in the hole batter?

You can definitely add a little rosemary or thyme (fresh or dried) to the batter (2 tsp should suffice) for that lovely roasted herb flavour.

How long can I keep your gluten-free toad in the hole for?

It’s definitely best eaten when it’s fresh out of the oven, for starters.

But in terms of keeping leftovers in the fridge – once fully cooled, it keeps really well for around 3-4 days in an air-tight container.

When you want to enjoy it again, the best way to reheat it is by popping it back into the oven at 200C for 10 minutes or until the sausages are thoroughly reheated.

Can I freeze your gluten-free toad in the hole?

Yes you can! Once cooled, simply pop into an airtight container for anywhere from 2-3 months.

See Also 16 Amazing Recipes with Half and Half

I’d recommend allowing it to defrost in the fridge overnight before popping it back into the oven at 200C for 10 minutes or until the sausages are thoroughly reheated.

How can I tell when my gluten free Yorkshire puddings are done?

Well, first of all don’t open up the oven to check!! That’s a sure-fire way to make sure they either totally deflate, or never rise at all.

You can tell when they’re done when they’ve started to slightly brown and look a nicely browned, golden and crisp like in the photos.

Your best bet is to make sure you oven window is clean, so you can actually see in to check on them!

Troubleshooting

My gluten-free toad in the hole didn’t rise well at all – what did I do wrong?!

There’s a couple of things that could have gone wrong – first of all, either your oil or your oven wasn’t hot enough.

The oil MUST be hot so that when you pour in the batter – it should sizzle as your pour it in. So when you first remove the roasting tin from the oven, don’t dilly dally! Get the batter poured in ASAP.

Lastly, if your Yorkshire puddings didn’t rise, you might have just not cooked them long enough. They actually don’t really rise much until that final 5-10 minutes or so, so if your oven isn’t a fan oven and maybe not as hot – give them a little extra time to rise.

Oh and also – NEVER open the oven whilst they’re cooking! It’s a sure-fire way to ensure they will never rise.

My gluten-free toad in the hole sunk when I took it out of the oven. What did I do wrong?

It will sink a little in the first 5 minutes after coming out of the oven and that’s totally natural as it cools.

My gluten-free toad in the hole was quite stodgy at the bottom! What happened?

The main problem here is usually that your tin was probably smaller than mine. If you have too much mixture in a smaller tin, it will tend to bake in a flat, thick layer, instead of being a nice and light, thin and crisp, airy layer.

So make sure you don’t pour in too much mixture if using a tin that’s smaller than mine.

Also, if you use small sausages like co*cktail sausages or pigs in blankets, this can happen too. The best bet is to use chipolatas or big, chunky pork sausages.

Gluten-free toad in the hole Recipe: Method

Oh and here’s a printable version of my gluten-free toad in the hole recipe. Please remember to give it 5 stars if you tried it and enjoyed it as it helps people know it’s worth trying too! ⭐️ Feel free to leave your written reviews in the comments below this post.

Gluten-free Toad in the Hole Recipe - BEST EVER! (dairy-free option) Gluten-free Toad in the Hole Recipe - BEST EVER! You only need 4 ingredients (and a little oil) to make this and nobody would know it's Coeliac-friendly and wheat-free. PREP TIME: 10 minutes mins TOTAL TIME: 45 minutes mins PRINT RECIPE 4.68 from 247 votes Ingredients 100 g cornflour

3 eggs

150 ml milk dairy-free if necessary

6 gluten-free sausages ensure low FODMAP if necessary

1 tbsp vegetable oil Instructions Preheat your oven to 200C (fan) / 220C.

In your ovenproof dish (mine is 10in x 8.5in / 25cm x 21.5cm in size) add 1 tbsp oil and your sausages. Place this in the oven for 10 minutes or until the sausages are slightly browned.

Whilst your sausages are cooking, you can make your batter Beat/whisk your 3 eggs into your cornflour in a mixing bowl.

Once thoroughly combined, gradually add your milk a little at a time, mixing in between each addition with a hand whisk.

After 10 minutes, quickly remove your dish from the oven and pour your batter over the top. Immediately put this back in the oven. It's very important that you do this quickly as the the batter needs to instantly hit hot oil ASAP.

Place back in the oven for about 25 minutes until the toad in the hole is golden and increased in size. Never open the oven during cooking to check - it will cause it to deflate!

Serve up with mashed potato, veggies and lots of gravy. Enjoy! Nutrition Serving: 1g | Calories: 648kcal | Carbohydrates: 19g | Protein: 28g | Fat: 51g | Saturated Fat: 16g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 29g | Cholesterol: 275mg | Sodium: 1294mg | Sugar: 10g

Thanks for reading all about my gluten-free toad in the hole recipe! If you make it, I’d love to see how it turned out so don’t forget to take a snap of your creations and tag me on Instagram!

Any questions about the recipe? Please do let me know by following me onInstagram and leaving me a comment on a recent photo!

Thanks for reading,

Becky xxx

Don’t forget to pin this for later!