Gobi Musallam - Whole Roasted Cauliflower with Creamy Makhani Sauce. Vegan Glutenfree Recipe - Vegan Richa (2024)

Gobi Musallam (cauliflower that has been roasted whole) is a fantastic centerpiece for any occasion. The whole cauliflower head is lightly blanched then drenched with the luscious Mughlai-inspired makhani sauce and baked. The makhani sauceis decadent, creamy, buttery, and fantastic. You can serve the cauliflower as is, or sliced with some sauce on the side, or with naan or other flatbread, salads, rice, or quinoa. Pin this post for later!

More Cauliflower you say. Well Cauliflower is the new Kale right now. So as well use the popularity right 🙂 And on top of that this is too delicious to not share!



The whole head of the cauliflower is blanched, then roasted drenched in a creamy Mughlai gravy, and served whole with some gravy on the side. It seems like a long recipe but it is fairly simple:). You can serve it as is sliced, or with the usual Indian food fix-ins of flat bread or rice, or over other cooked grains and greens. We ate it with Chapatis, Naan, filled up some sandwiches with the leftovers, added some to quinoa. It was a load of food to finish between the 2 of us.



The sauceis makhani style. Makhani means butter-y and the makhani/butter sauceyou get restaurants usually has butter and cream. This sauce has coconut milk and cashews for the rich creamyness and the same spices and taste. You can add chopped veggies, roasted cauliflower florets, baked Tofu or Tempeh to the sauce.Make your restaurant style Tofu “Paneer” Makhani or Butter Seitan Chickun. Fenugreek Leaves or Kasuri methi can be found in Indian stores or online on amazon.



For a quicker cook time, chop the cauliflower into florets and blanch for 3-4 minutes, then cook in the blended sauceon stove top for 15 minutes. That will be Gobi Makhani.



Sure its not thanksgiving yet. but hey this can be the center piece for any party any-time. Blanch the cauliflower, make the sauceand store for a day or so, then bake and serve on the event day.You can use whatever spices you have on hand. The saucewill still be delicious.

You can carve this beautiful cauliflower any which way you want! More sauce served on the side. That sauceI tell you. Make it and add anything to it, but make it!



The creamy sauceis very rich and fatty with the full-fat coconut milk and cashews,(it is called Makhani-butter-y for a reason). You can make it lower fat by using a different non dairy milk and reducing the cashew flour. The saucealso stores very well. Make a larger quantity, Blend and store in the refrigerator for a few days or freeze in individual serving containers. thaw and use.



More Indian or Indian inspired main dishes here.



Steps:

Blanch the cauliflower. The cauliflower should be immersed in the water. The picture is for picture purposes:).







Place blanched cauliflower in baking dish.







Prepare thesauce. Cook onions, ginger, garlic till golden brown.







Add tomatoes, spices, salt and fenugreek leaves.







Cook until tomatoes are tender.







Blend tomato mixture with coconut milk and pour over cauliflower. keep some sauce to serve on the side later.







Bake until tender. Serve hot.

