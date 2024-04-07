Gochujang Stir-fried Chicken – Asian Recipes At Home (2024)

This stir-fried spicy chicken is marinated in a Korean red chili pepper paste (gochujang) based sauce. It is easy to make and delicious!

Need a new chicken recipe and love spicy food? Then this is just the recipe for you. A simple homemade marinade is made to give the chicken thighs a great depth of flavor. It’s then finished off with a gochujang-based sauce that is brushed on as you would brush on a barbecue sauce.

Key features and tips

This chicken thigh recipe is packed full of flavor. The homemade marinade in itself packs in a lot of flavor, however, then you add the gochujang-based sauce towards the end of cooking as well! This results in juicy chicken thighs full of spicy and savory flavor. We marinate these chicken thighs overnight, so make sure to plan ahead. The results are worth the wait!

Ingredients needed to make this spicy chicken recipe

Chicken thighs, boneless/skinless, thinly sliced into bite-sized pieces

Olive oil (for stir-frying)

For the marinade:

Soy sauce

Salt

Ground black pepper

Sesame oil

Sugar

Garlic

Ginger root

For the gochujang finishing sauce:

Korean hot pepper paste (gochujang)

Honey

Olive oil

How to make our gochujang stir-fried chicken

Step 1: Make the chicken marinade and marinate

Let’s make the marinade. Mix all of the ingredients for the marinade together in a bowl. In a large bowl or ziplock bag, add the marinade and the sliced chicken thigh meat. Mix it all together well so that the marinade covers all of the chicken meat. Refrigerate and let it marinate overnight.

Step 2: Make the gochujang finishing sauce

Now, let’s make the gochujang finishing sauce. In a small bowl add in the gochujang, honey, and olive oil and mix together well. Set aside.

Step 3: Stir-fry the chicken

Heat up a frying pan on medium-high heat. Add the olive oil and once the pan is hot add the marinated chicken. Brown all sides of the chicken meat, and cook until well done and no longer pink inside.

Step 4: Add the gochujang finishing sauce

Next, put the gochujang sauce on top of the meat. (You can brush it on like you would brush BBQ sauce onto ribs.) Continue cooking for about 2 minutes more per side. You want the sauce to start to caramelize onto the chicken pieces. Enjoy!

We hope you enjoy our gochujang stir-fried chicken recipe!

