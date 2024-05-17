Golden Cauliflower Soup Recipe (2024)

This post may include affiliate links; for details, see our disclosure policy.

This cauliflower soup recipe is vegan and full of cozy spices like ginger and turmeric. It’s a healthy soup that’s easy and delicious.

The idea of healthy eating and healthy cooking is fun, right? Cleanses and 30-day stints are all the rage. People buy spiralizers and Instant Pots in droves.Which is great: a giant Y-E-S to healthy eating and cooking! But as A Couple Cooks our message is about more than that. It’s all about hard work and forming new habits. Ready to take healthy to a new level with this cauliflower soup recipe? Keep reading for this healthy soup, full of cozy Moroccan spices, and some inspiration for sustainable life change.

Video: How to make cauliflower soup!

How to eat healthy in the long run

The idea of healthy eating and healthy cooking is easy: it’s easy to buy new cookbooks and all the latest in cooking fad gear. But what about making a change that sticks? As A Couple Cooks our message is about just that. It’s unsexy, really, because it’s all about hard work and forming new habits.It’s about making healthy cooking a sustainable lifestyle change.

Creating a sustainable practice of healthy cooking might sound aspirational. But we can assure you: it’s very possible, with a bit of grit and creativity! Learning to cook changed Alex and my lives. And changing our habits turned out to be both easier and more difficult than we thought. In the end, we decided it was pretty simple: which is why we wrote a book about it called Pretty Simple Cooking. And, why we create simple soups like this vegan cauliflower soup recipe.

Making healthy and easy soup recipes

That said, let’s talk about souping. “Souping” is a trendy word that’s more meant for health cleanses using soup. But let’s instead use it as a verb meaning to eat soup. Souping is our tried and true method for how to eat healthy in the winter. Why?

Soup recipes make it easy to eat a load of vegetables.I’m a self-proclaimed veggie lover. If I look in the refrigerator and see a bunch of raw veggies, I’m more likely to make a quesadilla than fix a salad. However, if I see a healthy cauliflower soup with Moroccan spices, I’ll go for that every time. Soups make eating vegetables easy and delicious. Soups are cozy and comforting. No explanation needed here. There’s nothing more cozy than a steaming bowl of soup, especially a restorative Moroccan soup. Just add a fuzzy blanket and a candle. Soups make for easy meal planning. In the winter months, our meal plans look like this: Soup and bread. Soup and salad. Soup and corn muffins. It works for a weeknight, or for company. It’s also perfect for lunches.

How to make cauliflower soup

How to make our best cauliflower soup recipe? This one is vegan and has no dairy at all to make it creamy: just vegetables and cozy spices! Here’s how to make this cauliflower soup recipe:

Cut the cauliflower into florets (here’s our trick for doing it!). Throw it together with garlic, olive oil and salt, then roast it until lightly charred in a 450 degree oven.

into florets (here’s our trick for doing it!). Throw it together with garlic, olive oil and salt, then roast it until lightly charred in a 450 degree oven. Meanwhile, in a soup pot saute onion and carrot, then add vegetable broth and Moroccan-style spices: cumin, coriander, ginger, turmeric, and cinnamon.

and Moroccan-style spices: cumin, coriander, ginger, turmeric, and cinnamon. Once the cauliflower is done, add it to the pot and blend it into a silky puree using an immersion blender . Or, you can transfer it to a standard blender .

. Or, you can transfer it to a standard . For the garnish, a bit of the roasted cauliflower, green onion tips and a bit of olive oil.

This vegan soup is pretty simple to put together, full of nutrients, and gluten-free too. It’s also helpful to have an immersion blender for this cauliflower soup recipe: then you can puree the soup right in the pot you cooked it in!

Looking for other vegan soups?

This cauliflower soup recipe is vegan, and this website is full of vegan soup recipes! Here are a few other vegan soups we’d recommend:

This cauliflower soup recipe is…

Vegetarian, vegan, gluten free plant based, dairy free, naturally sweet, refined sugar free, and Whole 30 friendly.

