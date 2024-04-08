Google One VPN Review (2024): Features, Pros And Cons (2024)

Editorial Note: We earn a commission from partner links on Forbes Advisor. Commissions do not affect our editors' opinions or evaluations.
What Is Google One VPN?
- Google One VPN is a VPN app launched as part of Google’s Google One subscription service
- On top of the VPN, a Google One subscription includes extra features for Google apps, such as Photos and data storage
- The VPN itself is largely bereft of the features we expect from even a mediocre VPN, such as the ability to select where your IP address is coming from.
Quick Specs
Supported Platforms
Windows, Mac, iOS and Android
Browser Extensions
None
Number of Servers
Unknown
Number of Countries With Servers
Unknown
Company Location
United States
Protocols Supported
Google proprietary protocol
Number of Simultaneous Connections
|5
Kill Switch
Only on Android
Split Tunneling
Only on Android
Dedicated IP
No
What Sets Google One VPN Apart
As a VPN service, removed from the context of the rest of the Google One subscription, Google One VPN is set apart by what it lacks more than what it contains. The inability to choose where your IP address is coming from is a glaring hole in the overall product. The absence of split tunneling and a kill switch on non-Android operating systems is similarly noticeable. We consider these features to be a basic part of any quality VPN service.
Apart from missing essential features, however, Google One VPN doesn’t do anything unique or particularly interesting. There’s not a whole lot of VPN there. The nicest thing we can say about it is that it turns on.
Pros
The main things Google One VPN has going for it are that it’s relatively cheap at a base price of $1.99 per month and that it comes as part of the larger Google One package. Google One includes several features outside the VPN, such as added functionality to the Google Photos app, extra cloud data storage of up to 5TB and dark web monitoring.
Unfortunately, these pros aren’t doing much to outweigh the cons. The price tag is nice but held back by the dearth of basic VPN functionality. The additional features for Google One are appealing, but they don’t incentivize users to use Google One VPN. It would be very easy to use the data storage or the extra Google Photos features and never even touch the VPN, and if you do have a Google One subscription, that is what we recommend. A dedicated VPN, such as Mullvad, Proton VPN or hide.me, will be a much better option every single time.
Cons
There’s plenty not to like about Google One VPN, unfortunately. We’ve already harped enough on the absence of critical features, but another issue is that it’s owned by Google. When you use a VPN, you are effectively saying, “I trust this VPN provider to handle my data and Internet traffic better than my ISP.” This is an area where Google fails for us. We’ll go into more detail below (see our section on security and privacy), but the short version is that Google’s long history with mishandling and monetizing user data makes it extremely hard for us to trust the company with our Internet traffic under any circ*mstances. Thanks to the VPN product they put out being so disappointing, it’s even easier to make that call than it would be otherwise.
Google One VPN Core Features
Google One VPN doesn’t completely lack all the features we’d come to expect from a VPN. The split tunneling and internet kill switch did work as expected on Android which is nice. During our research for this review, we did come across some users reporting their IP address leaking while using the service, but we did not encounter that ourselves. That said, it does make us leery of the service’s ability to help provide safe, anonymous browsing. We tested the service’s Domain Name System (DNS) leak protection through websites, such as dnsleaktest.com and encountered no leaks, which is something we can’t say about all the VPNs we’ve covered, including some that made it onto our Best VPNs list. Overall, the core features work; we just wish there were more of them.
Google One VPN Pricing and Plans
Google One VPN is, by itself, not a complete product and is merely part of the larger Google One package. This package can include benefits, such as additional cloud storage up to 5TB, enhanced features for other Google apps, such as Google Photos and store credit reimbursem*nt on Google Store purchases. These plans start at $1.99 per month for one month, which is much more cost-effective than most VPNs we’ve covered. However, it’s not a complete VPN, as it lacks features we expect. As it is, even many free VPNs offer more features. If you’re already looking at a Google One plan for its other features, however, the lowest-cost plan is extremely cheap.
|Basic
|Standard
|Premium (2 TB)
|Premium (5 TB)
Starting Price
$1.99 per month
$2.99 per month
$9.99 per month
$24.99 per month
Storage
100 GB
200 GB
2 TB
5 TB
Google One VPN
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Dark Web Monitoring
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Google Store Purchase Reimbursem*nt (in Store Credit)
0% of purchase
3% of purchase
10% of purchase
10% of purchase
Enhanced Google Photos Features
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Enhanced Google Workspace Features
No
No
Yes
Yes
Google One VPN Servers and Locations
Google One VPN is currently available to users in 22 countries but can be used in an additional 127 countries or regions while traveling. This includes many major countries in Europe, Africa and Asia but, notably, not China. If you’re searching for a VPN that works in China, you’ll need to look elsewhere. This is about as much information as we could find about the service’s servers and locations, as Google has not been transparent about its server counts. We would prefer to see the company share this information at some point in the near future but doubt it will ever happen, given the company’s previous track record with transparency.
Google One VPN Speed and Performance
Instead of our usual VPN testing, which looks at each protocol a VPN supports, we decided to test the one setting available to us that could have an effect on device speeds: Expanded Region. Expanded Region is the closest you can get to picking your location with Google One VPN, as it widens the list of possible locations your IP address could be coming out of.
|Protocol
|Average Upload Speed
|Average Download Speed
|Average Upload Ping
|Average Download Ping
No VPN
291.8 Mbps
261.4 Mbps
10.7 ms
10.6 ms
Google One VPN
250.6 Mbps
287 Mbps
13.7 ms
17.8 ms
Google One VPN (With Expanded Region)
116.4 Mbps
167.7 Mbps
34.8 ms
64.7 ms
Methodology: Our VPN speed comparison is tested on a Windows 11 machine using Cloudflare’s public speed test. Each protocol was connected to the nearest possible server and tested multiple times before we came up with these averages.
Overall, Google One VPN’s speeds were fine. They performed about how we’d expect a VPN running WireGuard would, though Google One VPN’s protocol is proprietary. The Expanded Region setting caused a slowdown but nothing we wouldn’t expect from widening a VPN’s connection range. Speed is probably the area where Google One VPN most resembles a real VPN, functioning as expected with minimal lag noticed when browsing the Internet.
Google One VPN Security and Privacy
Google One VPN has some basic security/privacy measures we expect from a VPN, namely a no-logs policy and multifactor authentication (MFA). However, the company’s reputation does it no favors in the trust department. As news coverage has shown, the company has had many indiscretions with user privacy, such as the $392 million settlement with 40 U.S. states over user location tracking or the myriad ways it monetizes user data.
Its independent security audit in 2021 and the follow-up in 2022, conducted by cybersecurity consultants NCC Group Security Services, revealed some concerns about the product as well. Namely, the potential exists for the company to effectively track VPN users through various means, including associating a particular VPN tunnel with a Google identity, effectively deanonymizing user traffic through a VPN. This isn’t a concern unique to Google, of course, but it’s worth noting nonetheless. There are ways to add protections for these sorts of vulnerabilities, but, according to the 2021 report, Google considered the risk to be within acceptable parameters.
Google One VPN Customer Service and Support
Google One VPN’s customer support options function from Google’s preexisting support structure. In other words, it’s a knowledge base that functions fine, but we found it wasn’t as in-depth as the knowledge base for a dedicated VPN. We only found one or two pages relevant to the VPN at all, including a frequently asked questions (FAQs) page on the product that we were directed to frequently when trying to use the knowledge base.
The FAQs page was informative in some ways but didn’t fully answer our questions. Thankfully, Google One subscribers do get access to real human customer support via email. We reached out to this customer support three times during the course of our testing but did not receive any reply. We never expect same-day replies when contacting customer support through email, but we waited for about a week with no reply.
Google One VPN for Streaming
Google One VPN’s impact on device performance when the broader IP address setting isn’t enabled is minimal enough that it works fine in a vacuum for streaming. We watched a few videos on YouTube and on non-Google streaming services, such as Dailymotion and Netflix and didn’t encounter any noticeable lag or buffering compared to using our Internet connection with no VPN. However, the inability to select your VPN locations means Google One VPN is completely useless for accessing region-locked content or watching services, such as Hulu or Max, outside the U.S.
Google One VPN Alternatives and How They Compare
|Google One VPN
|Proton VPN
|Mullvad VPN
|Express VPN
Rating
Starting Monthly Price
$1.99 per month
$9.99 per month
$5.35 per month
$12.95 per month
Number of Simultaneous Connections
Up to 5
Up to 10
Up to 5
Up to 8
Anonymous Browsing
No
Yes
Yes
Yes
DNS Protection Measures
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Dedicated IP
No
Yes
No
No
Kill Switch
Only on Android
Yes
Yes
Yes
Split Tunneling
Only on Android
Yes
Yes
Yes
MFA
Yes
Yes
Not necessary with Mullvad’s unique account system
Yes
Learn More
—
—
Read Reviews
—
Read Proton VPN Review
Read Mullvad VPN Review
Read Express VPN Review
Google One VPN vs. Proton VPN, Mullvad VPN and ExpressVPN
Normally, we would compare Google One VPN with each provider individually, but our verdict for all three is the same. Unless you are already using Google One on Android or want some of the non-VPN features, there is no real reason to use Google One VPN over any dedicated VPN product.
Two of the most base-level features of a modern VPN, split tunneling and an internet kill switch, only working on Android is bad enough for Google One VPN, but you can’t even select which region your connection is coming from, which might be the most basic feature any consumer VPN should have.
Despite Google One VPN’s low price point, it lacks features that even free VPNs typically include, such as the ability to pick your location from a limited selection.
On top of that, you’d be trusting your Internet traffic to Google, the company arguably most synonymous with the predatory user data collection and monetization practices that have led so many people to flock to VPNs to begin with. Whatever flaws Proton VPN, Mullvad VPN and ExpressVPN have, they are at least fully functional VPNs and aren’t associated with one of the pillars of modern Internet privacy violation.
Featured Partners
Advertisem*nt
1
NordVPN
Monthly Pricing (2 Year Plan)
$3.49 per month
# of Devices
6
Encryption
AES-256
On NordVPN's Website
2
Surfshark
Monthly Pricing (2 Year Plan)
$2.29
# of Devices
Unlimited
Encryption
AES-256
On Surfshark's Website
3
Private Internet Access
Monthly Pricing (2 Year Plan)
$2.03
# of Devices
Unlimited
Encryption
AES-256
On Private Internet Access' Website
Google One VPN Expert Scores
|Criteria
|Expert’s Take
|Rating
Standout Features
You can’t pick where your IP address is coming from. Split tunneling and the kill switch only work on Android, so there’s nothing remarkable features-wise.
Ease of Use
It’s easy to use in the same way a blank sheet of paper is easy to write on. It’s hard to encounter difficulties when there isn’t anything there.
Value for Money
It’s fantastically cheap, but there’s a complete dearth of basic functionality here that does not make it justifiable for the price.
Trustworthiness
Anyone who is even a little serious about Internet privacy shouldn’t trust Google.
Is Google One VPN Right For You?
We cannot think of a single type of user Google One VPN would benefit, aside from users who already have a Google One subscription. Even then, if you’re actively looking for a VPN, we would recommend nearly any other VPN we have covered over Google One VPN. For individual users, it can’t do any of the things one might expect from a VPN, and it cannot be used for business purposes.
Google One VPN For Personal Use
Google One VPN is not recommended for personal use. Unless you’re using Google One for its non-VPN features, there’s no reason to purchase this plan as an individual user. You can’t unblock streaming services with it, you would be trusting your data privacy to Google and you wouldn’t even be getting a feature-complete VPN for your troubles. The VPN market is full of good-to-great options for personal use, but Google One VPN is not one of them.
Google One VPN For Business Use
Google One VPN is not recommended at all for business use, and you can’t purchase a Google One subscription from a Google Workspaces account. Not even being able to select where your VPN is coming from, coupled with its drought of features and reported connectivity issues make it unideal for business users, who might need a more consistent, feature-rich VPN to meet their needs.
Our Experience/Expert Take
Overall, Google One VPN is a limited, poorly performing product that fails to meet even our bare minimum expectations for a VPN. There is a chance for Google to include the sorts of features a VPN is expected to come with in the modern market, but even then, using the service would still involve trusting your internet traffic to Google. Given its track record, this may not be a good idea. Without significant changes to the product, we expect, in time, to find this product next to names that include Google Hangouts, Google Trips and Google+ in the killedbygoogle.com graveyard.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Is Google One VPN free?
No. Google One VPN is one of the benefits of a Google One subscription, which starts at $19.99 per year for one year.
Is Google One VPN good for torrenting?
Not at all. You can’t determine where your IP address is coming from, which is bad enough. On top of that, the Internet kill switch only works on Android, and most torrenting happens on PC. This means if Google One VPN’s connection drops mid-torrent, you’ll be left exposed. We also noticed issues with our IP address leaking even with it turned on, making it even more dangerous to use for torrenting than other VPNs.
Does Google One VPN work on PC?
Sort of. It works in that you can connect to it. However, features including split tunneling and the Internet kill switch only work on Android. So, while you’d be using a VPN, it won’t be a complete product.