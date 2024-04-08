Google One VPN Review (2024): Features, Pros And Cons (2024)

As a VPN service, removed from the context of the rest of the Google One subscription, Google One VPN is set apart by what it lacks more than what it contains. The inability to choose where your IP address is coming from is a glaring hole in the overall product. The absence of split tunneling and a kill switch on non-Android operating systems is similarly noticeable. We consider these features to be a basic part of any quality VPN service.

Apart from missing essential features, however, Google One VPN doesn’t do anything unique or particularly interesting. There’s not a whole lot of VPN there. The nicest thing we can say about it is that it turns on.

Pros

The main things Google One VPN has going for it are that it’s relatively cheap at a base price of $1.99 per month and that it comes as part of the larger Google One package. Google One includes several features outside the VPN, such as added functionality to the Google Photos app, extra cloud data storage of up to 5TB and dark web monitoring.

Unfortunately, these pros aren’t doing much to outweigh the cons. The price tag is nice but held back by the dearth of basic VPN functionality. The additional features for Google One are appealing, but they don’t incentivize users to use Google One VPN. It would be very easy to use the data storage or the extra Google Photos features and never even touch the VPN, and if you do have a Google One subscription, that is what we recommend. A dedicated VPN, such as Mullvad, Proton VPN or hide.me, will be a much better option every single time.

Cons

There’s plenty not to like about Google One VPN, unfortunately. We’ve already harped enough on the absence of critical features, but another issue is that it’s owned by Google. When you use a VPN, you are effectively saying, “I trust this VPN provider to handle my data and Internet traffic better than my ISP.” This is an area where Google fails for us. We’ll go into more detail below (see our section on security and privacy), but the short version is that Google’s long history with mishandling and monetizing user data makes it extremely hard for us to trust the company with our Internet traffic under any circ*mstances. Thanks to the VPN product they put out being so disappointing, it’s even easier to make that call than it would be otherwise.