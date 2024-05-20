Gordon Ramsay Bangers And Mash Recipe - TheFoodXP (2024)

Jump to Recipe Jump to Video

Gordon Ramsay’s bangers and mash are a great and hearty meal for breakfast. Make the mash with potatoes and flavor them with smoked salt, chives, and mustard. The sausages are cooked in oil and butter. On top of that, they are flavored with rosemary and garlic. Complete this meal with onion, vinegar, and sauce mixture.

If you are looking for a great English breakfast, look no further. The classic bangers and mash are here for your breakfast rescue. Also, this recipe is a part of Ramsay’s show ‘Ramsay in 10’. The recipe gets ready in just 10 minutes.

To make Gordon Ramsay’s bangers and mash, boil and then, mash the potatoes. Add olive oil, mustard, chives, and salt to them and mix well. In a pan, add butter and oil and cook the sausages in it along with garlic and rosemary. Then, in another pan, cook onions and add vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, butter, and beef stock. Place the mashed potatoes, sausages, and onion mixture on a plate and serve.

Find all the required list of equipment, ingredients, nutritional facts, and instructions to make this recipe.

Saucepan – Boil the potatoes in a saucepan and mash them to serve with the bangers.

Boil the potatoes in a saucepan and mash them to serve with the bangers. Frying Pans – Take two frying pans, one to cook the sausages and the other to prepare the gravy.

Take two frying pans, one to cook the sausages and the other to prepare the gravy. Ladle – Stir in all the elements with a ladle.

Stir in all the elements with a ladle. Tongs – While cooking the pork sausage, flip them with tongs to cook on both sides.

While cooking the pork sausage, flip them with tongs to cook on both sides. Potato Masher – Mash the potatoes with a potato masher.

How Much Time Will You Need To Make Gordon Ramsay Bangers And Mash?

Preparation Time Cooking Time Total Time 5 Minutes 25 Minutes 30 Minutes

What Ingredients Will You Need To Make Gordon Ramsay Bangers And Mash?

Pork Sausages – Bangers and mash are prepared with pork sausages.

Bangers and mash are prepared with pork sausages. Potatoes – Mashed potatoes are well paired with the pork sausages.

Mashed potatoes are well paired with the pork sausages. Red Onion – Add some red onions for incredible flavors.

Add some red onions for incredible flavors. Garlic – An aromatic blend of flavors will be enhanced with minced garlic.

An aromatic blend of flavors will be enhanced with minced garlic. Chives – Chives bring out savory sharpness to the recipe.

Chives bring out savory sharpness to the recipe. Rosemary – Adding rosemary will bring out minty and peppery flavors with notes of evergreen citrus.

Adding rosemary will bring out minty and peppery flavors with notes of evergreen citrus. Butter – Melted butter drizzled on the top of mashed potatoes will add sweet and mild flavors.

Melted butter drizzled on the top of mashed potatoes will add sweet and mild flavors. Beef Stock – Prepare the gravy with fresh beef stock.

Prepare the gravy with fresh beef stock. Worcestershire Sauce – Adding Worcestershire sauce to the gravy will result in umami flavors.

Adding Worcestershire sauce to the gravy will result in umami flavors. Balsamic Vinegar – Beautify the gravy with a tablespoon of balsamic vinegar.

Beautify the gravy with a tablespoon of balsamic vinegar. Olive Oil – Cook the pork sausages with a tablespoon of olive oil.

Cook the pork sausages with a tablespoon of olive oil. Grain Mustard – Spice up the gravy by adding a tablespoon of grain mustard. It brings out a variety of flavors to the bangers and mash gravy.

Spice up the gravy by adding a tablespoon of grain mustard. It brings out a variety of flavors to the bangers and mash gravy. Sugar – Balance the spicy flavors with a teaspoon of sugar.

Balance the spicy flavors with a teaspoon of sugar. Smoked Salt – Add smoked salt as per your taste. Smoked salt tastes different from the regular salt. It adds a blend of smoky flavors to soups, stews, and BBQ rubs.

Steps To Make Gordon Ramsay Bangers And Mash

1. Initial Stage

Boil the potatoes to achieve flavored mash. Add a teaspoon of salt to the saucepan. When the potatoes are boiled, add them to the bowl and mash evenly. Mix 2 tablespoons of olive oil to it. Also, add chives, mustard, and smoked salt and mix them well.

2. Next Step

Further, heat oil in a pan and add sausages to it. Then, add smashed garlic and rosemary sprigs to the pan. Add about 4 knobs of butter to the pan and cook the sausages in it. Place the pan in the oven and cook them for some time.

3. Pan Gravy

Take another pan and heat oil in it. Add onions to it and cook them for half a minute. After that, add some sugar and salt to them and add 4 knobs of butter to the pan and let it melt. Add balsamic vinegar and Worcestershire sauce to it. Cook until the gravy is thickened and reduced to half. When the gravy is reduced, add beef stock and let it simmer for 10 minutes more.

4. Put Together

Add butter to the gravy pan and let it melt. Moving forward, place the mashed potatoes on a serving plate. Top the potatoes with the pork sausages . Pour the gravy on the top with some onions and serve your bangers and mash hot.

Nutritional Information

Calories 4175 kcal Carbohydrates 303 g Protein 187 g Fat 249 g Sugar 27 g Dietary Fiber 26 g Cholesterol 706 mg

How Will Gordon Ramsay Bangers And Mash Look And Taste Like?

Gordon Ramsay’s bangers and mash are filled with rich and umami flavors. The tender and chewy pork, glazed gravy, and soft mashed potatoes will satiate your hunger and cravings. It is a full-fledged meal that will leave you drooling and fills up your stomach.

Gordon Ramsay Bangers and Mash Recipe Gordon Ramsay's banger and mash is an easy breakfast recipe. Make the mash with potatoes and serve with cooked sausages and onion mixture. Gordon Ramsay's bangers and mash will satiate your cravings. Course Chef's Delight Cuisine American Servings 4 Calories 4175 kcal Equipment Saucepan

Frying Pans

Ladle

Tongs

Potato Masher Ingredients 3 Pork Sausages

3 Potatoes (peeled, chopped)

1 Red Onion (sliced)

3 cloves Garlic

1 bunch Chives (chopped)

2 sprigs Rosemary

8 knobs Butter

4 tablespoons Beef Stock

2 teaspoons Worcestershire Sauce

3 tablespoons Balsamic Vinegar

4 tablespoons Olive Oil

1 tablespoon Grain Mustard

1 teaspoon Sugar

Smoked Salt Instructions Start by preheating the oven at 160℃.

In a pot, boil water. Add the potatoes to it and cook them.

When the potatoes are cooked, drain the water. In a pot placed over heat, add the potatoes and mash them. Then, add 2 tablespoons of olive oil to it. Also, add chives, mustard, and smoked salt and mix them well.

Now, heat oil in a pan and add sausages to it. Then, add smashed garlic and rosemary sprigs to the pan. Add about 4 knobs of butter to the pan and cook the sausages in it. Add another knob of butter to the pan and place the pan in the oven and cook them for some time.

Take another pan and heat oil in it. Add onions to it and cook them for half a minute. After that, add some sugar and salt to them and add 4 knobs of butter to the pan and let it melt. Add balsamic vinegar and Worcestershire sauce to it and cook it until reduced

When the mixture is reduced, add beef stock to it. Add some butter and let it melt.

Calories: 4175kcal | Carbohydrates: 303g | Protein: 187g | Fat: 249g | Cholesterol: 706mg | Fiber: 26g | Sugar: 27g

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is Gordon Ramsay’s most famous recipe? Gordon Ramsay’s most famous recipe is beef wellington. What are the two main ingredients in banger and mash? Bangers & Mash is a dish consisting ofsausages served with mashed potatoes and onion gravy. What kind of sausage are bangers? Bangers and mash is prepared with thick pork sausages. What goes well with bangers and mash? Bangers and mash can be served with white wine, mushy peas, braised cabbage, and much more.

Prepare Gordon Ramsay’s bangers and mash with us. Refer to the above detailed recipe and let us know how it goes in the comment section below.