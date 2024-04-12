Gordon Ramsay Gnocchi Recipe - TheFoodXP (2024)

Jump to Recipe Jump to Video

Gordon Ramsay’s gnocchi recipe will help you make delicious and cheesy gnocchi from the comfort of your own home. The recipe uses both ricotta and parmesan with some Gordon Ramsay’s twist. so you know it is going to be a good one.

Gnocchi is an Italian dumpling. It is usually made with flour, semolina, cornmeal, cheese, potato, and breadcrumbs. Extra additions include herbs and other vegetables.

I know it sounds like a big job to make these small dumpling ‘pillows,’ but Gordon Ramsay’s recipe makes it easy. He sticks to the basics and leaves you with delicious gnocchi served with a herby, buttery sauce.

Mix mashed potatoes, flour, ricotta, and egg to make Gordon Ramsay gnocchi. Also, add salt, pepper, and thyme and knead this mixture until smooth.

Divide, shape, and cut the dough to make 2cm gnocchi. Boil them in water. Then, fry them in oil and add butter, thyme, and peas to them. Sauté for some time and serve with parmesan cheese.

This is just a snippet of the gnocchi recipe. You can find all the details n the recipe card below.

What Is Gnocchi?

What Are The Useful Tips To Make Gordon Ramsay Gnocchi?

What Equipment Will You Need To Make Gordon Ramsay Gnocchi?

How Much Time Will You Need To Make Gordon Ramsay Gnocchi?

What Ingredients Will You Need To Make Gordon Ramsay Gnocchi?

Steps To Make Gordon Ramsay Gnocchi

Nutritional Information

How Will Gordon Ramsay Gnocchi Look And Taste Like?

What Goes Well With Gnocchi?

What Should Be The Ideal Texture Of Gnocchi?

How To Reheat The Gnocchi?

How Do You Stop Gnocchi From Sticking After Boiling?

Is Gnocchi Better Fried Or Boiled?

Conclusion

What Is Gnocchi?

Gnocchi is a potato-based pasta dish derived from Italian cuisine. It is prepared with cooked potatoes, flour, eggs, and rich spices. Traditionally, gnocchi is made of semolina, wheat flour, or mashed potatoes. You can serve this amazing potato pasta with various sauces and toppings.

What Are The Useful Tips To Make Gordon Ramsay Gnocchi?

Incorporate the flour as thoroughly as possible without working the dough too much.

Use all-purpose flour to prepare the homemade Gordon Ramsay gnocchi.

Keep the potatoes on a roasting tray and bake them for an hour. When you remove them from the oven, make sure you also remove the potato skin nicely.

Pour beaten eggs into the middle well of the flour mixture.

What Equipment Will You Need To Make Gordon Ramsay Gnocchi?

Saucepan – Boil the potatoes and simmer the gnocchi balls in a saucepan.

Boil the potatoes and simmer the gnocchi balls in a saucepan. Bowl – Combine the dough mixture using a bowl.

Combine the dough mixture using a bowl. Spatula – Fold the dough mixture with a spatula.

Fold the dough mixture with a spatula. Frying Pan – Deep-fry the peas and mingle them with gnocchi balls in a frying pan.

Deep-fry the peas and mingle them with gnocchi balls in a frying pan. Ladle – Stir in everything while cooking with a ladle.

How Much Time Will You Need To Make Gordon Ramsay Gnocchi?

Preparation Time Cooking Time Total Time 10 Minutes 1 Hour 20 Minutes 1 Hour 30 Minutes

What Ingredients Will You Need To Make Gordon Ramsay Gnocchi?

Potatoes – Take some boiled potatoes to prepare Gordon Ramsay Gnocchi.

Take some boiled potatoes to prepare Gordon Ramsay Gnocchi. Butter – Sauté the gnocchi balls using butter. It adds the moisture and improves

Sauté the gnocchi balls using butter. It adds the moisture and improves Refined Flour – The flour mixed with potatoes and cheese will bring out firm textures.

The flour mixed with potatoes and cheese will bring out firm textures. Ricotta Cheese – Adding ricotta cheese to the gnocchi dough will bring out floral notes of sweet and nutty flavors.

Adding ricotta cheese to the gnocchi dough will bring out floral notes of sweet and nutty flavors. Parmesan Cheese – Bring out cheesy flavors by adding grated parmesan cheese to the gnocchi dough mixture.

Bring out cheesy flavors by adding grated parmesan cheese to the gnocchi dough mixture. Egg Yolk – Adding egg yolks to the dough will help bind the mixture.

Adding egg yolks to the dough will help bind the mixture. Green Peas – Blanch half a cup of peas and combine it with the gnocchi pasta. It will add some crunchy bites to the dish.

Blanch half a cup of peas and combine it with the gnocchi pasta. It will add some crunchy bites to the dish. Salt – Add salt as per your taste.

Add salt as per your taste. Thyme – Sauté the gnocchi and peas with thyme to achieve rich and earthy flavors.

Steps To Make Gordon Ramsay Gnocchi

Step 1- Boil the potatoes using a large saucepan for about 40 minutes. Once the potatoes are boiled, take a bowl, and mash the potatoes.

Step 2- Then add ricotta cheese and parmesan cheese to the mashed potatoes.

Step 3- Mix everything well.

Step 4- Add refined flour and two egg yolks to the bowl and combine them with the potato mixture.

Step 6- Roll out the small balls and cut them in the shape of a square. The gnocchi pasta is ready to cook.

Step 7- Place a saucepan half filled with water on the gas stove or induction and put your gnocchi pasta in it. Simmer it for 10 minutes until the water starts forming bubbles.

Step 8- Take a pan, add oil, and boil gnocchi. Saute it for around 5-7 minutes.

Step 9- Add the peas to the pan and let them cook together over medium heat for about 10 minutes.

Step 10- Your homemade Gordon Ramsay style gnocchi is ready!

Nutritional Information

Calories 180 kcal Carbohydrates 40 g Fat 20 g Protein 41 g Sodium 300 mg Sugar 2 g Dietary Fiber 5 g

How Will Gordon Ramsay Gnocchi Look And Taste Like?

Gordon Ramsay gnocchi are miniature pasta dumplings prepared from flour, eggs, potatoes, and seasoning. It is further finished by being tossed in a sauce prepared with melted butter and herbs. With savory potato flavors and dense texture, gnocchi is a hearty and unique type of pasta dish.

What Goes Well With Gnocchi?

There is an assortment of options that can be well-paired with gnocchi. Some great options to serve gnocchi with are as follows.

Cream Sauces – Cream or cheese sauces are the best options to pair with gnocchi. The sauces served with gnocchi serve the purpose of a delicious meal.

Cream or cheese sauces are the best options to pair with gnocchi. The sauces served with gnocchi serve the purpose of a delicious meal. Tomato Sauces – The tomato sauce is another great option to mingle the gnocchi. It will bring out the tangy, tart, and spicy flavors.

The tomato sauce is another great option to mingle the gnocchi. It will bring out the tangy, tart, and spicy flavors. Mushrooms – Gnocchi tastes amazing when paired with roasted or sauteed mushrooms. When paired with mushrooms, you will relish gnocchi’s subtle, savory, earthy flavors.

Gnocchi tastes amazing when paired with roasted or sauteed mushrooms. When paired with mushrooms, you will relish gnocchi’s subtle, savory, earthy flavors. Pork Chops – Serving the gnocchi with roasted or grilled pork chops will balance the flavors. This is one of the best combinations of all.

Serving the gnocchi with roasted or grilled pork chops will balance the flavors. This is one of the best combinations of all. Butter Sauce – Dress up the homemade gnocchi with light butter sauce, rosemary, sage, and other herbs.

What Should Be The Ideal Texture Of Gnocchi?

The traditional gnocchi prepared with potato dumplings is essentially soft and delicate. It also has a soft and silky smooth texture. To prepare soft gnocchi, follow the right steps and finish it in no time.

How To Reheat The Gnocchi?

You can use an oven or microwave to reheat the leftover Gordon Ramsay gnocchi. Put the gnocchi in an oven-proof dish, sprinkle a few teaspoons of water, and cover it with foil. Reheat the gnocchi for about 10 minutes before serving.

How Do You Stop Gnocchi From Sticking After Boiling?

You can stop gnocchi from sticking after boiling by simply dusting them with a little flour before cooking. It will reduce the risk of them sticking to the pan.

Is Gnocchi Better Fried Or Boiled?

There are several ways to prepare gnocchi at home. However, the gnocchi tastes better when boiled and paired with the sauces. If you wish to make fried gnocchi, follow the right steps. Deep-fry the gnocchi on medium heat to achieve a perfect crisp on the outside and tender on the inside.

Gordon Ramsay Gnocchi Recipe Gordon Ramsay's gnocchi recipe involves making gnocchi from potatoes, flour, egg, ricotta, and thyme. They are served in a sauce made with butter, oil, peas, and thyme. 5 from 1 vote Print Recipe Pin Recipe Save Prep Time 10 minutes mins Cook Time 1 hour hr 20 minutes mins Total Time 1 hour hr 30 minutes mins Course Chef’s Delight Cuisine Italian Servings 4 Calories 180 kcal Equipment Saucepan

Bowl

Spatula

Frying Pan

Ladle Ingredients 4 Potatoes

2 tablespoons Butter

½ cup Refined Flour

2 tablespoons Ricotta Cheese

2 tablespoons Parmesan Cheese

2 Egg Yolks

½ cup Green Peas

1 teaspoon Salt

1 teaspoon Thyme (Dried) Instructions Boil the potatoes using a large saucepan for about 40 minutes. Once the potatoes are boiled, take a bowl, and mash the potatoes.

Then add ricotta cheese and parmesan cheese to the mashed potatoes.

Mix everything well.

Add refined flour and two egg yolks to the bowl and combine it with the potato mixture.

Knead the dough evenly on a flat surface to achieve desired texture.

Roll out the small balls and cut them in the shape of square. The gnocchi pasta is ready to cook.

Place a saucepan half filled with water on the gas stove or induction and put your gnocchi pasta in it. Simmer it for 10 minutes until the water starts forming bubbles.

Take a pan and add oil and boiled gnocchi in it. Saute it for around 5-7 minutes.

Add the peas to the pan and let them cook together over medium heat for about 10 minutes.

Your homemade Gordon Ramsay style gnocchi is ready! Video Nutrition Serving: 120g | Calories: 180kcal | Carbohydrates: 40g | Protein: 41g | Fat: 20g | Sodium: 300mg | Sugar: 2g Keyword Gnocchi, Gordon Ramsay, Gordon Ramsay Gnocchi Tried this recipe?Let us know how it was!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Can gnocchi be made ahead of time? A fresh gnocchi dough can be made 6 hours ahead of time and stored in the fridge. Then, later you can cook and mingle the dough balls with your choice of veggies. How do you know when gnocchi done? Boiled gnocchi will float to top and you will know that it is now cooked and is ready to serve. You can also fry the blanched gnocchi for extra flavors. What is the traditional way to serve gnocchi? The most common way to serve them in Italy isdressed simply in a light butter sauce with fresh herbs like thyme, sage, or rosemary. What happens if you cook gnocchi too long? If you cook the gnocchi for long, it may result in mushy and soggy texture which isn’t edible. It is suggested to cook gnocchi as per the recipe instructions.

Conclusion

Gordon Ramsay gnocchi is a an amazing recipe prepared in no time. All you need to do is grab your pantry staples, follow the above instructions, and get started. Share your cooking experience with us in the comment section below.