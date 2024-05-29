Gordon Ramsay's Roast Turkey With Lemon, Parsley And Garlic | Gordon Ramsay's Holiday Recipes - TheFoodXP (2024)

Jump to Recipe Jump to Video

Imagine this! A delicious turkey is set on your dining table. The skin is crispy and golden and its meat is juicy and full of flavor. Now, imagine you made this amazing turkey for your Instagram-worthy Thanksgiving feast. You don’t have to imagine anymore. With Gordon Ramsay’s roast turkey recipe, you can actually make it in the comfort of your own kitchen.

I am sorry if this came out like an advertisem*nt but Gordon Ramsay roast turkey is actually that good. The skin, as I already mentioned, is crispy, golden, and delicious. Anywhere you dig in, you’ll find a flavorful and seasoned turkey. The turkey is slathered with a herby compound butter before baking. This butter consists of lemon, garlic, and parsley. So, the turkey gets a herby sour kick.

If you are making this turkey as a part of your lavish Thanksgiving dinner, serve it with delicious hot gravy, stuffing, and cranberry sauce. Gordon Ramsay’s recipe for roast turkey is also quite simple. He emphasizes basting the turkey every now and then for a juicy and perfectly cooked turkey. If I were you, I wouldn’t ignore this tip. Let’s quickly move to the recipe for Gordon Ramsay’s roast turkey.But before you check it out, explore the other Gordon Ramsay’s Thanksgiving recipes.

How Will Gordon Ramsay’s Roast Turkey Look And Taste Like?

Roast turkey screams traditional Thanksgiving. Get your carving knives out along with Joey’s Thanksgiving pants (FRIENDS Thanksgiving reference). This delicious turkey checks all boxes. It scores on looks, taste, and aroma. The turkey looks golden and glazed from the outside. When you carve it, the meat is a dull white and the juices run clear. It has a tangy and savory taste. The parsley adds freshness and bay leaves also give a distinct earthy smell and fragrance. Serve it with steaming hot gravy, a delicious stuffing, and cranberry sauce so your tummy says ‘Happy Thanksgiving’.

Recipe Card

Gordon Ramsay Roast Turkey Recipe Gordon Ramsay's roast turkey recipe is simple and amazing. The turkey is covered in herby butter and stuffed with onion, garlic, and lemon. It is slow roasted and basted in its juices every now and then to get a perfectly roasted turkey. 3.97 from 64 votes Print Recipe Pin Recipe Save Prep Time 15 minutes mins Cook Time 3 hours hrs 30 minutes mins Resting Time 45 minutes mins Total Time 4 hours hrs 30 minutes mins Course Chef’s Delight Cuisine American See Also One-Pot Rustic Homemade German Goulash Recipe Servings 10 Calories 214 kcal Equipment Large Bowl

Roasting Tray

Oven

Knife

Spoon Ingredients 1 free-range Turkey (about 5 kg)

2 Onions (peeled, halved)

8 rashers of Smoked Streaky Bacon

1 Lemon (halved)

1 head of Garlic (halved horizontally)

6 Bay Leaves

Olive Oil (to drizzle)

Sea Salt and Freshly Ground Black Pepper For The Lemon, Parsley and Garlic Butter 375 g Butter

3 cloves Garlic (peeled, crushed)

2 small Lemons ( juice and grated zest)

A small bunch Flat-Leaf Parsley Leaves (chopped)

1 tablespoon Olive Oil Instructions Start by preheating the oven to 220°C. While it is heating, make the compound herb butter.

Take a large bowl and add butter and sprinkle some salt and pepper over it. Pour a little bit of olive oil into the bowl and mix. Add the lemon juice, lemon zest, parsley, and crushed garlic to it and mix well.

Now, hollow out the turkey and season the cavity with some salt and pepper. Then, stuff the turkey with onion, lemon, and garlic halves. Also, add 2 bay leaves to it.

Gently loosen the skin all over the turkey with your hand and stuff the herb butter under its skin. Spread it all under the skin so the turkey gets evenly coated. Then, stuff the 4 remaining bay leaves under the turkey skin as well.

Now, place the turkey on a roasting tray keeping its breast side up. Rub the butter all over the turkey skin and sprinkle some salt and pepper over it. Lastly, drizzle some olive oil over it and rub it with your hands to coat the turkey.

Lower the heat of the oven to 180°C and return the turkey to the oven. This time, roast it for 2 ½ hours, basting and checking every half an hour.

After that, take out the turkey and let it rest for about 45 minutes. Remove the bay leaves from under its skin. Then, carve it and serve with gravy, stuffing, and cranberry sauce. Video Nutrition Serving: 110g | Calories: 214kcal | Carbohydrates: 0.1g | Protein: 32g | Fat: 8.4g | Saturated Fat: 2.4g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 2.4g | Monounsaturated Fat: 3g | Trans Fat: 0.1g | Cholesterol: 124mg | Sodium: 117mg | Potassium: 271mg Keyword Gordon Ramsay, Gordon Ramsay roast turkey, Roast Turkey Tried this recipe?Let us know how it was!

So, this is how make a delicious roast turkey for your Thanksgiving dinner. Do try to make it at home and tell us what was your experience with it. We have other amazing recipes that you can check as well. See you next time.