Gordon Ramsay's Roast Turkey With Lemon, Parsley And Garlic | Gordon Ramsay's Holiday Recipes - TheFoodXP (2024)

Gordon Ramsay's Roast Turkey With Lemon, Parsley And Garlic | Gordon Ramsay's Holiday Recipes

Written By Samah/ Published on October 1, 2021 / Last updated on January 8, 2024

Imagine this! A delicious turkey is set on your dining table. The skin is crispy and golden and its meat is juicy and full of flavor. Now, imagine you made this amazing turkey for your Instagram-worthy Thanksgiving feast. You don’t have to imagine anymore. With Gordon Ramsay’s roast turkey recipe, you can actually make it in the comfort of your own kitchen.

Gordon Ramsay's Roast Turkey With Lemon, Parsley And Garlic | Gordon Ramsay's Holiday Recipes - TheFoodXP (1)

I am sorry if this came out like an advertisem*nt but Gordon Ramsay roast turkey is actually that good. The skin, as I already mentioned, is crispy, golden, and delicious. Anywhere you dig in, you’ll find a flavorful and seasoned turkey. The turkey is slathered with a herby compound butter before baking. This butter consists of lemon, garlic, and parsley. So, the turkey gets a herby sour kick.

If you are making this turkey as a part of your lavish Thanksgiving dinner, serve it with delicious hot gravy, stuffing, and cranberry sauce. Gordon Ramsay’s recipe for roast turkey is also quite simple. He emphasizes basting the turkey every now and then for a juicy and perfectly cooked turkey. If I were you, I wouldn’t ignore this tip. Let’s quickly move to the recipe for Gordon Ramsay’s roast turkey.But before you check it out, explore the other Gordon Ramsay’s Thanksgiving recipes.

What Equipment Will You Need To Make Gordon Ramsay’s Roast Turkey?

  • Large Bowl – The large bowl is used to mix and make the nearby compound butter for the turkey.
  • Roasting Tray – Place the turkey in a big roasting tray that can catch the drippings so that you can baste the turkey in its juices.
  • Oven – Place the turkey in a hot oven and bake it to perfection.
  • Knife – Use a a sharp knife to chop the veggies.
  • Spoon – Mix the elements with a large spoon.

How Much Time Will You Need To Make Gordon Ramsay’s Roast Turkey?

Preparation TimeCooking TimeResting TimeTotal Time
15 Minutes3 Hours 30 Minutes45 Minutes4 Hours 30 Minutes

What Ingredients Will You Need To Make Gordon Ramsay’s Roast Turkey?

  • Turkey- Gordon Ramsay uses a free-range turkey like Norfolk Black or Bronze.
  • Onions, Lemon, Garlic- Stuff the turkey with halved onions, a whole lemon and horizontally halved garlic heads.
  • Smoked Streaky Bacon- This seemed a bit unusual to me but Gordon Ramsay places rashers of bacon on the turkey’s breast while roasting it to keep it moist.
  • Bay Leaves- Stuff some leaves in the cavity of the turkey and the remaining under its skin.
  • Olive Oil- Drizzle some olive oil over the turkey before baking it. This will make the skin crispy and also keep the turkey moist.
  • Sea Salt and Freshly Ground Black Pepper- Generously the turkey inside out with salt and pepper.

For The Lemon, Parsley and Garlic Butter

  • Butter- You’ll need room temperature butter so it gets mixed well with the ingredients.
  • Garlic- Add a little bit of crushed garlic to the butter to give a strong aroma.
  • Lemon- Finely grate the zest of lemon and juice as you’ll need these two. This adds a fresh feel and sour kick to the butter.
  • Flat-Leaf Parsley Leaves- Add chopped parsley to the butter to give it the herby taste we have been talking about.
  • Olive Oil- A little olive oil to make it consistent and to add a little more fat.
Gordon Ramsay's Roast Turkey With Lemon, Parsley And Garlic | Gordon Ramsay's Holiday Recipes - TheFoodXP (2)

Steps To Make Gordon Ramsay’s Roast Turkey

1. For The Compound Butter

In a large bowl, add butter and sprinkle some salt and pepper over it. Pour a little bit of olive oil into the bowl and mix it well. Add the lemon juice, lemon zest, parsley, and crushed garlic to it and mix well. Your compound butter is ready.

2. Prepping The Turkey

Now, hollow out the turkey and season the cavity generously with salt and pepper. After that, stuff the turkey with onions, garlic, a whole lemon, and 2 bay leaves. Then, loosen its skin all over and stuff the butter under it. From the top of the skin, spread and rub it so it covers all of the turkey. Place the turkey with its breast side up on a roasting tray and spread the butter above the skin as well. Do some ‘Salt Bae’ action and sprinkle salt and pepper over it. Lastly, drizzle olive oil over the turkey and place it in an oven that has been preheated to 220°C.

3. The Roast Of The Turkey

Roast the turkey on high heat for about 10-15 minutes. No, it’s not ready! Put that fork down! Baste it in its juices and then reduce the heat of the oven to 180°C. Place the turkey back into the oven and roast it for 2 ½ hours. But you can’t take a nap as you have to baste and check up on the turkey every 30 minutes. If you feel the turkey isn’t cooked properly, you can cook it for 15 more minutes.

One way to make sure that the turkey is cooked is to insert a skewer in the turkey. If its juices run clear, you have a perfectly cooked turkey. If they are pretty pink, it’s pretty much undone.

4. A Little Rest Before The Big Day

When the turkey is cooked, take it and let it rest for a minimum of 45 minutes. Then, you can start carving it. Serve this turkey the traditional way; with gravy, stuffing, and cranberry sauce. This combination is the OG Thanksgiving feast.

Nutritional Value

Calories214 kcal
Fat8.4 g
Saturated Fat2.4 g
Trans Fat0.1 g
Polyunsaturated Fat2.4 g
Monounsaturated Fat3 g
Cholesterol124 mg
Sodium 117 mg
Potassium 271 mg
Carbohydrates0.1 g
Dietary Fiber0 g
Sugar0 g
Protein32 g

How Will Gordon Ramsay’s Roast Turkey Look And Taste Like?

Roast turkey screams traditional Thanksgiving. Get your carving knives out along with Joey’s Thanksgiving pants (FRIENDS Thanksgiving reference). This delicious turkey checks all boxes. It scores on looks, taste, and aroma. The turkey looks golden and glazed from the outside. When you carve it, the meat is a dull white and the juices run clear. It has a tangy and savory taste. The parsley adds freshness and bay leaves also give a distinct earthy smell and fragrance. Serve it with steaming hot gravy, a delicious stuffing, and cranberry sauce so your tummy says ‘Happy Thanksgiving’.

Recipe Card

Gordon Ramsay Roast Turkey Recipe

Gordon Ramsay's roast turkey recipe is simple and amazing. The turkey is covered in herby butter and stuffed with onion, garlic, and lemon. It is slow roasted and basted in its juices every now and then to get a perfectly roasted turkey.

3.97 from 64 votes

Print Recipe Pin Recipe Save

Prep Time 15 minutes mins

Cook Time 3 hours hrs 30 minutes mins

Resting Time 45 minutes mins

Total Time 4 hours hrs 30 minutes mins

Course Chef’s Delight

Cuisine American

Servings 10

Calories 214 kcal

Equipment

  • Large Bowl

  • Roasting Tray

  • Oven

  • Knife

  • Spoon

Ingredients

  • 1 free-range Turkey (about 5 kg)
  • 2 Onions (peeled, halved)
  • 8 rashers of Smoked Streaky Bacon
  • 1 Lemon (halved)
  • 1 head of Garlic (halved horizontally)
  • 6 Bay Leaves
  • Olive Oil (to drizzle)
  • Sea Salt and Freshly Ground Black Pepper

For The Lemon, Parsley and Garlic Butter

  • 375 g Butter
  • 3 cloves Garlic (peeled, crushed)
  • 2 small Lemons ( juice and grated zest)
  • A small bunch Flat-Leaf Parsley Leaves (chopped)
  • 1 tablespoon Olive Oil

Instructions

  • Start by preheating the oven to 220°C. While it is heating, make the compound herb butter.

  • Take a large bowl and add butter and sprinkle some salt and pepper over it. Pour a little bit of olive oil into the bowl and mix. Add the lemon juice, lemon zest, parsley, and crushed garlic to it and mix well.

  • Now, hollow out the turkey and season the cavity with some salt and pepper. Then, stuff the turkey with onion, lemon, and garlic halves. Also, add 2 bay leaves to it.

  • Gently loosen the skin all over the turkey with your hand and stuff the herb butter under its skin. Spread it all under the skin so the turkey gets evenly coated. Then, stuff the 4 remaining bay leaves under the turkey skin as well.

  • Now, place the turkey on a roasting tray keeping its breast side up. Rub the butter all over the turkey skin and sprinkle some salt and pepper over it. Lastly, drizzle some olive oil over it and rub it with your hands to coat the turkey.

  • Now, place the turkey on a roasting tray keeping its breast side up. Rub the butter all over the turkey skin and sprinkle some salt and pepper over it. Lastly, drizzle some olive oil over it and rub it with your hands to coat the turkey.

  • Lower the heat of the oven to 180°C and return the turkey to the oven. This time, roast it for 2 ½ hours, basting and checking every half an hour.

  • After that, take out the turkey and let it rest for about 45 minutes. Remove the bay leaves from under its skin. Then, carve it and serve with gravy, stuffing, and cranberry sauce.

Video

Gordon Ramsay's Roast Turkey With Lemon, Parsley And Garlic | Gordon Ramsay's Holiday Recipes - TheFoodXP (4)

Nutrition

Serving: 110g | Calories: 214kcal | Carbohydrates: 0.1g | Protein: 32g | Fat: 8.4g | Saturated Fat: 2.4g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 2.4g | Monounsaturated Fat: 3g | Trans Fat: 0.1g | Cholesterol: 124mg | Sodium: 117mg | Potassium: 271mg

Keyword Gordon Ramsay, Gordon Ramsay roast turkey, Roast Turkey

Tried this recipe?Let us know how it was!

So, this is how make a delicious roast turkey for your Thanksgiving dinner. Do try to make it at home and tell us what was your experience with it. We have other amazing recipes that you can check as well. See you next time.

FAQs

What does Gordon Ramsay put in his turkey? ›

Add the lemon zest and juice, crushed garlic and chopped parsley. Mix well to combine. Remove the giblets from the turkey cavity. Season the cavity well with salt and pepper, then stuff with the onions, lemon, garlic halves and 2 bay leaves.

View More
Should I cover turkey while roasting? ›

To achieve a perfectly golden, juicy turkey, let the bird spend time both covered and uncovered in the oven. We recommend covering your bird for most of the cooking time to prevent it from drying out; then, during the last 30 minutes or so of cooking, remove the cover so the skin crisps in the hot oven.

Get More Info Here
How long should a turkey rest for Gordon Ramsay? ›

REST: Once you're sure the turkey is fully cooked (check by piercing the thickest part of the leg with a skewer to see if the juices run clear), leave it to rest in a warm place for at least 45 minutes or up to a few hours. This lets the meat relax and allows all the juices to be reabsorbed.

Discover More Details
How to cook the perfect turkey crown Gordon Ramsay? ›

Lift up the skin of the turkey with your fingers and separate it from the flesh. Divide the herb butter and spread it under the skin. Season well, place in a roasting tin. Cook the crown for 15 minutes, then reduce the heat to 180C/160C Fan/Gas 4 and cook the turkey for 1½ hours, or until the juices run clear.

View Details
Is it better to cook a turkey at 325 or 350? ›

Oven-Roasted Turkey

We recommend starting the turkey in a 425 degree oven for 30-45 minutes before tenting the pan with foil and lowering the temperature to 350 degrees until a meat thermometer reads 165 degrees when inserted into the thickest part of the bird.

Discover More Details
Why put an onion in a turkey? ›

An easy turkey tip: Peel and quarter an onion or two and nestle it into the cavity of your turkey. Alliums like onions and shallots add flavor and a bit of moisture to poultry. The onion and shallot flavor also pairs well with other onion-infused sides like dressing and green bean casserole.

Learn More
Should you cover a turkey with aluminum foil when roasting? ›

The best way to ensure you wind up with a perfectly roasted turkey—juicy and flavorful no matter what part you dig into—is to both cover it and not cover it with foil.

Keep Reading
Do you put water in the bottom of a roasting pan for turkey? ›

Place roast, skin side up, on a flat roasting rack in 2-inch deep roasting pan. Do not add water to pan. Roast uncovered according to Cooking Schedule or until meat thermometer in center of breast roast reaches 170° F and in center of turkey roast reaches 175° F.

Learn More Now
Should you wash a turkey before cooking it? ›

Wash your hands, but not the turkey! Many consumers think that washing their turkey will remove bacteria and make it safer. However, it's virtually impossible to wash bacteria off the bird. Instead, juices that splash during washing can transfer bacteria onto the surfaces of your kitchen, other foods and utensils.

Show Me More
What temperature should a Gordon Ramsay turkey be cooked to? ›

This is Gordon's rough guide to help you plan your day. For Gordon's classic roast turkey recipe with lemon, parsley and garlic, he roasts the unstuffed 5kg (11lb) turkey at 220°C/fan 200°C/gas 7 for 10-15 minutes, then the oven is reduced to 180°C/fan 160°C/gas 4 and the turkey is cooked for 2.5 hours.

Learn More Now

Can a cooked turkey be left out overnight? ›

Throw away turkey, stuffing, and gravy left out at room temperature longer than 2 hours (1 hour in temperatures above 90 °F). Divide leftovers into small portions. Refrigerate or freeze in covered shallow containers for quicker cooling. Use refrigerated turkey and stuffing within 3 to 4 days.

Learn More
How to season a turkey? ›

Stick with salt and pepper, put herbs like rosemary, thyme, and sage to work, or take spicy Cajun seasoning for a spin for some kick. Whatever blend you choose, spread it all over the turkey—on top, underneath, between the body and wings and legs, under the skin, and even in the cavity of the bird.

Read More
How does Bobby Flay cook a turkey? ›

Put the turkey on top of the vegetables, put in the oven and roast in the oven for 45 minutes, or until lightly golden brown. Reduce the heat to 350 and continue roasting, basting with the warm chicken stock every 15 minutes until basting with some of the chicken stock every 15 minutes, about 2 to 2 ¼ hours longer.

Discover More
How does Martha Stewart cook a turkey? ›

Roast 1 hour, then baste every 30 minutes with pan liquids, until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of thigh (avoiding bone) registers 125°F, about 3 hours. Remove foil; raise oven heat to 400°F. Continue roasting, basting occasionally, until thigh reaches 180°F, 45 to 60 minutes more.

Get More Info
How to make turkey crown moist? ›

Cook the turkey upside down so the juices run through the breast meat, resulting in the juiciest roast you'll ever dream of. Simply turn the turkey over for the last 40 minutes to get that incredible golden skin too. When you turn it over, show the crown some love and baste it with the pan juices.

View More
How to make stuffing for turkey Gordon Ramsay? ›

Make the stuffing, melt butter in a large frying pan and gently sauté onion and garlic for five minutes until soft. Stir in the herbs for one minute then add breadcrumbs to absorb butter. Mix in zest, pine nuts and seasoning and cook over medium heat for about seven minutes until crumbs start to brown and crisp.

Discover More Details
What is in the gravy packet that comes with the turkey? ›

Ingredients. WHEAT STARCH, WHEAT FLOUR, CORN MALTODEXTRIN, HYDROLYZED VEGETABLE PROTEIN (CORN, WHEAT), SALT, DEHYDRATED ONION, PALM OIL SHORTENING, CARAMEL COLOUR, GLUCOSE SOLIDS, SPICES, YEAST EXTRACT, MODIFIED MILK INGREDIENTS, NATURAL FLAVOUR, SODIUM PHOSPHATE.

Read On
What can I put on my turkey to give it flavor? ›

Fresh herbs like thyme, rosemary, and sage along with a half lemon go a long way to add flavor, and stuffing it into the bird takes almost no time at all.

Learn More Now
What do I put inside the turkey? ›

To make a well-balanced stuffing, you will need a starch (think bread cubes, corn bread, rice, or even potatoes) to give your mixture some heft, a liquid (broth, wine, or even liquor) to add hydration, and aromatics (like herbs and onions) for that signature Thanksgiving flavor.

Explore More
