Gordon Ramsay's Smooth Turkey Gravy Recipe - TheFoodXP (2024)

What’s the best holiday dinner? Of course, the turkey! But the turkey is incomplete without gravy. So pair this thanksgiving mascot (the turkey) with Gordon Ramsay’s turkey gravy. This intensely flavored gravy is the best version of gravy. Don’t you worry about the procedure?? That’s the thing about Gordon Ramsay. He knows how to keep it casual. So, this restaurant-style turkey gravy is doable at home and is super easy.

Gordon Ramsay’s turkey gravy is delicious and it can also be used with fruity pork dishes. Try this nutty-flavored gravy for your turkey and see your family go nuts about the turkey. To thicken the gravy, you can also use chicken broth in place of chicken stock. The best thing is, you don’t need to use many seasoning spices. The onions, lemons, bacon, turkey pieces are cooked with all the flavors and spices infused from the turkey roast. Now, grab more details from the article and try this recipe now.

So, get ready to add the pan drippings from the turkey and cook them with some fresh ingredients and make the turkey super juicy and delicious. Read the list below and you’ll know all the equipment and ingredients required to make Gordon Ramsay’s turkey gravy.But before you check it out, explore the other Gordon Ramsay’s Thanksgiving recipes. Moreover, you can also follow some of the best Gordon Ramsay recipes.

What Equipment Will You Need For Gordon Ramsay’s Turkey Gravy?

How Much Time Do You Need To Make Gordon Ramsay’s Turkey Gravy?

What Ingredients Will You Need For Gordon Ramsay’s Turkey Gravy?

Steps To Make Gordon Ramsay’s Turkey Gravy 1. Take out the veggies for the turkey and add these to the pan. 2. Chop off turkey pieces and add to the pan 3. Bubble it up with dry cider and chicken stock 4. Strain the gravy 5. Finish with rosemary sprigs and walnuts

Nutritional Information

How Will Gordon Ramsay’s Turkey Gravy Look and Taste?

So, let’s begin with the list of all the kitchen equipment required for this recipe. Read the list below and make sure you have all of these in your kitchen.

Roasting Pan- You can use the same roasting pan in which you cooked your turkey. Reserve some of the turkey fat in the pan.

You can use the same roasting pan in which you cooked your turkey. Reserve some of the turkey fat in the pan. Platter- Rest your turkey in the platter after taking it out from the roasting pan. Let the extra juice dripping from the turkey collect in the platter.

Rest your turkey in the platter after taking it out from the roasting pan. Let the extra juice dripping from the turkey collect in the platter. Spatula- Stir all the ingredients of the gravy in the pan using a spatula. Make sure all the ingredients mix well.

Stir all the ingredients of the gravy in the pan using a spatula. Make sure all the ingredients mix well. Ladle- As you strain the gravy through a sieve, use the back of a ladle to press the solid veggies and meat to get all the flavor drip into the pan.

As you strain the gravy through a sieve, use the back of a ladle to press the solid veggies and meat to get all the flavor drip into the pan. Knife- Use a sharp kitchen knife to finely chop the veggies and bacon strip for the turkey. You can use the same knife to cut small pieces out of the turkey.

Use a sharp kitchen knife to finely chop the veggies and bacon strip for the turkey. You can use the same knife to cut small pieces out of the turkey. Masher- Extract maximum flavors out of all the ingredients used using the masher. It helps to the turkey pieces, tomatoes, and onions in the pan.

Extract maximum flavors out of all the ingredients used using the masher. It helps to the turkey pieces, tomatoes, and onions in the pan. Spoon- Add seasoning spices to the pan using a spoon. You can also use it to check the consistency and taste of the gravy.

Add seasoning spices to the pan using a spoon. You can also use it to check the consistency and taste of the gravy. Bowl- Keep your chopped veggies in a bowl. You can also keep chicken stock and dry cider in a bowl before adding them to the pan.

Keep your chopped veggies in a bowl. You can also keep chicken stock and dry cider in a bowl before adding them to the pan. Chopping Tray- To finely cut or slice the veggies, you need a chopping tray.

To finely cut or slice the veggies, you need a chopping tray. Saucepan- Strain the gravy after it’s cooked into the saucepan.

Strain the gravy after it’s cooked into the saucepan. Sieve- You need a sieve to separate the solid clumps like meat and veggies from the gravy.

You need a sieve to separate the solid clumps like meat and veggies from the gravy. Gravy Boat- Serve your gravy in a beautiful gravy boat with a delicious turkey and enjoy your meal.

Preparation Time Cooking Time Resting Time Total Time 10 Minutes 3 Hours 40 Minutes 3 Hours 50 Minutes

Ready for the ingredients!! So, the ingredients you need for Gordon Ramsay’s turkey gravy and the value they add to the recipe. You’ll find all your answers from the list below.

Trimmings from the turkey- Turkey pieces give a sort of body to the gravy. It has a turkey flavor that perfectly resonates with the roast turkey. Use turkey wings, drumstick tips, and parson’s nose for gravy.

Turkey pieces give a sort of body to the gravy. It has a turkey flavor that perfectly resonates with the roast turkey. Use turkey wings, drumstick tips, and parson’s nose for gravy. Tomatoes- Tomatoes are the main ingredient for gravy. It also helps to thicken the gravy and add flavor to the gravy.

Tomatoes are the main ingredient for gravy. It also helps to thicken the gravy and add flavor to the gravy. Bacon- Use bacon from the top of the turkey skin. It adds the flavors from the turkey into the gravy along with its natural flavor.

Use bacon from the top of the turkey skin. It adds the flavors from the turkey into the gravy along with its natural flavor. Onions- You have onions in the turkey cavity. Use these onions in the gravy to enhance the flavor of the gravy.

You have onions in the turkey cavity. Use these onions in the gravy to enhance the flavor of the gravy. Lemons- Take out the lemon pieces from the turkey cavity and use them for the gravy.

Take out the lemon pieces from the turkey cavity and use them for the gravy. Rosemary- Use rosemary sprigs to give an aromatic punch to your gravy.

Use rosemary sprigs to give an aromatic punch to your gravy. Roasted Walnuts- Use roasted walnuts to give a finishing touch to the gravy. Roasted walnuts in your gravy will add a slightly nutty flavor.

Use roasted walnuts to give a finishing touch to the gravy. Roasted walnuts in your gravy will add a slightly nutty flavor. Dry Cider- Dry cider is the key to the gravy. It gives a subtle apple flavor; it’s less sweet and adds a fruity aroma to the gravy.

Dry cider is the key to the gravy. It gives a subtle apple flavor; it’s less sweet and adds a fruity aroma to the gravy. Chicken Stock- Use chicken stock to get a deeper flavor from the gravy. It thickens the gravy and is healthy.

Use chicken stock to get a deeper flavor from the gravy. It thickens the gravy and is healthy. Sea Salt- Use the sea to enhance the flavor of the gravy.

Use the sea to enhance the flavor of the gravy. Pepper- Add some heat to the gravy by adding freshly ground black pepper.

Steps To Make Gordon Ramsay’s Turkey Gravy

1. Take out the veggies for the turkey and add these to the pan.

Transfer the turkey to a platter and drain some of the excess fat from the roasting pan. Place the pan over medium heat. Take out the onions and lemons from the turkey cavity and bacon from the top of the turkey skin. Chop them off and add them to the pan. Now, add chopped tomatoes and rosemary sprigs. Cook for 1-2 minutes.

2. Chop off turkey pieces and add to the pan

Chop off the turkey wings, drumstick tips, and the parson’s nose. Add these to the pan and cook for a few minutes.

3. Bubble it up with dry cider and chicken stock

Add some dry cider to the pan. Bubble it up. As the gravy starts to reduce, add the juice from the turkey to the platter. Simmer for a few minutes and let the gravy reduce. Now, mash the veggies and turkey pieces using a masher. Extract all the flavors and let them blend in the gravy. Add chicken stock and cook for a further 15 to 20 minutes.

4. Strain the gravy

When the liquid is reduced by one-third, strain it using a sieve and pour it into a saucepan. Use the ladle to press the clumps or pieces and add every drop of flavor to the pan.

5. Finish with rosemary sprigs and walnuts

Add a few sprigs of rosemary to the gravy. Remove the pan from the heat and let the flavors infuse in the gravy. For finishing, add toasted walnuts to the bottom of the gravy boat and pour hot gravy over it.

Nutritional Information

Calories 92 kcal Carbohydrates 6 g Protein 3 g Fat 3 g Saturated Fat 1 g Polyunsaturated Fat 1 g Monounsaturated Fat 1 g Cholesterol 5 mg Sodium 130 mg Potassium 156 mg Fiber 1 g Sugar 4 g Vitamin A 310 IU Vitamin C 5 mg Calcium 8 mg Iron 1 mg

How Will Gordon Ramsay’s Turkey Gravy Look and Taste?

Now, you got this super delicious gravy with a thick creamy-smooth texture. This is what you call Gordon Ramsay’s turkey gravy. It has a nutty flavor that perfectly complements the flavors of tomatoes and turkey meat. Gordon Ramsay’s turkey gravy has a brilliant combination of multiple flavors from tomatoes, onions, rosemary, seasonings, and spices.

