Gordon Ramsay Sticky Toffee Pudding Recipe (Photos + Video) - TheFoodXP (2024)

Jump to Recipe Jump to Video

Gordon Ramsay’s sticky toffee pudding is a classic English delightful dessert. It is one of the signature desserts from Gordon Ramsay. The recipe involves making a date pudding with a sticky toffee sauce topped with whipped cream. Try making this recipe at home to satiate your sugar rush with the help of this article.

The sticky toffee pudding has ingredients like any other pudding. It has eggs, butter, flour, and sugar. The dates in the pudding add an exotic taste and a balanced sweet flavor. The sweet toffee sauce enhances the flavors. The whipped cream in the pudding is added to balance the sweetness.

To make Gordon Ramsay’s sticky toffee pudding, soak dates in boiling water. Then, mix butter, sugar, egg, flour, and baking powder. Puree the dates and add them to this mixture. Pour this batter into muffin tins and bake them. Then, make the toffee sauce with butter, sugar, milk, corn syrup, cream, salt, and bourbon. Spoon it over the pudding and top with whipped cream.

Gordon Ramsay suggests using a microwave to cook the sticky toffee pudding faster. So, to whip up something sugary in just a few minutes follow the detailed recipe for Gordon Ramsay’s sticky toffee pudding. You can see the list of equipment, ingredients, and nutritional value. But first, check out some other recipes from the Chef’s delight.

What's In The Post Other Gordon Ramsay Recipes That You Can Try

What Is Sticky Toffee Pudding?

How Is Regular Toffee Pudding Recipe Different From Gordon Ramsay’s Sticky Toffee Pudding?

What Are The Tips To Make Gordon Ramsay Sticky Toffee Pudding?

Why Is My Sticky Toffee Pudding Dry?

What Is The Difference Between The Sticky Toffee Pudding And Sticky Date Pudding?

What Equipment Will You Need To Make Gordon Ramsay’s Sticky Toffee Pudding?

How Much Time Will You Need To Make Gordon Ramsay’s Sticky Toffee Pudding?

What Ingredients Will You Need To Make Gordon Ramsay’s Sticky Toffee Pudding?

Steps To Make Gordon Ramsay’s Sticky Toffee Pudding

Gordon Ramsay Sticky Toffee Pudding Recipe Video

Nutritional Information

How Will Gordon Ramsay’s Sticky Toffee Pudding Look And Taste Like?

Best Sticky Toffee Pudding Toppings

How Long Does Sticky Toffee Last?

Gordon Ramsay’s Sticky Toffee Pudding Recipe Equipment Ingredients1x2x3x Instructions Video Nutrition

Conclu sion

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is sticky toffee pudding cake made of? Is sticky toffee pudding served hot or cold? Which dates are best for sticky toffee pudding? How do you soften dates for sticky toffee pudding?



Other Gordon Ramsay Recipes That You Can Try

Gordon Ramsay Mac And Cheese

Gordon Ramsay Pizza

Gordon Ramsay Simple Marinara

Gordon Ramsay Steak Sandwich

Gordon Ramsay Lobster Capellini

Gordon Ramsay Spaghetti Bolognese

Gordon Ramsay Salmon En Croute

Gordon Ramsay Toad In The Hole

Gordon Ramsay Cranberry Sauce

Gordon Ramsay Holiday Stuffing

What Is Sticky Toffee Pudding?

Sticky toffee pudding is a moist and tender sponge cake pudding made with finely chopped dates covered in a toffee sauce. It is a famous pudding that originated as a British dessert and is said to have been created in a pub in northwest England.

The cake recipe gets sandwiched between layers of flavorful toffee sauce. The pudding is further finished with custard, whipped cream, or vanilla ice cream on the top.

The sticky toffee pudding is similar to the sticky date pudding. Both are worth a try!

How Is Regular Toffee Pudding Recipe Different From Gordon Ramsay’s Sticky Toffee Pudding?

There are no significant differences between the regular sticky toffee pudding and Gordon Ramsay’s sticky toffee pudding. The recipe ingredients and steps are almost the same. However, check out the points below for a detailed explanation of making sticky toffee pudding Ramsay’s way.

Cooking Technique – Gordon Ramsay whisks the batter without using the blender and uses bicarb to break down the dates. The regular sticky toffee recipe doesn’t have bicarb added.

Gordon Ramsay whisks the batter without using the blender and uses bicarb to break down the dates. The regular sticky toffee recipe doesn’t have bicarb added. Ingredients – Ramsay uses Medjool dates with a deep, caramel-like flavor, whereas any dates can be used in regular sticky toffee pudding. Moreover, he uses bicarbonate soda instead of baking powder in the traditional pudding recipe.

Ramsay uses Medjool dates with a deep, caramel-like flavor, whereas any dates can be used in regular sticky toffee pudding. Moreover, he uses bicarbonate soda instead of baking powder in the traditional pudding recipe. Toppings – Gordon Ramsay garnishes the toffee pudding with crème fraiche and homemade caramel syrup. The regular pudding recipe has another assortment of toppings added.

What Are The Tips To Make Gordon Ramsay Sticky Toffee Pudding?

Batter Consistency – Finely combine the chopped dates with the egg and flour mixture. The batter should not have lumps; it should be firm and thick.

Finely combine the chopped dates with the egg and flour mixture. The batter should not have lumps; it should be firm and thick. Avoid Undercooking – If you don’t know what the toffee pudding looks like, you may end up undercooking it. Undercooking will not allow the sugar mixture to concentrate nicely. It would help if you cooked the toffee pudding enough to evaporate most of the moisture.

If you don’t know what the toffee pudding looks like, you may end up undercooking it. Undercooking will not allow the sugar mixture to concentrate nicely. It would help if you cooked the toffee pudding enough to evaporate most of the moisture. Baking Time – Adjust the baking time on the size of the baking dish and the servings. Be careful not to undercook or overcook the pudding.

Adjust the baking time on the size of the baking dish and the servings. Be careful not to undercook or overcook the pudding. Toffee Sauce – Let the toffee sauce cool down a bit before you pour it on the sponge cake. But make sure you pour it while it is still warm. Take the extra step of brushing to allow the cake to soak up the sauce.

Why Is My Sticky Toffee Pudding Dry?

Your homemade sticky toffee pudding dries out only if you leave it in the oven for more than the required time. Follow the correct baking temperature to achieve a perfect sticky glaze.

Bake the sticky toffee pudding for just 20 minutes at 180 degrees centigrade. You will relish the moist, tender, and perfectly glazed toffee pudding.

What Is The Difference Between The Sticky Toffee Pudding And Sticky Date Pudding?

Sticky dates pudding is another name for Sticky toffee pudding used in Australia and New Zealand. Generally, there is no difference between the two. However, the ingredients can be replaced to your taste preference.

What Equipment Will You Need To Make Gordon Ramsay’s Sticky Toffee Pudding?

Bowl – To prepare the toffee pudding mix and dates puree, take one large and one small bowl.

To prepare the toffee pudding mix and dates puree, take one large and one small bowl. Whisk – Mix butter, sugar, golden syrup, and dates and combine with the whisk.

Mix butter, sugar, golden syrup, and dates and combine with the whisk. Spatula – Use a spatula to fold the cake mix so that it doesn’t stick to the bowl.

Use a spatula to fold the cake mix so that it doesn’t stick to the bowl. Oven – Bake the sticky toffee pudding in the oven.

Bake the sticky toffee pudding in the oven. Frying Pan – Caramelize the sauce using a frying pan.

How Much Time Will You Need To Make Gordon Ramsay’s Sticky Toffee Pudding?

Preparation Time Cooking Time Total Time 5 Minutes 10 Minutes 15 Minutes

What Ingredients Will You Need To Make Gordon Ramsay’s Sticky Toffee Pudding?

Dates – Finely chopped dates will sweeten the soft sponge pudding.

Finely chopped dates will sweeten the soft sponge pudding. Butter – The butter will add moisture and richness to the pudding mix.

The butter will add moisture and richness to the pudding mix. Brown Sugar – The sweetness and caramelization take place when you add brown sugar to the sauce for the pudding.

The sweetness and caramelization take place when you add brown sugar to the sauce for the pudding. Crème Fraiche – Use a tablespoon of crème fraiche to garnish the pudding. It has a creamy, nutty, and tangy flavor. You can also use sour cream instead of crème fraiche.

Use a tablespoon of crème fraiche to garnish the pudding. It has a creamy, nutty, and tangy flavor. You can also use sour cream instead of crème fraiche. Flour – The flour will bind the pudding mix evenly. It gives a firm structure to the batter.

The flour will bind the pudding mix evenly. It gives a firm structure to the batter. Egg – Use one egg to add richness to your cake mix. Moreover, it will keep your batter moist.

Use one egg to add richness to your cake mix. Moreover, it will keep your batter moist. Bicarbonate Soda – Break down the dates and make them tender with a teaspoon of bicarbonate soda.

Steps To Make Gordon Ramsay’s Sticky Toffee Pudding

Step 1- Take a bowl, add finely chopped dates along with a teaspoon of bicarbonate soda. Mix it well.

Step 2- Then, take a separate bowl, and add butter into it.

Step 3- Add brown sugar and combine the mixture until it has incorporated air.

Step 4- Add one egg to the butter and sugar mixture to form the pudding batter. Whisk the eggs nicely until you achieve the desired consistency.

Step 6- Now, pour the dates mixture we’ve prepared before into the batter mix and combine it evenly.

Step 7- Slather some melted butter and dust flour on the sides of the ramekin bowl.

Step 8- Pour the batter mix into the ramekin bowl and put it in the oven to bake the sticky toffee pudding.

Step 9- The next step is to prepare the toffee sauce. For the sauce, take a pan, and add butter and sugar. Cook the sauce until it is sticky and caramelized properly.

Step 10- Cook the sauce until it is sticky and caramelized properly.

Step 11- Finally, when the sauce and pudding are ready begin to serve. Place the cake on the serving place followed by the caramel sauce on the top.

Step 12- Garnish it with ice cream or crème fraiche and serve to relish.

Gordon Ramsay Sticky Toffee Pudding Recipe Video

Here is the recipe video for Gordon Ramsay’s official sticky toffee pudding recipe that we’ve made at our kitchen.

See Also The Best Homemade Bread Pudding Recipe

Nutritional Information

Calories 250 kcal Carbohydrates 20 g Fat 10 g Protein 2 g Cholesterol 40 mg Sugar 20 g Sodium 80 mg

How Will Gordon Ramsay’s Sticky Toffee Pudding Look And Taste Like?

Gordon Ramsay’s Sticky Toffee Pudding is a classic British dessert. It is prepared by using dates, caramel sauce, butter, sugar, and crème fraiche. The taste of the pudding is deliciously sweet and its texture is just like soft sponge cake. You can serve it with vanilla ice cream or custard.

Best Sticky Toffee Pudding Toppings

Ice Creams – Pick your favorite ice cream to top the sticky toffee pudding. The ice cream will let you indulge in a purely comforting dessert.

Pick your favorite ice cream to top the sticky toffee pudding. The ice cream will let you indulge in a purely comforting dessert. Sauces – You can drizzle chocolate, caramel, or whipped cream over the toffee pudding.

You can drizzle chocolate, caramel, or whipped cream over the toffee pudding. Honey – Another option to garnish the sticky toffee pudding is to drizzle a spoon of honey. It will enhance the sweetness of the pudding.

Maple Syrup – Drizzle some maple syrup on top of the sticky toffee pudding for the golden sticky glaze. It is one of the go-to topping options for the puddings.

Drizzle some maple syrup on top of the sticky toffee pudding for the golden sticky glaze. It is one of the go-to topping options for the puddings. Crème Fraiche – Gordon Ramsay serves the toffee pudding with one of the best topping options, creme fraiche. It balances the sweetness and tastes decadent.

How Long Does Sticky Toffee Last?

The homemade sticky toffee pudding can last up to a week if stored right. You can keep it in an airtight container or refrigerator or freeze it to reheat it later. For freezing, you must hold the sponge cake and the sauce separately.

Recipe Card

Gordon Ramsay’s Sticky Toffee Pudding Recipe This pudding is made with flour, eggs, butter, sugar, and pureed dates. It is topped with a delicious sticky toffee sauce and served with a generous dollop of whipped cream. 4.19 from 16 votes Print Recipe Pin Recipe Save Prep Time 5 minutes mins Cook Time 10 minutes mins Total Time 15 minutes mins Course Chef’s Delight Cuisine British Servings 6 Calories 250 kcal Equipment Mixing Bowl

Whisk

Spatula

Oven Ingredients ¾ cup Dates puree (pits removed)

½ cup + 2 tablespoons All Purpose Flour

3 tablespoons Unsalted Butter

6 tablespoons Brown Sugar

1 Egg

¼ cup Bicarb Acid

2 tablespoons Creme Fraiche Instructions Take a bowl, add finely chopped dates along with a teaspoon of bicarbonate soda. Mix it well.

Then, take a separate bowl, and add butter into it.

Add brown sugar and combine the mixture until it has incorporated air.

Add one egg to the butter and sugar mixture to form the pudding batter. Whisk the eggs nicely until you achieve the desired consistency.

Moving forward, add a cup of refined flour to the batter mix.

Now, pour the dates mixture we've prepared before into the batter mix and combine it evenly.

Slather some melted butter and dust flour on the sides of the ramekin bowl.

Pour the batter mix into the ramekin bowl and put it in the oven to bake the sticky toffee pudding.

The next step is to prepare the toffee sauce. For the sauce, take a pan, and add butter and sugar. Cook the sauce until it is sticky and caramelized properly.

Cook the sauce until it is sticky and caramelized properly.

Finally, when the sauce and pudding are ready begin to serve. Place the cake on the serving place followed by the caramel sauce on the top.

Garnish it with ice cream or crème fraiche and serve to relish. Video Nutrition Calories: 250kcal | Carbohydrates: 20g | Protein: 2g | Fat: 10g | Saturated Fat: 24g | Cholesterol: 40mg | Sodium: 80mg | Sugar: 20g Keyword Gordon Ramsay, Gordon Ramsay’s Sticky Toffee Pudding, Sticky Toffee Pudding Recipe Tried this recipe?Let us know how it was!

Conclu sion

Gordon Ramsay sticky toffee pudding is made with flour, eggs, butter, sugar, and pureed dates. It is topped with a delicious sticky toffee sauce and served with a generous dollop of whipped cream. Try the recipe and let us know how it goes in the comment section below.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)