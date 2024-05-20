Grandma's Famous Cranberry Salad Recipe (2024)

  Melissa Haines
  November 24, 2016
  6 Comments

This Cranberry Salad Recipe is a sure hit with everyone. It’s the perfect side for the holidays. With bits of fresh cranberry, oranges, apples, and pineapple, it has the perfect balance of sweet and tart. Come on in and I’ll share my Grandmother’s Recipe for an Old Fashioned Cranberry Salad…

Cranberry Salad Recipe

This is an old-fashioned recipe, from my grandmother. Boy does this take me back to her 1950s-style kitchen, and the old hand grinder hanging over the kitchen sink! I loved grinding the apples and other ingredients for this delicious holiday side as a kid. Now, even after all of these years, I still don’t think any other cranberry salad holds a candle to this delicious flavor. Sometimes the old-fashioned recipes are truly the best!

If you are looking for holiday sides like this one then you might like my recipe for Old Fashioned Cranberry Cake with Butter Frosting, No Bake Cherry Fluff Salad, or Homemade Cornbread Stuffing with Cranberries

It’s not only yummy, but it’s also so festive looking. I love the bits of orange peel and the chunks of cranberry.

Grandma’s Famous Cranberry Salad

Grandma’s cranberry salad is the perfect side for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Course: Side Dish

Cuisine: American

Servings: 10 -12 servings

Calories: 190cal

Author: Melissa

Cost: $10

Ingredients

  • 1 12 oz. fresh cranberries
  • 2 large Apples Cored – (quartered or cut into large pieces) Get a sweet variety, like Empire, or Gala
  • 2 Seedless Oranges quartered – Don’t peel these, either.
  • 1 12 oz. stemless Maraschino Cherries – Drain the juice
  • 1 6 oz. Raspberry Jello
  • 2 Cups Heated Water
  • 2 Cups sugar
  • 1 15 oz. Crushed Pineapple Drain the juice

Instructions

  • Using a food processor or blender – grind the cranberries, apples, oranges, and cherries

  • *Just so the blender or food processor doesn’t get bogged down – You may want to grind a small amount at a time.

  • The mixture should be a little course for texture. Don’t grind it too fine

  • In the meantime, heat the water in a saucepan

  • Add the jello and sugar to the heated water

  • In a large bowl, combine the ground mixture, and the liquid

  • Add the drained crushed pineapple, and stir

  • Chill in the refrigerator for at least a couple of hours, or even 1 day in advance

  • Serve and enjoy!

Notes

  • The older recipes paid no attention to the number of calories in recipes. This recipe has 2 whopping cups of sugar! The sweetness is a big hit with my kids, and us. I like the balance of tart and sweet. But, if you would like the tartness of the cranberry to show through a little more, just cut back on the sugar. I’d start with 1 cup and add more if it needs it. If, after tasting it, you think you’d like to add more sugar to the salad, just dissolve more sugar in a small amount of hot water, and fold in before refrigerating. 🙂

nutrition information is only an estimate

Nutrition

Calories: 190cal | Carbohydrates: 49g | Protein: 0.4g | Fat: 0.2g | Saturated Fat: 0.02g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 0.03g | Monounsaturated Fat: 0.01g | Sodium: 4mg | Potassium: 96mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 47g | Vitamin A: 83IU | Vitamin C: 16mg | Calcium: 15mg | Iron: 0.1mg

~Melissa

This Post Has 6 Comments

    Susan Urben October 29, 2020Reply

    Thanks Melissa for this recipe. I omitted the sugar altogether and used the pineapple juice as part of the water, it was about 3/4s of a cup, so 1 1/4 cup water and 3/4s juice from the can . I topped with vanilla yogurt and pecans.

      Melissa October 29, 2020Reply

      That sounds delicious, Susan. Thank you for telling us how you modified the recipe without sugar. I’m sure several people will find that information very helpful. 🙂

    Vickie November 19, 2021Reply

    Would be nice to include the number of servings

    Misty November 29, 2022Reply

    Love this recipe, its so good! I was wondering if you can freeze the leftovers?

      Melissa November 29, 2022Reply

      Thank you! You know, I’ve never tried to freeze this recipe before, but that’s a great question. Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like you can freeze this salad successfully because the Jell-O won’t freeze all the way and some of the fruit will lose their texture. You can, however, store it in the fridge for up to 10 days.

      Melissa November 30, 2022Reply

      Strike my last reply. I’ve been corrected. My mom says she freezes it every year and it holds well in the freezer. That would be a great time saver for Christmas!

