Grandma's Famous Cranberry Salad Recipe (2024)

This Cranberry Salad Recipe is a sure hit with everyone. It’s the perfect side for the holidays. With bits of fresh cranberry, oranges, apples, and pineapple, it has the perfect balance of sweet and tart. Come on in and I’ll share my Grandmother’s Recipe for an Old Fashioned Cranberry Salad…
Cranberry Salad Recipe
This is an old-fashioned recipe, from my grandmother. Boy does this take me back to her 1950s-style kitchen, and the old hand grinder hanging over the kitchen sink! I loved grinding the apples and other ingredients for this delicious holiday side as a kid. Now, even after all of these years, I still don’t think any other cranberry salad holds a candle to this delicious flavor. Sometimes the old-fashioned recipes are truly the best!
If you are looking for holiday sides like this one then you might like my recipe for Old Fashioned Cranberry Cake with Butter Frosting, No Bake Cherry Fluff Salad, or Homemade Cornbread Stuffing with Cranberries
It’s not only yummy, but it’s also so festive looking. I love the bits of orange peel and the chunks of cranberry.
Grandma’s Famous Cranberry Salad
Grandma’s cranberry salad is the perfect side for Thanksgiving and Christmas.
5 from 2 votes
Course: Side Dish
Cuisine: American
Prep Time: 20 minutes minutes
refrigeration: 2 hours hours
Servings: 10 -12 servings
Calories: 190cal
Author: Melissa
Cost: $10
Ingredients
- 1 12 oz. fresh cranberries
- 2 large Apples Cored – (quartered or cut into large pieces) Get a sweet variety, like Empire, or Gala
- 2 Seedless Oranges quartered – Don’t peel these, either.
- 1 12 oz. stemless Maraschino Cherries – Drain the juice
- 1 6 oz. Raspberry Jello
- 2 Cups Heated Water
- 2 Cups sugar
- 1 15 oz. Crushed Pineapple Drain the juice
Instructions
Using a food processor or blender – grind the cranberries, apples, oranges, and cherries
*Just so the blender or food processor doesn’t get bogged down – You may want to grind a small amount at a time.
The mixture should be a little course for texture. Don’t grind it too fine
In the meantime, heat the water in a saucepan
Add the jello and sugar to the heated water
In a large bowl, combine the ground mixture, and the liquid
Add the drained crushed pineapple, and stir
Chill in the refrigerator for at least a couple of hours, or even 1 day in advance
Serve and enjoy!
Notes
- The older recipes paid no attention to the number of calories in recipes. This recipe has 2 whopping cups of sugar! The sweetness is a big hit with my kids, and us. I like the balance of tart and sweet. But, if you would like the tartness of the cranberry to show through a little more, just cut back on the sugar. I’d start with 1 cup and add more if it needs it. If, after tasting it, you think you’d like to add more sugar to the salad, just dissolve more sugar in a small amount of hot water, and fold in before refrigerating. 🙂
nutrition information is only an estimate
Nutrition
Calories: 190cal | Carbohydrates: 49g | Protein: 0.4g | Fat: 0.2g | Saturated Fat: 0.02g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 0.03g | Monounsaturated Fat: 0.01g | Sodium: 4mg | Potassium: 96mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 47g | Vitamin A: 83IU | Vitamin C: 16mg | Calcium: 15mg | Iron: 0.1mg
~Melissa KidFriendlyThingsToDo.Com
This Post Has 6 Comments
Susan Urben October 29, 2020Reply
Thanks Melissa for this recipe. I omitted the sugar altogether and used the pineapple juice as part of the water, it was about 3/4s of a cup, so 1 1/4 cup water and 3/4s juice from the can . I topped with vanilla yogurt and pecans.
Melissa October 29, 2020Reply
That sounds delicious, Susan. Thank you for telling us how you modified the recipe without sugar. I’m sure several people will find that information very helpful. 🙂
Vickie November 19, 2021Reply
Would be nice to include the number of servings
Misty November 29, 2022Reply
Love this recipe, its so good! I was wondering if you can freeze the leftovers?
Melissa November 29, 2022Reply
Thank you! You know, I’ve never tried to freeze this recipe before, but that’s a great question. Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like you can freeze this salad successfully because the Jell-O won’t freeze all the way and some of the fruit will lose their texture. You can, however, store it in the fridge for up to 10 days.
Melissa November 30, 2022Reply
Strike my last reply. I’ve been corrected. My mom says she freezes it every year and it holds well in the freezer. That would be a great time saver for Christmas!