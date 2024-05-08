Grandma's Famous Cranberry Salad Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe

This Cranberry Salad Recipe is a sure hit with everyone. It’s the perfect side for the holidays. With bits of fresh cranberry, oranges, apples, and pineapple, it has the perfect balance of sweet and tart. Come on in and I’ll share my Grandmother’s Recipe for an Old Fashioned Cranberry Salad…

Cranberry Salad Recipe

This is an old-fashioned recipe, from my grandmother. Boy does this take me back to her 1950s-style kitchen, and the old hand grinder hanging over the kitchen sink! I loved grinding the apples and other ingredients for this delicious holiday side as a kid. Now, even after all of these years, I still don’t think any other cranberry salad holds a candle to this delicious flavor. Sometimes the old-fashioned recipes are truly the best!

Here is a quick video showing you how I make this Cranberry Salad…

It’s not only yummy, but it’s also so festive looking. I love the bits of orange peel and the chunks of cranberry.

Grandma’s Famous Cranberry Salad Grandma’s cranberry salad is the perfect side for Thanksgiving and Christmas. 5 from 2 votes Print Pin Rate Course: Side Dish Cuisine: American Prep Time: 20 minutes minutes See Also Our Favorite Fall Cookie RecipesThe best easy homemade pecan pie recipeHow to Make THE BEST Potato Salad Recipe | foodiecrush.comGrandma's Sour Cream Sugar Cookies Recipe refrigeration: 2 hours hours Servings: 10 -12 servings Calories: 190cal Author: Melissa Cost: $10 Ingredients 1 12 oz. fresh cranberries

2 large Apples Cored – (quartered or cut into large pieces) Get a sweet variety, like Empire, or Gala

2 Seedless Oranges quartered – Don’t peel these, either.

1 12 oz. stemless Maraschino Cherries – Drain the juice

1 6 oz. Raspberry Jello

2 Cups Heated Water

2 Cups sugar

1 15 oz. Crushed Pineapple Drain the juice Instructions Using a food processor or blender – grind the cranberries, apples, oranges, and cherries

*Just so the blender or food processor doesn’t get bogged down – You may want to grind a small amount at a time.

The mixture should be a little course for texture. Don’t grind it too fine

In the meantime, heat the water in a saucepan

Add the jello and sugar to the heated water

In a large bowl, combine the ground mixture, and the liquid

Add the drained crushed pineapple, and stir

Chill in the refrigerator for at least a couple of hours, or even 1 day in advance

Serve and enjoy! Notes The older recipes paid no attention to the number of calories in recipes. This recipe has 2 whopping cups of sugar! The sweetness is a big hit with my kids, and us. I like the balance of tart and sweet. But, if you would like the tartness of the cranberry to show through a little more, just cut back on the sugar. I’d start with 1 cup and add more if it needs it. If, after tasting it, you think you’d like to add more sugar to the salad, just dissolve more sugar in a small amount of hot water, and fold in before refrigerating. 🙂 nutrition information is only an estimate Nutrition Calories: 190cal | Carbohydrates: 49g | Protein: 0.4g | Fat: 0.2g | Saturated Fat: 0.02g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 0.03g | Monounsaturated Fat: 0.01g | Sodium: 4mg | Potassium: 96mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 47g | Vitamin A: 83IU | Vitamin C: 16mg | Calcium: 15mg | Iron: 0.1mg

