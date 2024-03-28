Grandma's Fermented Dill Pickles (Easiest Recipe!) (2024)

These fermented dill pickles are so easy. Simply pack them in a jar and they will last in a dark, cool location for up to a year! No canning, scum removal, or repackaging required!

These fermented dill pickles are my absolute favorite. The recipe comes from a hand-me-down canning cookbook from the 1950s. It is well-used and tape now holds most of the pages together, but it still has some inspiring recipes.

The reason this is my favorite recipe is that it is so SIMPLE. All you have to do is pack the cucumbers into a canning jar with the brine and cap it with a lid. No skimming is required. You don’t have to check on them. They’ll last for up to a year in a cool dark location without any further preservation.

I’ve been making them for years… and never had an issue.