Grandma's Mac And Cheese Recipe (2024)

Grandma’s Mac And Cheese recipe! The old-fashioned Macaroni and Cheese recipe from Grandma made old school as only Grandma did! She passed on her method of making Mac N Cheese growing up and continues now. It wasn’t until much later in life when I was exploring cooking books and cooking shows that I actually realized that many people make macaroni and cheese with a cheese sauce.

However that is precisely what I like about this homemade mac and cheese recipe is that Grandma’s Mac and Cheese does not use a cheese sauce. Love it! This recipe is easy, quick and flexible baked Macaroni and Cheese dish.

How To Make Grandma’s Mac And Cheese Recipe

Ingredients

You know how family recipes are with the measurements. A little sketchy depending upon who you learn the recipe from. It always seems to center around “Oh just eyeball it. You will know.”

But it is true. Make the recipe a few times and you will know! And this recipe is so flexible it will work the first time too!

Prep time: 20 minutes ~ Serves four

Cooking time: 30-35 minutes at 350 degrees

2 QT glass baking dish

Elbow macaroni (adjust to your desired serving size). For a 2 quart dish use 8 ounces.

8 ounces block cheese of your choice. I use sharp cheddar.

2 tablespoons butter or margarine

One cup milk of your choice.

Breadcrumbs optional. Plain or seasoned, your choice.

Salt and pepper to taste.

Directions

Boil the macaroni to your desired firmness. While boiling macaroni cut the block cheese into 1/2 inch cubes. Cut the butter into dab size pieces. Drain macaroni. Begin layering dish.

Kitchen Tip: Layering is the key to this dish for even cheese throughout.

Order Of Layers

Layer of macaroni.

Layerthe cheese squares and butter dots on top of the macaroni.

Approximately 3/4 of the macaroni should be covered.

Repeattwo more times.

Pour milk into baking dish but not the entire cup at once.

The milk should cover 3/4 of the mixture. Add the milk and look at the baking dish from the side to decide when to stop.

Breadcrumbs are optional. If desired sprinkle breadcrumbs on top or make a mixture of breadcrumbs and butter and spread on top.

Kellogg’s Corn Flake Crumbs also work wonderfully.

Bake at 350° for 30 to 35 minutes.

Is a safe bettheMac n Cheese recipe will need to bake at least 30 minutes. Usually 35 -40 minutes if the temperature of your stove is accurate.

At 30 minutes check.

You will know thedish is cooked fully when the milk is congealed. If you put a spoon into the mixture and see that the milk is still liquid,thedish is not fully cooked.You can also look into the side of the baking dish to eyeball if the milk is still liquid.

What I like about this dish are the simple easy ingredients which are usually on hand. You can choose the cheese and milk of your choice. Season the breadcrumbs or leave out the breadcrumbs.

Tonight when I decided to add the remnants of a bag of cheddar cheese shreds I had o hand to the block cheese squares.

This is a foolproof baked macaroni and cheese recipe as it always tastes good whichever combo of cheese and milk you use. It is also a perfect recipe for beginner cooks of any age to have in their repertoire.

Print Pin Grandma's Mac And Cheese Recipe Grandma's Mac And Cheese recipe! The old-fashioned Macaroni and Cheese recipe from Grandma made old school as only Grandma did! She passed on her method of making Mac N Cheese growing up and continues now. See Also Homemade fish & chips | Jamie Oliver recipes Course Main Course Cuisine American Keyword Grandma's Mac And Cheese Recipe Prep Time 20 minutes minutes Cook Time 20 minutes minutes Total Time 40 minutes minutes Servings 4 Author The Savvy Age Ingredients Elbow macaroni adjust to your desired serving size. For a 2 quart dish use 8 ounces.

8 ounces block cheese of your choice. I use sharp cheddar.

2 tablespoons butter or margarine

One cup milk of your choice.

Breadcrumbs optional. Plain or seasoned your choice.

Salt and pepper to taste. Instructions Boil the macaroni to your desired firmness.

While boiling macaroni cut the block cheese into 1/2 inch cubes.

Cut the butter into dab size pieces.

Drain macaroni.

Begin layering dish.

Kitchen Tip: Layering is the key to this dish for even cheese throughout.

Order Of Layers

Layer of macaroni.

Layerthe cheese squares and butter dots on top of the macaroni.

Approximately 3/4 of the macaroni should be covered.

Repeattwo more times.

Pour milk into baking dish but not the entire cup at once.

The milk should cover 3/4 of the mixture. Add the milk and look at the baking dish from the side to decide when to stop.

Breadcrumbs are optional. If desired sprinkle breadcrumbs on top or make a mixture of breadcrumbs and butter and spread on top.

Kellogg's Corn Flake Crumbs also work wonderfully.

Bake at 350° for 30 to 35 minutes.

Is a safe bettheMac n Cheese recipe will need to bake at least 30 minutes. Usually 35 -40 minutes if the temperature of your stove is accurate.

At 30 minutes check.

You will know thedish is cooked fully when the milk is congealed. If you put a spoon into the mixture and see that the milk is still liquid,thedish is not fully cooked.You can also look into the side of the baking dish to eyeball if the milk is still liquid. Notes What I like about this dish are the simple easy ingredients which are usually on hand. You can choose the cheese and milk of your choice. Season the breadcrumbs or leave out the breadcrumbs. Tonight when I decided to add the remnants of a bag of cheddar cheese shreds I had o hand to the block cheese squares. This is a foolproof baked macaroni and cheese recipe as it always tastes good whichever combo of cheese and milk you use. It is also a perfect recipe for beginner cooks of any age to have in their repertoire.

More Grandma’s Recipes

Old Fashioned Bread Pudding

Grandma’s Goulash

Grandma’s Irish Soda Bread

Grandma’s Crustades (Mini appetizers)