Greek Chicken Gyros recipe (2024)

The marinade for the chicken for this Greek Chicken Gyros recipe isSO GOOD that I use it even when I’m not making Gyros. Try it once, and I think you’ll be as obsessed with it as I am!

This is a reader-favourite recipe included by popular demand in my debut cookbook “Dinner”!

Greek Chicken Gyros recipe

It’s been ages since I made this Greek Chicken Gyros. But the minute the chicken hit the grill, all I could think was “why don’t I make this more often??”

The smell is incredible. You can REALLY smell garlic and oregano. You know how sometimes you add herbs into things and you can’t really taste it? Or you can, but it’s a very subtle flavour. Definitely not the case with this!!

What goes in Gryos

Here are the components that make up a Greek Chicken Gyros wrap:

Marinated Greek Chicken Tzatziki Tomato Cucumber Salad Flatbread to roll up the gyros – or use smaller pita breads and just fold them over

Greek Chicken Gyros Marinade ingredients

Here’s what you need for the marinade. There’s LOTS of garlic and dried oregano. Lots!!

Yogurt is a magical marinade – it’s a terrific flavour carrier and tenderises the chicken!

Yogurt is the secret ingredient in this recipe. The acid in the yoghurt breaks down the fibres so it not onlysoftens the chicken but also helps the marinade really infuse into the flesh.

Plus, the yoghurt makes this marinade “paste like” so it stays slathered on the chicken when you cook it (unlike many marinades that are thin). So you have extra flavour oomph!

In the video, you’ll see that I cook this indoors on a grill pan. But during the warmer months, this is a BBQ favourite!

What goes in Tzatziki for Greek Gyros

And here’s what goes in the tzatziki.

Greek Yogurt please! Or at least Greekstyle which is what I mostly use because it’s easily found at everyday supermarkets. 🙂

How to make Greek Chicken Gyros

And onto the making part!! There are a few components to Gryos – but the making part is a cinch!

GREAT meal for groups – prepare ahead, make loads!

This Greek Chicken Gyros is a really fab recipe for entertaining. Because it is really fast to prepare and the men can BBQ while the girls sip wine and chatter. (Joke joke JOKE!!!)

Then you can just lay everything out on the table. Why should you slave away, rolling up a gyros for everyone? Make ’em do it themselves!

(Few more of my favourite large format foods, DIY style, include: Chicken or Beef / Lamb Doner kebabs, Chicken Shawarma and Lamb Shawarma, Vietnamese Chicken Noodle Bowls).

What to serve on the side

I serve Greek Chicken Gyros as a complete meal in itself because there’s a decent amount of tomato and cucumber used to stuff inside.

If you wanted to boost the fresh vegetables, a big fat juicy Greek Salad would be terrifically on theme! For something more substantial, especially if you’re making Gyros for a group, try this Greek Lemon Orzo Saladas well.

And though not specifically a Greek-style salad, this OR this Creamy Cucumber Salad with Lemon Yogurt Dressing would go down a treat with this Gyros. I also offer a Greek take on my recipe for Roasted Pumpkin with Yogurt Sauce and Pine Nuts (see Customisations ideas section) that would be a great partner to the Gyros.

If you’re really wanting to impress, make Gyros using your very own homemade flatbread wraps. They’reeasy and they’re madewithout yeast!!

– Nagi x

Watch how to make it

This recipe features in my debut cookbook Dinner. The book is mostly new recipes, but this is a reader favourite included by popular demand!

Hungry for more? Subscribe to my newsletter and follow along on Facebook, Pinterest and Instagram for all of the latest updates. Greek Chicken Gyros with Tzaziki Author: Nagi | RecipeTin Eats Prep: 20 minutes mins Cook: 6 minutes mins Marinade: 3 hours hrs Total: 26 minutes mins Dinner, Entertaining, Grilling, Lunch Greek 4.99 from 423 votes Servings4 – 6 Tap or hover to scale See Also Keto Egg Roll in a Bowl | Easy One Pot Recipe Print Recipe video above. The marinade for the chicken is so sensational that I use it even when I'm not making Gyros! This is fantastic for entertaining because you can just lay it all out for guests to help themselves. The smell when the chicken is cooking is incredible – you can really smell the oregano and garlic! Ingredients ▢ 2 lb / 1 kg chicken thigh fillets , boneless skinless Marinade ▢ 3 large garlic cloves , minced (~ 3 tsp)

▢ 1 tbsp white wine vinegar (or red wine or apple cider vinegar)

▢ 3 tbsp lemon juice

▢ 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

▢ 3 tbsp Greek yogurt , preferably full fat

▢ 1 1/2 tbsp dried oregano

▢ 1 tsp salt

▢ Black pepper Tzatziki ▢ 2 cucumbers (to make about 1/2 – 3/4 cup grated cucumber after squeezing out juice)

▢ 1 1/4 cups Greek yoghurt , preferably full fat

▢ 1 tbsp lemon juice

▢ 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil (or more if you want richer)

▢ 1 garlic clove , minced

▢ 1/4 tsp salt

▢ Black pepper Salad ▢ 3 tomatoes , desseeded and diced

▢ 3 cucumbers , diced

▢ 1/2 red spanish onion , peeled and finely chopped

▢ 1/4 cup fresh parsley leaves (optional)

▢ Salt and pepper To Serve ▢ 4 to 6 pita breads or flat breads Instructions Place the Marinade ingredients in a ziplock bag and massage to mix. Add the chicken into the ziplock bag and massage to cover all the chicken in the Marinade. Marinate for at least 2 hours, preferably 3 hours, ideally 12 hours and no longer than 24 hours. Make the Tzatziki Cut the cucumber in half lengthwise. Use a teaspoon to scrape the watery seeds out. Coarsely grate the cucumber using a box grater. Then wrap in paper towels or a tea towel and squeeze to remove excess liquid.

Place cucumber in a bowl. Add remaining ingredients then mix to combine. Set aside for at least 20 minutes for the flavours to meld. Salad Combine ingredients in a bowl. Cook Chicken Brush the outdoor grill with oil, then preheat on medium high. Or heat 1 tbsp of oil in a fry pan over medium high heat.

Remove chicken from Marinade. Cook the chicken for 2 to 3 minutes on each side, until golden brown and cooked through (cooking time depends on size of chicken).

Remove the chicken from the grill / fry pan onto a plate. Cover loosely with foil and allow to rest for 5 minutes before serving. Assemble Gyros If your chicken thighs are large, you may need to cut them. Mine were small.

Get a pita bread or flatbread (preferably warmed) and place it on a piece of parchment (baking) paper (or you could use foil). Place some Salad down the middle of the bread, then top with chicken and Tzatziki.

Roll the wrap up, enclosing it with the parchment paper. Twist the end with the excess parchment paper to secure it and cut if desired.

I prefer to lay everything out on a table and let everyone help themselves. Recipe Notes: 1. Tzatziki – makes a generous amount. But better to have too much than not enough! 2. Freezing – chicken can be frozen in marinade uncooked. Once thawed, massage well to remove curdling then cook per recipe! Cooked chicken will keep for 4 days in the fridge. 3. Nutrition per serving assuming this serves 4 using pita bread. Nutrition Information: Calories: 641.78cal (32%)Carbohydrates: 47.64g (16%)Protein: 64.69g (129%)Fat: 20.26g (31%)Saturated Fat: 4.58g (29%)Cholesterol: 242.16mg (81%)Sodium: 1297.31mg (56%)Potassium: 1456.56mg (42%)Fiber: 5.09g (21%)Sugar: 11.21g (12%)Vitamin A: 1455.3IU (29%)Vitamin C: 35.67mg (43%)Calcium: 232.57mg (23%)Iron: 4.09mg (23%) Keywords: Greek Chicken, greek chicken gryos, gyros, yogurt marinade Did you make this recipe?I love hearing how you went with my recipes! Tag me on Instagram at @recipe_tin.

First published June 2015. Long overdue for fresh new photos and a brand new video!!

Life of Dozer

WAY too close to the BBQ!