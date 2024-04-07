Greek Cookies With Powdered Sugar - Kourabiedes Recipe (2024)

How To Shape Kouradiedes

There are several methods of shaping these Greek cookies with powdered sugar. You could choose to stay with one shape or mix it up for variety.

Tip: If you are making this on a very hot day or, the dough is too soft to work with, refrigerate for about 30 – 60 minutes, before shaping the cookies.

Shape by hand

To make crescents

Take spoonfuls (20 grams) of the mixture and roll on the bench to form small logs about 9 cm long, then curve the dough into a “C” shape.

To make balls or thumbprint cookies

Take spoonfuls (20 grams) of the mixture and roll into balls between your hands. These can be left as balls or press the centre with you thumb for thumbprint cookies.

Cookie Cutter Cookies

Make sure the dough is chilled and slightly firm when making cut out cookies.

On a lightly floured surface, knead the dough lightly to form a ball. Then lightly dust the bench before shaping the dough into a square or rectangular shape that’s about 1 cm thick.

Cut shapes using cookie cutters that are about 4 cm in size. Then combine the dough scraps and press out again into a 1 cm thick square and cut out more shapes, repeat until all the dough is used. Use a spatula to lift and transfer the cut cookie shapes to baking trays.