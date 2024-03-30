Greek Rice Pudding Recipe: Authentic Like Yia Yia (2024)

I love a great Greek rice pudding recipe. As someone who spent 30 years of her life growing up in Astoria, Queens – you tend to appreciate Greek food. Homecooked, rich, and filled with creamy textures that always have you begging for a second scoop. This recipe hits all the marks.

That’s why I’m always on the hunt for a great greek rice pudding recipe. And when I say great … I really mean the OLDEST. I don’t want the hipster version, I want Yia Yia’s version! Give it to me straight – old school. Are you with me on this?

Authentic Greek Rice Pudding Recipe

The truth of the matter is that I used to live next door to a woman who made the BEST Greek rice pudding. I would try to get the recipe out of my friend’s grandmother and she would only say, “all the milk in the house.” WHAT DOES THAT MEAN???

I still think about her sometimes. I’m in my 40s and I want to know what “all the milk in the house” exactly means? What WAS that recipe that I grew up on? She never would pass it along. It was her pride and joy and I respected that but, man… if I could be a fly on a wall for one day.

All my life-long searching has gotten us to this point. Today, I’m featuring a post dedicated to a greek rice pudding recipe that will put my old neighbor to shame! I’m just kidding. She can’t be beat.

But seriously, this Greek rice pudding is pretty sweet… literally. I eat a TON of this delicious dessert (almost on a daily basis).

It is my snack of choice. I usually indulge after lunch. Take a look at the recipe below and let me know what you think! Is it worth a shot? The answer is YES.

Greek Rice Pudding Recipe

Ingredients:

1.5 cups milk

2 cups water

1 cup long-grained white rice

3/4 cup sugar

1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract

2 large eggs

1-2 tsp cinnamon for topping

Looking for some easy and delicious dinner ideas? You’ve come to the right place! “40 Delicious Dinner Ideas” is packed with recipes that are simple to cook and only require ingredients you likely have in your refrigerator right now. So why wait? Get cooking! Grab your copy of my latest e-cookbook today!

How To Make Greek Rice Pudding

In a large saucepan, combine rice and water. Bring to boil. Reduce heat to low, cover and simmer for 20 minutes or until all water is absorbed.

While rice is cooking, combine sugar, egg, and vanilla. Mix very well until completely whipped and smooth. Set to the side.

When rice is finished cooking, remove lid, and add milk. Continuously stir the milk into the rice, while cooking on low heat.

Stir for about 5 minutes and until it thickens. Once rice is no longer runny, add the sugar/egg mixture. Stir until well combined.

Pour mixture into desired serving bowl or dish. Let cool completely. Pudding will thicken up more once completely cooled. Sprinkle with the desired amount of cinnamon. Serve warm or cold.

See Also Syrniki Recipe - Russian Cheese Pancakes

Related: Butter Pecan Praline Cake Recipe

Some Tips To Consider

can use an additional tbs. of vanilla

can use nutmeg as garnish as well as cinnamon

add more/less cinnamon to taste

What do you think of this rice pudding recipe? Will you consider giving it a go?

More Greek Recipe Ideas

If you are looking for more Greek recipes, you could always try my Greek lemon potatoes.They are SUPER easy to make and bake perfectly every time! I also have this 7-Layer Greek Dip that I make for parties in the summer that tastes FRESH as can be. YUM!

And for breakfast, my family just loves these Greek Fritatta bites. Hope you enjoy!!

Greek Rice Pudding Recipe Yield: 6 Prep Time: 5 minutes Cook Time: 25 minutes Additional Time: 20 minutes Total Time: 50 minutes I love a great Greek rice pudding recipe. As someone who spent 30 years of her life growing up in Astoria, Queens - you tend to appreciate Greek food. Homecooked, rich, and filled with creamy textures that always have you begging for a second scoop. This recipe hits all the marks. Ingredients 1.5 cups milk

2 cups water

1 cup long grained white rice

3/4 cup sugar

1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract

2 large eggs

1-2 tsp cinnamon for topping Instructions In a large saucepan, combine rice and water. Bring to boil. Reduce heat to low, cover and simmer for 20 minutes or until all water is absorbed. While rice is cooking, combine sugar, egg and vanilla. Mix very well until completely whipped and smooth. Set to the side. When rice is finished cooking, remove lid, and add milk. Continuously stir the milk into the rice, while cooking on low heat. Stir for about 5 minutes and until it thickens. Once rice is no longer runny, add the sugar/egg mixture. Stir until well combined. Pour mixture into desired serving bowl or dish. Let cool completely. Pudding will thicken up more once completely cooled. Sprinkle with desired amount of cinnamon.Serve warm or cold. Nutrition Information: Yield: 6Serving Size: 1

Amount Per Serving:Calories: 194Total Fat: 3gSaturated Fat: 1gTrans Fat: 0gUnsaturated Fat: 1gCholesterol: 67mgSodium: 59mgCarbohydrates: 37gFiber: 1gSugar: 25gProtein: 5g Did you make this recipe? Did you make this recipe? Tag me on Instagram (@VeraSweeney) so I can see your wonderful creation! I would love to see your dish.

Related: Pressure Cooker Rice Pudding