Green Beans and Greens With Fried Shallots Recipe (2024)

So the idea is good, you just have to cut way down on the fat - and I am not afraid of fat per se. 1. Saute shallots much longer to get some browning and crisping. 2. After draining the shallot oil, you only need a tablespoon or so for the green beans. 3. Remove green beans from pan before starting the butter/anchovy/chard step. Use half the butter. Add green beans back when chard is wilted. 4. No need to drizzle oil over. 5. the shallots will be cool by now. I put everything in oven to finish.