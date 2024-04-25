Green Beans and Greens With Fried Shallots Recipe (2024)

Cooking Notes

SeaBear

I made these beans tonight in a pre- thanksgiving trial run. They were delicious and I will definitely put them in my rotation as this recipe succeeds in elevating the humble green bean. One discrepancy I noticed is that in her video, Allison Roman starts her sauté with a handful of sliced garlic however there is no mention of garlic in the written recipe. Please advise.

Joan

Just made this and if I make it again I will use half the oil and half the butter. I was excited to try it but this was a greasy mess even without adding back the reserved oil. Admittedly I am not a great cook but how do you cook 2 lbs of green beans in a normal-size skillet? I ended up doing the recipe in two batches.

Lauren Brue

Apple cider? Or apple cider vinegar?

Hut

11 or 12" sauté pan would work better. Maybe move cooked beans to a bowl while you're getting the greens to wilt and then add back as the volume of greens decreases.

FamousFam

So the idea is good, you just have to cut way down on the fat - and I am not afraid of fat per se. 1. Saute shallots much longer to get some browning and crisping. 2. After draining the shallot oil, you only need a tablespoon or so for the green beans. 3. Remove green beans from pan before starting the butter/anchovy/chard step. Use half the butter. Add green beans back when chard is wilted. 4. No need to drizzle oil over. 5. the shallots will be cool by now. I put everything in oven to finish.

Sarah

This recipe is DIVINE. Like another comment suggested, we used a bit less oil than recommended. I would also note that the frying onions turn from perfectly golden and crispy to black and charred QUICKLY- keep an eye on them! We had to redo that step after the first attempt nearly smoked us out of our kitchen. This is not the recipe's fault, it was operator error.. but thought I'd share our failure as a cautionary tale.

Jocelyne

What about Marmite?

Josh

Can’t go wrong with shallots, anchovies and an acid. Balances perfectly together. Although I recommend using a Dutch oven to cook this - 2 lbs of green beans is too much for a skillet. Halve the recipe of using a skillet.

Robin

I love searing green beans in a hot skillet and glory in chard cooked with anchovies, but in this recipe, the chard/anchovies just overwhelmed the green beans. Did I get the balance of beans to chard wrong? I cooked the rest of the chard with garlic and anchovies and topped with a poached egg and leftover fried shallots. *That* was tasty!

D

These came out super greasy and were short on seasoning

Elle

Skipped the kale/chard and the anchovies and it was still perfect.

meinunich

Make sure the beans are dried after washing. Shallots crispy. This was so very delicious.

sus

Made for Thanksgiving. Super tasty! Will definitely make again, but next time I will blanch the beans first. They took a lot longer to get tender than the cooking times listed. Gratefully, the main dish took longer to cook than it was supposed to, so the beans sat covered on low heat for awhile and finally got tender in the process.

mlm79

Would cut butter in 1/2. I would toss shallots tossed in Wondra first to get crispier. Need to double acidity to balance out amount of fat in dish.

me

Made without the greens

me

Did not add greens

la flâneuse

awful.

Anika

This was insanely delicious. I only used half the oil but all the butter because...butter is worth the calories. Anyways, I didn't think I was going to be able to wrangle 2 lbs of green beans in a skillet, but it worked..wohoo! I will definitely be making this again!

amybster

We made this as a side dish for our Christmas table. It was my first time making the dish, but Alison Roman has never led me astray...so, this was a trust exercise. After reading the other comments, we went easy on the oil and butter. Even still, this recipe was just 'meh'. I'm not sure what I'd recommend to make it better. The flavors were fine, but the overall dish seemed lackluster and not worth the effort.

Ilana

I made these for Thanksgiving and it was a hit! Definitely the best green beans I've made. I used half the green beans and kale to fit in a skillet (we were only 4 people) but followed the rest of the recipe as written, only because I forgot to halve it. Still pretty pleased with how it turned out, though next time I would halve it properly :)

Sarah

Martha

We loved this and they were the best beans ever!

Rosie

I grow shallots and green beans with both on hand. A fabulous recipe. I didn't bother with amounts, just the ingredients and procedure. One of the best dinners I have had in a long time.

