Green Curry - Thai Green Curry Recipe - Rasa Malaysia (2024)

Delicious and easy green curry with chicken in rich coconut curry sauce. This homemade and authentic Thai green curry recipe takes 20 mins and better than restaurants!





Thai Green Curry

What is Green Curry?

It’s called Gang Kiew Wan in Thai language, one of the best Thai recipes.

The curry is green in color, spicy, aromatic, sweet and savory at the same time.

Thai green curry is so delicious, specially when served with steaming white jasmine rice.

If you love Thai food, I am sure you know Thai curries, named after the color of the curry paste used to make the curry, for examples: red curry and yellow curry.

There are also Panang curry, Jungle curry, Massamam curry, etc.

The green color in this curry comes from the main ingredient in the green curry paste, which is fresh green chilies, hence the name green curry.

Here are the ingredients of the curry paste:

Fresh green chilies

Cilantro roots or stems (not the leaves)

Garlic

Shallots

Lemongrass

Galangal

Coriander

Cumin

Shrimp paste

Kaffir lime skin and leaves

Curry paste is traditionally made by pounding the ingredients in a stone mortar and pestle until all ingredients become a fine texture.

I usually use instant curry paste from Asian stores, for example: Maesri brand Green Curry Paste.

How to Make Thai Green Curry Chicken?

Homemade green curry recipe is so easy to make and takes about 15-20 minutes from prep to dinner table.

Recipe Ingredients:

Chicken – use skinless and boneless chicken breasts or chicken thighs

Thai eggplant. In Thailand, the curry is made with these eggplants, which come in the green color variety and purple color variety. They are small like ping pong balls; they are halved or quartered and cooked in the curry. However, they are not commercially available in the US, unless you grow the tree. As a substitute, most Thai restaurants here use bamboo shoots and my recipe tastes just like Thai restaurants.

Coconut milk

Fish sauce

Fresh red chilies

Kaffir lime leaves

Thai basil leaves

To cook the curry at home, first of all saute the curry paste and add the chicken.

Add the coconut milk, water, bamboo shoots, and all the seasoning ingredients.

Cook until the chicken becomes tender and the curry sauce is slightly thickened.

Cooking Tips

For the best result at home, follow the cooking tips below:

You can make very good, authentic and delicious curries using store-bought curry paste.

The secret is to balance the flavors; the curry has to be spicy (from the curry paste), rich and creamy (from the coconut milk), savory (from the fish sauce) and sweet (from palm sugar or sugar).

Sweet, sour, salty and spicy are the four pillars of Thai cuisine. Once you master the perfect balance, you can make just about any Thai food at home!

Frequently Asked Questions

Green Curry Vs. Red Curry

What is the difference between the two?

Other than the color, the difference is the main ingredient used in the curry paste.

Red curry uses dried red chilies, hence the red color.

How Many Calories per Serving?

This recipe is only 317 calories per serving.

What Dishes to Serve with This Recipe?

This meal is best served with steamed rice, preferably Thai rice. For a wholesome Thai meal and easy weeknight dinner, I recommend the following recipes.

Thai Cucumber Salad Pineapple Fried Rice Thai Shrimp Cake Pad Thai