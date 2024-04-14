Green Curry - Thai Green Curry Recipe - Rasa Malaysia (2024)

Delicious and easy green curry with chicken in rich coconut curry sauce. This homemade and authentic Thai green curry recipe takes 20 mins and better than restaurants!

Green Curry - Thai Green Curry Recipe - Rasa Malaysia (1)

Green Curry - Thai Green Curry Recipe - Rasa Malaysia (2)

Green Curry Recipe

What is Green Curry?

It’s called Gang Kiew Wan in Thai language, one of the best Thai recipes.

The curry is green in color, spicy, aromatic, sweet and savory at the same time.

Thai green curry is so delicious, specially when served with steaming white jasmine rice.

Green Curry - Thai Green Curry Recipe - Rasa Malaysia (3)

Thai Green Curry

If you love Thai food, I am sure you know Thai curries, named after the color of the curry paste used to make the curry, for examples: red curry and yellow curry.

There are also Panang curry, Jungle curry, Massamam curry, etc.

Green Curry - Thai Green Curry Recipe - Rasa Malaysia (4)

The green color in this curry comes from the main ingredient in the green curry paste, which is fresh green chilies, hence the name green curry.

Here are the ingredients of the curry paste:

  • Fresh green chilies
  • Cilantro roots or stems (not the leaves)
  • Garlic
  • Shallots
  • Lemongrass
  • Galangal
  • Coriander
  • Cumin
  • Shrimp paste
  • Kaffir lime skin and leaves

Curry paste is traditionally made by pounding the ingredients in a stone mortar and pestle until all ingredients become a fine texture.

I usually use instant curry paste from Asian stores, for example: Maesri brand Green Curry Paste.

Green Curry - Thai Green Curry Recipe - Rasa Malaysia (5)

How to Make Thai Green Curry Chicken?

Homemade green curry recipe is so easy to make and takes about 15-20 minutes from prep to dinner table.

Recipe Ingredients:

  • Chicken – use skinless and boneless chicken breasts or chicken thighs
Green Curry - Thai Green Curry Recipe - Rasa Malaysia (6)
  • Thai eggplant. In Thailand, the curry is made with these eggplants, which come in the green color variety and purple color variety. They are small like ping pong balls; they are halved or quartered and cooked in the curry. However, they are not commercially available in the US, unless you grow the tree. As a substitute, most Thai restaurants here use bamboo shoots and my recipe tastes just like Thai restaurants.
  • Coconut milk
  • Fish sauce
  • Fresh red chilies
  • Kaffir lime leaves
  • Thai basil leaves

To cook the curry at home, first of all saute the curry paste and add the chicken.

Add the coconut milk, water, bamboo shoots, and all the seasoning ingredients.

Cook until the chicken becomes tender and the curry sauce is slightly thickened.

Cooking Tips

For the best result at home, follow the cooking tips below:

  • You can make very good, authentic and delicious curries using store-bought curry paste.
  • The secret is to balance the flavors; the curry has to be spicy (from the curry paste), rich and creamy (from the coconut milk), savory (from the fish sauce) and sweet (from palm sugar or sugar).
  • Sweet, sour, salty and spicy are the four pillars of Thai cuisine. Once you master the perfect balance, you can make just about any Thai food at home!

Frequently Asked Questions

Green Curry Vs. Red Curry

What is the difference between the two?

Other than the color, the difference is the main ingredient used in the curry paste.

Red curry uses dried red chilies, hence the red color.

Green Curry - Thai Green Curry Recipe - Rasa Malaysia (8)

How Many Calories per Serving?

This recipe is only 317 calories per serving.

What Dishes to Serve with This Recipe?

This meal is best served with steamed rice, preferably Thai rice. For a wholesome Thai meal and easy weeknight dinner, I recommend the following recipes.

Thai Cucumber Salad

Pineapple Fried Rice

Thai Shrimp Cake

Pad Thai

Green Curry

Easygreen currywith chicken in rich coconut curry sauce. This homemade and authentic Thai green curry recipe takes 20 mins and better than restaurants!

4.60 from 147 votes

Print

By Bee Yinn Low

Yield 3 people

Prep 5 minutes mins

Cook 15 minutes mins

Total 20 minutes mins

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 tablespoons oil
  • 2 tbsp green curry paste (Maesri brand preferred)
  • 8 oz. chicken breast, cut into bite-sized pieces
  • 1/2 cup coconut milk
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 4 oz. bamboo shoot
  • 5 kaffir lime leaves (lightly bruised)
  • 2 red chilies (cut into thick strips)
  • 1 tablespoon fish sauce
  • 1 tablespoon sugar or palm sugar (preferred)
  • 1/4 cup Thai basil leaves

Instructions

  • Heat up a pot over medium heat and add the oil. Saute the green curry paste until aromatic, add the chicken and stir to combine well with the curry paste. Add the coconut milk and water and bring it to a quick boil.

  • Add the bamboo shoots, kaffir lime leaves, and red chilies. Lower the heat to simmer, cover the pot and let simmer for 10 minutes or until the curry slightly thickens.

  • Add the fish sauce, sugar, and basil leaves. Stir to mix well. Turn off the heat and serve immediately with steamed rice.

Notes

Watch the cooking video on this page for step-by-step guide.

Course: Thai Recipes

Cuisine: Main Dish

Keywords: green curry

Nutrition

Nutrition Facts

Green Curry

Amount Per Serving (1 g)

Calories 317Calories from Fat 162

% Daily Value*

Fat 18g28%

Saturated Fat 8g50%

Polyunsaturated Fat 8g

Cholesterol 64mg21%

Sodium 875mg38%

Carbohydrates 14g5%

Fiber 1g4%

Sugar 8g9%

Protein 26g52%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Notice: Nutrition is auto-calculated, using Spoonacular, for your convenience. Where relevant, we recommend using your own nutrition calculations.

