Green Goddess Salmon With Potatoes and Snap Peas Recipe (2024)

Cooking Notes
Rob
"Step 3While the fish cooks, combine the parsley, mixed herbs, anchovy, garlic, lemon zest, yogurt and mayonnaise in a blender and purée until thick and uniformly green. Taste and season with salt and pepper as needed."Great way to get involved and burn your fish and potatoes. I laugh when recipes do this, like they're saving you time. Make your sauce first and then give your attention to the fish. Hey, do some clean up while you're waiting, but don't try to be a Top Chef contestant.
nathan
Just a note that silpats burn in the broiler!
Jennifer Mann
I second the asparagus idea. I cut it into 1 1/2” lengths, tossed it with olive oil and S&P, and broiled it with fish for the last five minutes. Delish!
Jennie
Replaced the peas with fresh asparagus. Whole thing was terrific. Did everything else as written.
Lina B.
This was excellent. Even my picky teenage “I don’t love salmon” eater scarfed it up. I parboiled the snap peas for a minute before tossing them in the vegetable mix. I boiled the potatoes the night before and then roasted them with the salmon and they came out great. Also, there was no need to flip the salmon. Once the skin was crisp, it was essentially done. Will add it to the rotation based on a family vote!
EmEl
Fantastic! Am just finishing the leftovers from last night. The sauce was to die for, esp. because I made my own mayo and used herbs from our garden - parsley, thyme, chives, and marjoram. I also took the suggestion to use asparagus as it’s still in season, and slivered the snow peas. When something calls for garlic and/or anchovies, I always make a paste of them with flake salt in my mortar and pestle before adding them to whatever dish I’m using them in. Just seems to work better.
Deborah Buckley
Really delicious dressing. I blanched the snap peas for just a minute before cooling in ice water and adding to the potatoes.
marisa
This caused a potentially dangerous fire in our oven due to use of a silicone baking sheet - as recommended in the recipe. Recommend changing this to avoid more fires. Most silicone baking sheets are only recommended up to 450 degrees... as I learned after the event.
Erin
I recommend only doing this with super-good sugar snap peas. If they're at all tough, don't bother. In that case, I've used broccoli, blanched slightly, and it's really good. And it's also worth it, if you do use sugar snap peas, to take the time to snip the ends and peel the strings. Overall, this is an incredibly good, incredibly easy recipe -- especially if you have an immersion blender for the dressing!
Michele
WOW, what a dinner! Three minutes on the salmon’s second side was a bit long; a minute likely would have done the trick. Used fat-free Greek yogurt and homemade mayonnaise for the dressing, which I wanted to eat with a spoon right out of the blender. The veggies were fine with the fresh lemon juice, but some lemon zest would have brightened them even more. Can’t wait to make this again for company.
Carol herrmann
OMG, this was heaven. I did parboil the snap peas and potatoes, Added half an avocado to the dressing, because I didn't have enough mayo. Wish I hadn't eaten it, I'd have something to look foreword too!!! I will make it again!
Chris LaTerza
I made this last night and it was delicious. I made the potatoes and salmon on a grill pan on my weber grill and it worked great. The only adjustment I would make is to blanch the snap peas. They were too tough raw. The rest was just right.
cynthia
This was very good except the potatoes lost their crunch when the lemon juice was squeezed over the top. Next time I'll squeeze only over the veggies.
Patti
This was HEAVEN!!!!!!!!! I changed nothing. I used basil, chives and parsley for the Green Goddess. I blanched the snap peas for 2 minutes then into an ice bath. Can not wait to make it again.
Jess T
Interesting dish! I was curious how the peas and cukes would be not being cooked, but mixing them in with the potatoes was just enough, it really was delicious! Next time I make it I will use about half the oil though, it was pretty oily for me, and maybe use less herbs for the sauce, due to the amount I have left over, but otherwise, light and refreshing meal, enjoyed by myself, my husband, and our 9 year old!
Amanda
We thought this was excellent! I added snap peas when I added the fish to bake…so good. Eating leftovers with arugula for lunch now.
Jill
The green goddess dressing was a little bitter. I parboiled potatoes for 5 minutes and parboiled sugar snap peas for 2 minutes. Broiler should be further away than 6 inches.
Ann E L
That combo of snap peas, cucumber and potatoes just didn't work for us, but the dressing was very good. Won't make it again.
Shosh
Can the dressing be made a day or two in advance?
wildwood
After 10 minutes in the broiler the potatoes are barely cooked, no way will this work for me, and I have a new gas range. Switching to roasting...
heather
This was absolutely the perfect thing to serve on a warm summer night on the patio. Have all the ingredients and dressing ready before you start cooking the fish as it’s fast! (I parboiled the peas) Also, when I turned the fish flesh side up I spread the green goddess dressing on it to brown under the broiler. Delicious!
Alex
If you have to bury your salmon, you’re eating the wrong kind of salmon.
alocksley
My broiler has two settings: On and Off. Please explain heating the broiler to high. Or do you mean wait for the broiler to heat up?
SP
Delicious! Definitely par boil the snap peas. Also agree re making dressing while salmon is cooking - salmon would be totally overcooked. Made dressing ahead - giving it time for the flavors to come together. Cooked the salmon last.
great recipe!
Used half the oil, didn’t miss it at all. Made the dressing with mostly full fat Greek yogurt and buttermilk, less mayo also to save on fat. All came out delicious!!
Jon
I converted this recipe for use on a grill. Dressing as written using herbs from our summer garden. Grilled local asparagus instead of the peas (which may come all the way from Israel or China). Microwaved the potatoes in duck fat then browned on the grill. Salmon fillets, oiled, flesh down until well marked, then finished to medium rare. Delicious. Never thought of green goddess dressing and salmon.
basically a green goddess recipe
Dressing is good. Otherwise it’s just basic roasted potatoes and salmon. Not sure why they recommend broiling vs oven roasting … danger of scorching is HIGH.
KitchenWitchoftheWest
I am sensitive to eggs, so I subbed sour cream and some cottage cheese (for heft) in place of the mayonnaise. A delicious dish, with lots of herbaceous Green Goddess for a salad tomorrow. I used asparagus cut on the bias in 2 inch piece -- no pea pods available. I'll make this with other fish, too.
Barbara H
I liked this combination, and the sauce was really delicious (I expect it will work well with many things) but the cooking technique was nearly a disaster. Fortunately I pulled the potatoes out of the oven after they were burned on one side, lowered the temperature to 475 and then added the salmon to the baking sheet. While the skin didn’t get completely crispy, I could regulate the cooking better and my lovely fresh King salmon was cooked just right.
Tess
Parboiled baby potato wedges for 8 min or so first
