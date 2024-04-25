Green Juice Recipe - Love to be in the Kitchen (2024)

This simple Green Juice Recipe tastes delicious! It’s easy, nutritious, and a great way to boost your immune system. Packed with kale, celery, green apples, cucumber, ginger, and lemon. These ingredients taste so good together and make the best green juice recipe you will have!

Green juice is my favorite healthy indulgence! Over the past few years, I have tried a lot of variations of green juice from juice and smoothie shops and grocery stores. I realized that my favorite green juice recipes always included kale, celery, apples, cucumber, ginger, and lemon. It’s clearly a magical combination! It tastes so refreshing!

Juicing is an enjoyable activity for me. I love being in the kitchen and it’s nice to make something super healthy in my own home. It’s also enjoyable to juice with my kids and teach them more about fruits and vegetables. This green juice is a beautiful deep dark green, packed with nutrients, and super tasty! You’ll love this Green Juice Recipe!

Another reason I love juicing is it saves so much money! All of the ingredients for it cost me a total of $6 and that’s including the extra amount of it I didn’t need for this juice recipe.Buying green juice typically costs $3-$10. With this green juice recipe, you get much more juice for less cost, and you get fresh juice packed with nutrition!

After you try this recipe, you will also love my recipe for Carrot Pineapple Orange Juice. And of course, you’ll love not wasting any juice pulp and making my much-loved recipe for Healthy Juice Pulp Muffins.

Juicing is an easy way to get a quick boost of nutrition and energy.

This Green Juice Recipe is packed full of antioxidants, easy to absorb nutrients, reduced inflammation, high in chlorophyll, and alkalizes the body.

Here’s just a glimpse into what nutrients each ingredient provides:

Kale-A nutritional powerhouse! High in vitamin A, K, C, Manganese, and more. Very high in antioxidants and minerals.

Celery- Also high in vitamins A, K, and C. It reduced inflammation, supports digestion, and helps in so many other ways.

Green Apples-High in fiber, vitamin C, vitamin A, antioxidants, and regulates cholesterol.

Cucumber- High in nutrients, antioxidants, and nutrition. Promotes hydration and low blood sugar levels.

Lemon- Packed with vitamin C, B6, and potassium. It helps protect your heart, prevent cancer, and kidney stones.

Ginger- High in vitamins and minerals, anti-inflammatory, boosts the immune system, and so much more. It’s a superfood!

This list can go on and on!

All of the ingredients in this green juice recipe are SO good for you! That’s why this green juice recipe is so amazing. It’s a nutrient-dense juice that also tastes incredible!

How to make this Green Juice Recipe with a blender:

-Cut the ingredients into small chunks. Remove the tough veins from the kale. Add liquid if needed. Water or apple juice would be my choice. Use a sieve to remove the pulp.

Juicing Tips:

Invest in a good juicer. You’ll want one that works well. I have aHurom juicer and have loved it!

Use organic when possible. Buy produce that’s in season and on sale to help cut cost.

The juice tastes best cold so I always add a few ice cubes.

Save your pulp! See below for ideas.

Clean your juicer immediately after using it. That makes it much easier to clean.

Drink the juice, if possible, right after making it for the most nutrition.

Find what works best with your body on when to have juice. If you make a juice recipe with more fruit the sugar content will be higher. So you may want to not drink it on an empty stomach.

Experiment with flavor combinations. I like to look at my favorite juice and smoothie shops for inspiration on which produce may go well together.

This Green Juice recipe made just a little over 25 ounces. As you can see, when you juice there is always juice pulp! You don’t want to waste that.

What to do with leftover pulp:

Add to baked goods

Freeze and add to smoothies

Add it to soup or pasta sauce

Compost

Etc.!

And my very favorite way is to make HEALTHY JUICE PULP MUFFINS.

These ingredients altogether make for the tastiest green juice! The kale gives it a dark green color and a super boost of nutrition, moisture-rich celery and cucumber give out a lot of juice and add to the flavor profile, the apples give it sweetness, and the lemon and ginger add just the right amount of tartness and flavor.

Enjoy!

Ingredients

  • 3 celery stalks, ends trimmed
  • 8 kale leaves
  • 1 cucumber
  • 1-inch piece ginger, peeled
  • 2 green apples, cored
  • 1 lemon, peeled and sliced

Instructions

  1. Wash and dry produce.
  2. Trim produce as needed for the juicer.
  3. Juice in the order listed.
  4. Enjoy immediately or transfer to a jar. Seal well and refrigerate 24-48 hours.

Notes

Instead of juicing the lemon, you can just squeeze the lemon juice into the green juice. This works best for certain juicers.

To Make using a Blender: Blend all ingredients on high. Pour through a fine-mesh sieve, and press with the back of a spoon to extract as much juice as possible.

