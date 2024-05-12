Green Pancakes (Pascadous) Recipe on Food52 (2024)

Alison September 4, 2018

I have to admit that I skipped a few steps due to last minute, whats-for-dinner? timing--didn't refrigerate the batter and I didn't separate the eggs (kind of embarrassing, but laziness won out). It was still delightful, and I recommend this dish. We had it with irish bacon (sort of like Canadian bacon) for dinner. I will try it with the separated eggs next time, to see the difference. I also think some shallots would work well instead of the garlic (I would have normally added onion to chard, if left totally to my own devices), so might try that variation as well. I recommend this for a quick (if you cheat), tasty dinner that includes a good, stealthy helping of veggies.