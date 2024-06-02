Gregory Peek at Penn State University | Rate My Professors (2024)

at

Advertisem*nt

4.4

/ 5

Jump To Ratings

Overall Quality Based on

58ratings

Gregory Peek

Professor in the History department at Penn State University

87%

Would take again

3.4

Level of Difficulty

Compare

I'm Professor

Peek

Professor

Peek

's Top Tags

Get ready to readGives good feedbackClear grading criteriaLots of homeworkTough grader

Check out Similar Professors in the History Department

  • 5.00Christopher Heaney
  • 5.00Faisal Husain
  • 5.00Jake Nabel

Advertisem*nt

  • 58 Student Ratings

All courses

  • HIS144

    May 2nd, 2024

    Quality

    3.0

    Difficulty

    4.0

    HIS144

    May 2nd, 2024

    For Credit

    : Yes

    Attendance

    : Not Mandatory

    Grade

    : B

    Textbook

    : Yes

    Like others have said if you follow the assignment instructions and the overall guidelines of the class you should pass. A lot of assignments and reading. Discussion is also worth a lot in this class. You get to watch some interesting movies. He will give extra credit on random days if he feels like the class earned it.

    Get ready to readEXTRA CREDITGives good feedback

    Helpful

    Gregory Peek at Penn State University | Rate My Professors (3)

    Gregory Peek at Penn State University | Rate My Professors (4)

  • Advertisem*nt

  • HIS143

    Apr 21st, 2024

    Quality

    2.0

    Difficulty

    3.0

    HIS143

    Apr 21st, 2024

    For Credit

    : Yes

    Attendance

    : Mandatory

    Grade

    : Drop/Withdrawal

    Textbook

    : Yes

    I dropped this class late because I was concerned about my GPA, but it wasn't really that difficult. I didn't invest the necessary time to excel, yet I still had an 82% right before the late drop period. The workload is substantial, and the lectures can be dull, but attend class, do the readings and you will be fine.

    Lots of homeworkLecture heavyGraded by few things

    Helpful

    Gregory Peek at Penn State University | Rate My Professors (5)

    Gregory Peek at Penn State University | Rate My Professors (6)

  • HIST011

    Apr 16th, 2024

    Quality

    4.0

    Difficulty

    1.0

    HIST011

    Apr 16th, 2024

    For Credit

    : Yes

    Attendance

    : Not Mandatory

    Would Take Again

    : Yes

    Grade

    : A

    Textbook

    : Yes

    Professor Peek is a caring man. He's willing to go pretty easy on you and lecture is entirely optional. He will give you everything you need to succeed and exams are easy with minimal preparation. Lectures are kind of engaging but he doesn't interact with students much, he just stands and talks, which could be exactly what you're looking for.

    CaringTest heavy

    Helpful

    Gregory Peek at Penn State University | Rate My Professors (7)

    Gregory Peek at Penn State University | Rate My Professors (8)

  • HIST302W

    Jan 15th, 2024

    Quality

    4.0

    Difficulty

    2.0

    HIST302W

    Jan 15th, 2024

    For Credit

    : Yes

    Attendance

    : Not Mandatory

    Would Take Again

    : Yes

    Grade

    : A+

    Textbook

    : N/A

    Helpful and wants you to succeed in your course paper

    Gives good feedback

    Helpful

    Gregory Peek at Penn State University | Rate My Professors (9)

    Gregory Peek at Penn State University | Rate My Professors (10)

  • Advertisem*nt

  • HIS144

    Jan 14th, 2024

    HIS144

    Jan 14th, 2024

    Attendance

    : Mandatory

    Would Take Again

    : Yes

    Grade

    : A

    To do well in this class, all you need to do is show up, do the assignments, and study a bit for the exams. I didn't even pay attention to the back half of the class, but you can get extra credit points just for being in class. I didn't study well for the midterm and get a 78, but got a 98 on the final and 99 in the class due to all the EC.

    EXTRA CREDITLecture heavy

    Helpful

    Gregory Peek at Penn State University | Rate My Professors (11)

    Gregory Peek at Penn State University | Rate My Professors (12)

  • HIST20

    Jan 4th, 2024

    Quality

    5.0

    Difficulty

    4.0

    HIST20

    Jan 4th, 2024

    For Credit

    : Yes

    Attendance

    : Not Mandatory

    Would Take Again

    : Yes

    Grade

    : A

    Textbook

    : Yes

    It was a pleasure to have Dr. Peek as my professor. He grades fairly, gives good feedback, and is easily accessible. He was also accommodating when adjusting to my military schedule. I can not express enough how beneficial it was for me to have had him as a professor. Thank you.

    Clear grading criteriaGives good feedbackAccessible outside class

    Helpful

    Gregory Peek at Penn State University | Rate My Professors (13)

    Gregory Peek at Penn State University | Rate My Professors (14)

  • Advertisem*nt

  • HIS144

    Nov 9th, 2023

    Quality

    5.0

    Difficulty

    3.0

    HIS144

    Nov 9th, 2023

    For Credit

    : Yes

    Attendance

    : Mandatory

    Would Take Again

    : Yes

    Grade

    : Not sure yet

    Textbook

    : Yes

    He's very nice and helpful when needed. lectures are often boring but sometimes they are interesting. Work load is mostly light, I actually enjoyed doing the book/movie discussions.

    Get ready to readClear grading criteriaLecture heavy

    Helpful

    Gregory Peek at Penn State University | Rate My Professors (15)

    Gregory Peek at Penn State University | Rate My Professors (16)

  • HIS144

    Oct 25th, 2023

    Quality

    2.0

    Difficulty

    3.0

    HIS144

    Oct 25th, 2023

    For Credit

    : Yes

    Attendance

    : Not Mandatory

    Grade

    : B+

    Textbook

    : Yes

    So the class itself is ridiculously easy but requires a lot of time to be set aside to do the book/movie reports. He kind bounces around when doing lectures, almost as if he threw it together last minute and didn't memorize the information in time. But the material is interesting, and he's lenient enough on the discussion posts.

    Get ready to readLots of homework

    Helpful

    Gregory Peek at Penn State University | Rate My Professors (17)

    Gregory Peek at Penn State University | Rate My Professors (18)

  • HIS144

    Aug 14th, 2023

    Quality

    5.0

    Difficulty

    1.0

    HIS144

    Aug 14th, 2023

    For Credit

    : Yes

    Attendance

    : Not Mandatory

    Would Take Again

    : Yes

    Grade

    : A+

    Textbook

    : N/A

    Professor Peek is the best. You will receive good grades as long as you follow assignment guidelines. He is super nice and easily approachable. 100% recommend taking his class.

    Clear grading criteriaAccessible outside class

    Helpful

    Gregory Peek at Penn State University | Rate My Professors (19)

    Gregory Peek at Penn State University | Rate My Professors (20)

  • Advertisem*nt

  • Gregory Peek at Penn State University | Rate My Professors (21)

    HIST20

    Jul 18th, 2023

    Quality

    5.0

    Difficulty

    4.0

    Gregory Peek at Penn State University | Rate My Professors (22)

    HIST20

    Jul 18th, 2023

    For Credit

    : Yes

    Attendance

    : Not Mandatory

    Would Take Again

    : Yes

    Grade

    : A

    Textbook

    : Yes

    Online Class

    : Yes

    This was an accelerated course over the summer, lots of reading and writing. However, you will learn a great deal! He provided encouraging feedback in the beginning of class and I found that to be supportive/motivating. I only wished that I took this in fall or spring, accelerated is fast and there were times I wanted to dive deeper into sections.

    Get ready to readParticipation mattersGives good feedback

    See Also
    10 Questions With Frank Stec: Penn State's Top-Rated Professor

    Helpful

    Gregory Peek at Penn State University | Rate My Professors (23)

    Gregory Peek at Penn State University | Rate My Professors (24)

  • Gregory Peek at Penn State University | Rate My Professors (25)

    HIS020

    Jul 14th, 2023

    Quality

    5.0

    Difficulty

    4.0

    Gregory Peek at Penn State University | Rate My Professors (26)

    HIS020

    Jul 14th, 2023

    For Credit

    : Yes

    Attendance

    : Not Mandatory

    Would Take Again

    : Yes

    Grade

    : A

    Textbook

    : Yes

    Online Class

    : Yes

    Prof. Peek is an amazing professor: responsive to emails, generous in grading essays, and truly inspiring for history lovers. Though his six-week 1 World Campus course was intense, with numerous weekly discussions and quizzes, his teaching style makes the journey worthwhile. You will undoubtedly respect him if you are interested in history.

    Get ready to readAmazing lectures Lots of homework

    Helpful

    Gregory Peek at Penn State University | Rate My Professors (27)

    Gregory Peek at Penn State University | Rate My Professors (28)

  • HIST130

    Apr 13th, 2023

    Quality

    4.0

    Difficulty

    3.0

    HIST130

    Apr 13th, 2023

    For Credit

    : Yes

    Attendance

    : Mandatory

    Would Take Again

    : Yes

    Grade

    : B

    Textbook

    : Yes

    The professor was very knowledgeable about the class and wouldn't just read off the slides. He taught us like he was having a conversation with us. He prepared us well for the midterm (and final I believe) and was just a nice gentleman.

    Tough graderEXTRA CREDIT

    Helpful

    Gregory Peek at Penn State University | Rate My Professors (29)

    Gregory Peek at Penn State University | Rate My Professors (30)

  • Advertisem*nt

  • HIS144

    Mar 3rd, 2023

    Quality

    3.0

    Difficulty

    4.0

    HIS144

    Mar 3rd, 2023

    For Credit

    : Yes

    Attendance

    : Not Mandatory

    Grade

    : Not sure yet

    Textbook

    : Yes

    He does not put much information on the slides, so if you are not an auditory learner (like me) it is difficult to get the course information. Everything is easy except the tests. He gave an in-person midterm right before break when everyone else was gone so that was kind of annoying. Otherwise he is nice.

    Helpful

    Gregory Peek at Penn State University | Rate My Professors (31)

    Gregory Peek at Penn State University | Rate My Professors (32)

  • HIS144

    Dec 23rd, 2022

    Quality

    5.0

    Difficulty

    3.0

    HIS144

    Dec 23rd, 2022

    For Credit

    : Yes

    Attendance

    : Mandatory

    Would Take Again

    : Yes

    Grade

    : A

    Textbook

    : Yes

    Good professor, can get bogged down a little but overall I had a great experience with him. 2 Exams, a few online quizzes, a couple discussions on films and 2 discussions on books which there will be a prompt question, and you will argue for a side.Overall good professor, I'd take a class he teaches again.

    Get ready to readClear grading criteriaLecture heavy

    Helpful

    Gregory Peek at Penn State University | Rate My Professors (33)

    Gregory Peek at Penn State University | Rate My Professors (34)

  • HIST011

    May 2nd, 2022

    Quality

    1.0

    Difficulty

    5.0

    HIST011

    May 2nd, 2022

    For Credit

    : Yes

    Attendance

    : Not Mandatory

    Grade

    : B+

    Textbook

    : Yes

    Mind numbingly boring. This guy puts the whole class to sleep on a regular basis. Exams are ruthless, average of 64 on midterm, but gave a whopping four point curve to compensate. Avoid at all costs unless your a history fanatic. Would never go near this professor again.

    Helpful

    Gregory Peek at Penn State University | Rate My Professors (35)

    Gregory Peek at Penn State University | Rate My Professors (36)

    1

  • Advertisem*nt

  • Gregory Peek at Penn State University | Rate My Professors (37)

    HIS021

    Apr 8th, 2022

    Quality

    5.0

    Difficulty

    1.0

    Gregory Peek at Penn State University | Rate My Professors (38)

    HIS021

    Apr 8th, 2022

    For Credit

    : Yes

    Attendance

    : Mandatory

    Would Take Again

    : Yes

    Grade

    : A

    Textbook

    : N/A

    Online Class

    : Yes

    I enjoyed listening to his lectures over zoom. He is clearly very well versed in American history and tells it in a way that i thought was balanced, objective and fair. He keeps the class interesting and the work is all pretty easy as long as you listen in the lectures.

    Amazing lectures Clear grading criteriaGives good feedback

    Helpful

    Gregory Peek at Penn State University | Rate My Professors (39)

    Gregory Peek at Penn State University | Rate My Professors (40)

  • HIST120N

    Jan 1st, 2022

    Quality

    4.0

    Difficulty

    3.0

    HIST120N

    Jan 1st, 2022

    For Credit

    : Yes

    Attendance

    : Not Mandatory

    Would Take Again

    : Yes

    Grade

    : A-

    Textbook

    : Yes

    Really good lecturer, if you enjoy history at all you will enjoy his lecturers. He only uses the slides as a reference point for his lecturing making it very engaging and interesting. Attendance was not mandatory but make sure you take part in the lectures they are well worth it. My one gripe is the tests had portions that were quite difficult.

    Amazing lecturesEXTRA CREDIT

    Helpful

    Gregory Peek at Penn State University | Rate My Professors (41)

    Gregory Peek at Penn State University | Rate My Professors (42)

  • Gregory Peek at Penn State University | Rate My Professors (43)

    HIST144

    Sep 3rd, 2021

    Quality

    4.0

    Difficulty

    2.0

    Gregory Peek at Penn State University | Rate My Professors (44)

    HIST144

    Sep 3rd, 2021

    For Credit

    : Yes

    Attendance

    : Not Mandatory

    Would Take Again

    : Yes

    Grade

    : A+

    Textbook

    : Yes

    Online Class

    : Yes

    He gives pretty entertaining lectures for a history course. A lot of people are saying this course was hard, I'm a history buff so it was super easy. All you have to do is take notes on the lectures and read to do well enough on the papers and tests.

    Lots of homeworkGet ready to readSo many papers

    Helpful

    Gregory Peek at Penn State University | Rate My Professors (45)

    Gregory Peek at Penn State University | Rate My Professors (46)

  • Advertisem*nt

  • Gregory Peek at Penn State University | Rate My Professors (47)

    HIS144

    Feb 25th, 2021

    Quality

    2.0

    Difficulty

    4.0

    Gregory Peek at Penn State University | Rate My Professors (48)

    HIS144

    Feb 25th, 2021

    For Credit

    : Yes

    Attendance

    : Not Mandatory

    Would Take Again

    : No

    Grade

    : A-

    Textbook

    : Yes

    Online Class

    : Yes

    Don't take his online course. Lectures given are not given by him. You teach yourself, and read and watch another teacher give 10 minute lecture videos. Heavy on discussion posts, wants you to include quotes and sources in discussion post replies or you lose points. No effort put in by professor to engage students.

    Graded by few thingsTough grader

    Helpful

    Gregory Peek at Penn State University | Rate My Professors (49)

    Gregory Peek at Penn State University | Rate My Professors (50)

    1

    Reviewed: Jul 28th, 2021

  • HIST010

    Feb 18th, 2021

    Quality

    5.0

    Difficulty

    2.0

    HIST010

    Feb 18th, 2021

    For Credit

    : Yes

    Attendance

    : Mandatory

    Would Take Again

    : Yes

    Grade

    : A+

    Textbook

    : Yes

    This man is GOATed. Enjoyable lectures, do the homework and you'll get an A

    RespectedAccessible outside classClear grading criteria

    Helpful

    Gregory Peek at Penn State University | Rate My Professors (51)

    Gregory Peek at Penn State University | Rate My Professors (52)

Help

Site Guidelines

Privacy Policy

Copyright Compliance Policy

CA Notice at Collection

CA Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information

Gregory Peek at Penn State University | Rate My Professors (53)Gregory Peek at Penn State University | Rate My Professors (54)Gregory Peek at Penn State University | Rate My Professors (55)

©

2024

Rate My Professors, LLC. All Rights Reserved

Gregory Peek at Penn State University | Rate My Professors (2024)
Top Articles
The Best Clean Eating Recipes From My Natural Family
8 Easy and Healthy Crock Pot Recipes for Weight Loss | Avocadu
Can I start trading with $1000?
Are brokerage accounts insured against theft?
Latest Posts
45 Fresh & Tasty Mexican Recipes!
Pad Prik Haeng recipe (Thai Spicy Crispy Chicken) – Hungry in Thailand
Article information

Author: Jamar Nader

Last Updated:

Views: 6365

Rating: 4.4 / 5 (55 voted)

Reviews: 86% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Jamar Nader

Birthday: 1995-02-28

Address: Apt. 536 6162 Reichel Greens, Port Zackaryside, CT 22682-9804

Phone: +9958384818317

Job: IT Representative

Hobby: Scrapbooking, Hiking, Hunting, Kite flying, Blacksmithing, Video gaming, Foraging

Introduction: My name is Jamar Nader, I am a fine, shiny, colorful, bright, nice, perfect, curious person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.