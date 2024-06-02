Gregory Peek at Penn State University | Rate My Professors (2024)

at
Advertisem*nt
4.4
/ 5
Jump To Ratings
Overall Quality Based on58ratings
Gregory Peek
Professor in the History department at Penn State University
87%
Would take again
3.4
Level of Difficulty
Compare
I'm Professor
Peek
Professor
Peek
's Top Tags
Get ready to readGives good feedbackClear grading criteriaLots of homeworkTough grader
Check out Similar Professors in the History Department
- 5.00Christopher Heaney
- 5.00Faisal Husain
- 5.00Jake Nabel
Advertisem*nt
- 58 Student Ratings
All courses
HIS144
May 2nd, 2024
Quality
3.0
Difficulty
4.0
HIS144
May 2nd, 2024
For Credit
: Yes
Attendance
: Not Mandatory
Grade
: B
Textbook
: Yes
Like others have said if you follow the assignment instructions and the overall guidelines of the class you should pass. A lot of assignments and reading. Discussion is also worth a lot in this class. You get to watch some interesting movies. He will give extra credit on random days if he feels like the class earned it.
Get ready to readEXTRA CREDITGives good feedback
Helpful
Advertisem*nt
HIS143
Apr 21st, 2024
Quality
2.0
Difficulty
3.0
HIS143
Apr 21st, 2024
For Credit
: Yes
Attendance
: Mandatory
Grade
: Drop/Withdrawal
Textbook
: Yes
I dropped this class late because I was concerned about my GPA, but it wasn't really that difficult. I didn't invest the necessary time to excel, yet I still had an 82% right before the late drop period. The workload is substantial, and the lectures can be dull, but attend class, do the readings and you will be fine.
Lots of homeworkLecture heavyGraded by few things
Helpful
HIST011
Apr 16th, 2024
Quality
4.0
Difficulty
1.0
HIST011
Apr 16th, 2024
For Credit
: Yes
Attendance
: Not Mandatory
Would Take Again
: Yes
Grade
: A
Textbook
: Yes
Professor Peek is a caring man. He's willing to go pretty easy on you and lecture is entirely optional. He will give you everything you need to succeed and exams are easy with minimal preparation. Lectures are kind of engaging but he doesn't interact with students much, he just stands and talks, which could be exactly what you're looking for.
CaringTest heavy
Helpful
HIST302W
Jan 15th, 2024
Quality
4.0
Difficulty
2.0
HIST302W
Jan 15th, 2024
For Credit
: Yes
Attendance
: Not Mandatory
Would Take Again
: Yes
Grade
: A+
Textbook
: N/A
Helpful and wants you to succeed in your course paper
Gives good feedback
Helpful
Advertisem*nt
HIS144
Jan 14th, 2024
Difficulty
2.0
HIS144
Jan 14th, 2024
Attendance
: Mandatory
Would Take Again
: Yes
Grade
: A
To do well in this class, all you need to do is show up, do the assignments, and study a bit for the exams. I didn't even pay attention to the back half of the class, but you can get extra credit points just for being in class. I didn't study well for the midterm and get a 78, but got a 98 on the final and 99 in the class due to all the EC.
EXTRA CREDITLecture heavy
Helpful
HIST20
Jan 4th, 2024
Quality
5.0
Difficulty
4.0
HIST20
Jan 4th, 2024
For Credit
: Yes
Attendance
: Not Mandatory
Would Take Again
: Yes
Grade
: A
Textbook
: Yes
It was a pleasure to have Dr. Peek as my professor. He grades fairly, gives good feedback, and is easily accessible. He was also accommodating when adjusting to my military schedule. I can not express enough how beneficial it was for me to have had him as a professor. Thank you.
Clear grading criteriaGives good feedbackAccessible outside class
Helpful
Advertisem*nt
HIS144
Nov 9th, 2023
Quality
5.0
Difficulty
3.0
HIS144
Nov 9th, 2023
For Credit
: Yes
Attendance
: Mandatory
Would Take Again
: Yes
Grade
: Not sure yet
Textbook
: Yes
He's very nice and helpful when needed. lectures are often boring but sometimes they are interesting. Work load is mostly light, I actually enjoyed doing the book/movie discussions.
Get ready to readClear grading criteriaLecture heavy
Helpful
HIS144
Oct 25th, 2023
Quality
2.0
Difficulty
3.0
HIS144
Oct 25th, 2023
For Credit
: Yes
Attendance
: Not Mandatory
Grade
: B+
Textbook
: Yes
So the class itself is ridiculously easy but requires a lot of time to be set aside to do the book/movie reports. He kind bounces around when doing lectures, almost as if he threw it together last minute and didn't memorize the information in time. But the material is interesting, and he's lenient enough on the discussion posts.
Get ready to readLots of homework
Helpful
HIS144
Aug 14th, 2023
Quality
5.0
Difficulty
1.0
HIS144
Aug 14th, 2023
For Credit
: Yes
Attendance
: Not Mandatory
Would Take Again
: Yes
Grade
: A+
Textbook
: N/A
Professor Peek is the best. You will receive good grades as long as you follow assignment guidelines. He is super nice and easily approachable. 100% recommend taking his class.
Clear grading criteriaAccessible outside class
Helpful
Advertisem*nt
HIST20
Jul 18th, 2023
Quality
5.0
Difficulty
4.0
HIST20
Jul 18th, 2023
For Credit
: Yes
Attendance
: Not Mandatory
Would Take Again
: Yes
Grade
: A
Textbook
: Yes
Online Class
: Yes
This was an accelerated course over the summer, lots of reading and writing. However, you will learn a great deal! He provided encouraging feedback in the beginning of class and I found that to be supportive/motivating. I only wished that I took this in fall or spring, accelerated is fast and there were times I wanted to dive deeper into sections.
Get ready to readParticipation mattersGives good feedback
Helpful
HIS020
Jul 14th, 2023
Quality
5.0
Difficulty
4.0
HIS020
Jul 14th, 2023
For Credit
: Yes
Attendance
: Not Mandatory
Would Take Again
: Yes
Grade
: A
Textbook
: Yes
Online Class
: Yes
Prof. Peek is an amazing professor: responsive to emails, generous in grading essays, and truly inspiring for history lovers. Though his six-week 1 World Campus course was intense, with numerous weekly discussions and quizzes, his teaching style makes the journey worthwhile. You will undoubtedly respect him if you are interested in history.
Get ready to readAmazing lectures Lots of homework
Helpful
HIST130
Apr 13th, 2023
Quality
4.0
Difficulty
3.0
HIST130
Apr 13th, 2023
For Credit
: Yes
Attendance
: Mandatory
Would Take Again
: Yes
Grade
: B
Textbook
: Yes
The professor was very knowledgeable about the class and wouldn't just read off the slides. He taught us like he was having a conversation with us. He prepared us well for the midterm (and final I believe) and was just a nice gentleman.
Tough graderEXTRA CREDIT
Helpful
Advertisem*nt
HIS144
Mar 3rd, 2023
Quality
3.0
Difficulty
4.0
HIS144
Mar 3rd, 2023
For Credit
: Yes
Attendance
: Not Mandatory
Grade
: Not sure yet
Textbook
: Yes
He does not put much information on the slides, so if you are not an auditory learner (like me) it is difficult to get the course information. Everything is easy except the tests. He gave an in-person midterm right before break when everyone else was gone so that was kind of annoying. Otherwise he is nice.
Helpful
HIS144
Dec 23rd, 2022
Quality
5.0
Difficulty
3.0
HIS144
Dec 23rd, 2022
For Credit
: Yes
Attendance
: Mandatory
Would Take Again
: Yes
Grade
: A
Textbook
: Yes
Good professor, can get bogged down a little but overall I had a great experience with him. 2 Exams, a few online quizzes, a couple discussions on films and 2 discussions on books which there will be a prompt question, and you will argue for a side.Overall good professor, I'd take a class he teaches again.
Get ready to readClear grading criteriaLecture heavy
Helpful
HIST011
May 2nd, 2022
Quality
1.0
Difficulty
5.0
HIST011
May 2nd, 2022
For Credit
: Yes
Attendance
: Not Mandatory
Grade
: B+
Textbook
: Yes
Mind numbingly boring. This guy puts the whole class to sleep on a regular basis. Exams are ruthless, average of 64 on midterm, but gave a whopping four point curve to compensate. Avoid at all costs unless your a history fanatic. Would never go near this professor again.
Helpful
1
Advertisem*nt
HIS021
Apr 8th, 2022
Quality
5.0
Difficulty
1.0
HIS021
Apr 8th, 2022
For Credit
: Yes
Attendance
: Mandatory
Would Take Again
: Yes
Grade
: A
Textbook
: N/A
Online Class
: Yes
I enjoyed listening to his lectures over zoom. He is clearly very well versed in American history and tells it in a way that i thought was balanced, objective and fair. He keeps the class interesting and the work is all pretty easy as long as you listen in the lectures.
Amazing lectures Clear grading criteriaGives good feedback
Helpful
HIST120N
Jan 1st, 2022
Quality
4.0
Difficulty
3.0
HIST120N
Jan 1st, 2022
For Credit
: Yes
Attendance
: Not Mandatory
Would Take Again
: Yes
Grade
: A-
Textbook
: Yes
Really good lecturer, if you enjoy history at all you will enjoy his lecturers. He only uses the slides as a reference point for his lecturing making it very engaging and interesting. Attendance was not mandatory but make sure you take part in the lectures they are well worth it. My one gripe is the tests had portions that were quite difficult.
Amazing lecturesEXTRA CREDIT
Helpful
HIST144
Sep 3rd, 2021
Quality
4.0
Difficulty
2.0
HIST144
Sep 3rd, 2021
For Credit
: Yes
Attendance
: Not Mandatory
Would Take Again
: Yes
Grade
: A+
Textbook
: Yes
Online Class
: Yes
He gives pretty entertaining lectures for a history course. A lot of people are saying this course was hard, I'm a history buff so it was super easy. All you have to do is take notes on the lectures and read to do well enough on the papers and tests.
Lots of homeworkGet ready to readSo many papers
Helpful
Advertisem*nt
HIS144
Feb 25th, 2021
Quality
2.0
Difficulty
4.0
HIS144
Feb 25th, 2021
For Credit
: Yes
Attendance
: Not Mandatory
Would Take Again
: No
Grade
: A-
Textbook
: Yes
Online Class
: Yes
Don't take his online course. Lectures given are not given by him. You teach yourself, and read and watch another teacher give 10 minute lecture videos. Heavy on discussion posts, wants you to include quotes and sources in discussion post replies or you lose points. No effort put in by professor to engage students.
Graded by few thingsTough grader
Helpful
1Reviewed: Jul 28th, 2021
HIST010
Feb 18th, 2021
Quality
5.0
Difficulty
2.0
HIST010
Feb 18th, 2021
For Credit
: Yes
Attendance
: Mandatory
Would Take Again
: Yes
Grade
: A+
Textbook
: Yes
This man is GOATed. Enjoyable lectures, do the homework and you'll get an A
RespectedAccessible outside classClear grading criteria
Helpful