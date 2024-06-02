Gregory Peek at Penn State University | Rate My Professors (2024)

HIS143 Apr 21st, 2024

For Credit : Yes Attendance : Mandatory Grade : Drop/Withdrawal Textbook : Yes

I dropped this class late because I was concerned about my GPA, but it wasn't really that difficult. I didn't invest the necessary time to excel, yet I still had an 82% right before the late drop period. The workload is substantial, and the lectures can be dull, but attend class, do the readings and you will be fine.

Lots of homeworkLecture heavyGraded by few things