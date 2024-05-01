Grenadine Recipe (Pomegranate Simple Syrup) | Entirely Elizabeth (2024)

Home » RECIPES » Grenadine (Pomegranate Simple Syrup)
This 2 ingredient Grenadine recipe, also known as Pomegranate Simple Syrup, is made with pomegranate juice and granulated sugar. It is bright red, sweet yet tart, and easy to make. This syrup tastes great in mocktails, lemonades, and bubbly sodas.
This Grenadine recipe, or as I like to call it Pomegranate Simple Syrup, is a staple item on my bar cart. I love how it takes 10 minutes to make, lasts weeks (meaning lots of delicious mocktails), and the flavor is out of this world.
Ditch the store bought grenadine and go for homemade. Let’s make it!
What is Grenadine Syrup?
Grenadine is a pomegranate simple syrup made using equal parts pomegranate juice and sugar. In fact, the word grenadine comes from the French translation grenade, which means pomegranate.
A lot of people think it is made with cherry juice, but it is pomegranate. This misconception came from the popular Shirley Temple and because it was garnished with a cherry many thought that was the fruit flavor in it.
Ingredients in Grenadine Syrup (Pomegranate Simple Syrup)
- Pomegranate Juice: Make sure you are using 100%, sugar free pomegranate juice. I like to use POM Wonderful.
- Sugar: You can use either granulated or cane sugar. I use whatever I have on hand at the time.
You will also need a small saucepan and an airtight container or swing top bottle to store your syrup!
How to Make This Grenadine Recipe at Home
- Add the pomegranate juice and sugar to a small saucepan.
- Heat the mixture on medium, stirring occasionally, until the sugar has completely dissolved (do not let the mixture come to a boil).
- Cool the pomegranate simple syrup to room temperature.
- Pour into an airtight glass jar or container.
- Refrigerate it for up to three months.
PRO TIP: Freeze the pomegranate simple syrup into cubes and in a plastic bag. They will last up to a year in the freezer and double as an ice cube!
Grenadine (Pomegranate Simple Syrup) Mocktails You Have To Try
- Refreshing Sunrise Mocktail Spritzer. It looks exactly like a sunrise! There are beautiful layers of grenadine, orange juice, and pineapple soda in it.
- Make a simple Shirley Temple. All you need is 1-2 tablespoons of grenadine, 2 tablespoons of lemon or lime juice, and top off your glass with ginger ale. Or you can follow this recipe: Shirley Temple.
- Jazz up your sparkling water or lemonades by adding a tablespoon of the grenadine.
- You can also try this syrup in my Pina Colada Mocktail, Spicy Margarita Mocktail, Lemon Mojito Mocktail, Blue Lagoon Mocktail. Browse more here.
Frequently Asked Questions About This Grenadine Recipe
Why would I make my own when its cheap to buy at the store?
Most bottled grenadines you find at the grocery store do not even contain pomegranate juice. They are filled with artificial flavors, high fructose corn syrup, dyes, and preservatives that are not good for us.
How much grenadine should I use in my drink?
A great rule to follow is for every 1 cup add 1-2 tablespoons of grenadine. Add 1 tablespoon first and then test your drink before adding more. Don’t add much more than 2 tablespoons or your drink will be super sugary and sweet.
Elizabeth Swoish
This Grenadine recipe, also known as Pomegranate Simple Syrup, is bright red, sweet yet tart. It is so easy, requires only two ingredients, and takes 10 minutes to make. Add it to mocktails, lemonades, and bubbly sodas.
9 thoughts on “Grenadine (Pomegranate Simple Syrup)”
I LOVE pomegranate! I actually used this simple syrup on top of vanilla ice cream the other day and it was amazing. That said, it’s such a bright flavor I also can’t wait to get festive and use it with some Christmas co*cktails too!
Our family has been on a bit of a mocktail kick and I decided to try to make my own grenadine. I am so glad I followed your recipe. Our kids loved their drinks!
Little confession, I have never had grenadine before! But omg it is so good! Gonna keep a bottle around at all times now! I love adding it to my water while working. Thank you for introducing me to something so delicious!
I can see this as a case of a lot of my co*cktails. Pomegranate Martini for sure.
This was super good. I used it to make an alcoholic drink and it was delicious!!!
Fede:
I am so glad you enjoyed it! Thank you for sharing your thoughts with me!
~Elizabeth
Looks so so good! Thanks for sharing this recipe!
This is so good! I’m never going back to the store-bought version again!
Hey Tressa!
So glad you enjoyed it! It is definitely much better than store-bought.
~Elizabeth