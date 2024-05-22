Grilled Carrots With Yogurt, Carrot-Top Oil and Dukkah Recipe (2024)

I was intimidated by the "Most Helpful" notes here, but man was this worth it (and honestly, the mess wasn't that bad). I dry roasted the carrots as another user suggested, and added parsley to the carrot top oil since the store chopped the leaves off. Made this for a dinner party, and it was the most gorgeous thing on the spread, as well as maybe the most beautiful thing I've ever made. Not only that, but it was the biggest hit of the night. I look forward to using the leftover oil on vegetable