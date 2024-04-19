Grilled Cheese Sandwich Recipe (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission.

There is something so comforting and delicious about a classic Grilled Cheese Sandwich Recipe. Each bite is loaded with melted cheese that is creamy and amazing. You can’t go wrong once you learn how to make the best grilled cheese.

Grilled Cheese is one of those things that everyone loves. It doesn’t seem to matter your age or walk of life, everyone can agree that a Grilled Cheese Sandwich is the best comfort food!

The best grilled cheese sandwiches are golden brown on the outside and ooey gooey on the inside with cheesy goodness. We are going to show you how to make the perfect grilled cheese.

It is so very simple and once you know how to make it, you are going to make it this way all of the time. Seriously, this is SO delicious.

How to make the best grilled cheese:

Since there are so few things needed to make a grilled cheese sandwich, you want to have really good ingredients.

You want to have good bread and good cheese. They are the star of the show so I would recommend buying really good thick bread such as sourdough or artisan type bread.



What cheese is best for grilled cheese?

Cheddar is always a crowd favorite and melts really well. We used cheddar slices to make our grilled cheese sandwiches and it was a huge hit.

Other favorites include colby, provolone and muenster for a milder taste.

What you need for the best grilled cheese sandwich?

Mayo! Yes, you read that correctly. You need mayonnaise to make the best grilled cheese.

Just a little bit on the sandwich helps make everything extra creamy and delicious. You don’t need much so just try it.

Even my non mayonnaise loving kids love it this way. Trust me. It is amazing melted with the cheese.



How do you not burn grilled cheese?

The key is using medium low heat. Using too high of heat can cause the grilled cheese to burn on the outside and the cheese on the inside not to melt all the way.

The mayo also will help to coat the bread making this the perfect grilled cheese.

What goes good with grilled cheese?

Our favorite thing to pair with grilled cheese is this Creamy Tomato Basil Soup Recipe. There is just something about tomato soup and grilled cheese. Such a delicious combination.

We also likeCreamy Vegetable Soup RecipeandEasy Crock Pot Chicken Vegetable Soup. Both of these are also so easy and tasty served with grilled cheese.

If the kids don’t care for soup, serve it with cut up veggies and french fries. Yum!

Ingredients:

favorite type of bread – we used sour dough

sliced cheddar cheese

mayonnaise

How to make grilled cheese:

Heat a griddle or large skillet over medium heat until warm.

Spread the mayonnaise on 1 side of each of the pieces of bread.

Place 3 of the slices of bread on the griddle or skillet with the mayonnaise side down.

Top each piece of bread with the sliced cheddar cheese and another piece of bread with the mayonnaise side out.

Heat the sandwich until the bread is a golden brown color which will take approximately 4-6 minutes.

Flip and heat the opposite side until that piece of bread is also golden brown approximately 4-6 minutes.

Now you know how to make a grilled cheese!

Serve warm and enjoy! It is so easy and each bite is so yummy.

How to make grilled cheese perfectly every time:

We love to use a griddle! I don’t know about you, but I use an electric griddleall the time. Not only does it make perfect grilled cheese but you can do several at one time.

This really saves time and is great if you a larger family. I can make about 6 at one time making it such a time saver.

You will get lots of use out of a griddle. We use it to make french toast and so much more.

Also they are pretty inexpensive and you can usually catch one on sale. Amazon has a few on sale right now.

You can also use acast iron griddle if you prefer.It fits over two burners and also allows me to make several at once.

This is a nice option if you don’t have the counter space for an electric griddle.

Variations

Try using garlic bread for a change.

Experiment with different types of cheese or even combine a couple. Swiss cheese and sharp cheddar cheese is delicious.

Add a slice of tomato.

Pesto is delicious.

Even peanut butter!

Caramelized onions are amazing

The options are endless for grilled cheese sandwiches! It is one our favorite comfort foods to enjoy and so simple.

This recipe is very frugal and quick to prepare. If you have children that are wanting to learn to cook, this is a great recipe to teach them.

How to Serve

Grilled Cheese can be served with almost anything, but we love it with Creamy Tomato Basil Soup, or Homemade Chicken Noodle Soup.

See What to Serve with Grilled Cheese for more ideas

