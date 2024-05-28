GRINCH FUDGE RECIPE -- fun, kid-friendly treat for Christmas (2024)

Published: Dec 10, '19 · Modified: Jan 24, '24 · By: Meaghan · Commission earned on paid or sponsored links.

This colorful and fun Grinch fudge recipe will make your own heart grow three sizes! Only four ingredients and minutes to make, it's just the right sweet treat for a family night watching the classic Dr. Seuss Christmas story.

Grinch fudge

Sweet treats fill the Christmas season, so why not make a fun dessert that stands out from the rest? This Grinch fudge is an easy, no-bake treat perfect for your Christmas cookie tray.

You only need a few minutes, a few ingredients, and a microwave, so you can get back to joining your family for The Grinch.

We’re big fans of easy fudge recipes that skip the traditional candy-making steps. By using chocolate chips and sweetened condensed milk, you can make just about any flavor fudge you like! Our FAQ page has everything you need to know about easy fudge.

how to make Grinch fudge

supplies and ingredients you'll need

8-inch square baking pan

non-stick foil OR parchment paper or regular foil and cooking spray

2 ⅔ cups white chocolate chips (16 ounces)*

1 14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk

green food coloring

heart sprinkles

*the recipe here uses Nestle-brand white “morsels,” which are actually confectionery coating. If you’re using white confectionery coating chips (no cocoa butter listed in the ingredients), use 16 ounces. If using pure white chocolate (with cocoa butter listed in the ingredients), use 24 ounces.

let's make fudge! (microwave how-tos)

Line an 8-inch square baking pan with non-stick foil OR lightly greased foil or parchment paper.

In a large, microwave-safe bowl place the white chocolate chips and sweetened condensed milk.

Microwave for 90 seconds at 70 percent power. Use the residual heat to stir the mixture well until the chocolate is fully melted and smooth. If necessary, microwave for additional 15 second intervals at 70% power until melted.

TIP: Be sure to only microwave until the chips are about three-quarters of the way melted and then stir until fully melted as to not overheat the chocolate. Stir in a can of sweetened condensed milk until the mixture is very smooth.



Stir very well until the mixture is smooth.

Add a few drops of food coloring until desired shade of green is reached.

I suggest Americolor Soft Gel Paste in Electric Green.



Pour the mixture into the prepared baking pan and spread evenly.

Press heart sprinkles over the top of the fudge.

I planned one heart sprinkle per square of fudge. I cut the fudge into 25 pieces, so I made five rows and five columns of heart sprinkles. You may also add the heart sprinkles after the fudge is chilled and ready. Dab a bit of light corn syrup on the back of a heart sprinkle and attach to the fudge. (You can also do this if any of the hearts fall off after the fudge is ready.)



Chill until the fudge is well set, 2 to 4 hours, or overnight for firmer fudge. Cut into squares.

stove-top instructions

Alternatively, melt the chocolate in the top of a double boiler or in a bowl on top of a saucepan of simmering water until about ¾'s of the chips are melted then remove from heat and let sit for about 3 minutes before stirring until melted and smooth.

For a great visual on whatmelting chocolate should look like, check out the video from this chocolate fudge post.

Can you freeze fudge?

Absolutely!Fudge freezes very well.

Wrap in wax paper then cover tightly in tin foil then place in a zip top bag or an air tight container and place in the freezer.

To thaw, remove the wrapped fudge from the freezer and let it sit at room temperature for a couple hours before unwrapping.

You can keep fudge fresh in the freezer forup to 6 months.

However, if you decide to freeze Grinch fudge, I suggest you NOT add the heart sprinkles until after the fudge is removed from the freezer and fully thawed. You can attach the sprinkles with dabs of light corn syrup.

Can you add food coloring to chocolate?

You'll notice in this recipe I add gel paste food coloring to the melted chocolate. But wait! Food coloring tends to make chocolate seize (or stiffen too quickly).

When dealing only with melted chocolate, I suggest using special oil-based food coloring called candy colors. However, by mixing the sweetened condensed milk into the melted chocolate before adding the food coloring, magic happens and you can then use regular food coloring without the chocolate seizing.

watch this short video to make Grinch Christmas fudge

printable Grinch Fudge recipe

5 from 6 votes Print Grinch fudge Prep Time 10 mins Cook Time 2 mins Chill for 4 hrs Total Time 12 mins See Also Melting Sweet Potatoes - The Original Recipe This 4-ingredient, microwave GRINCH FUDGE is an easy and fun Christmas treat. Course: Dessert Cuisine: American Keyword: Grinch Fudge Servings: 25 pieces Calories: 153 kcal Ingredients 2 ⅔ cup white chocolate chips 16 ounces SEE NOTE!!

1 can sweetened condensed milk 14 ouces

pinch salt (optional)

few drops green food coloring

25 heart sprinkles Instructions Line an 8-inch square baking pan with lightly-greased parchment paper or non-stick foil. Set aside. Place the chocolate chips in a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave at 70 percent power for 90 seconds. Stir, using the residual heat to fully melt the chocolate chips. If needed, microwave for additional 15 second intervals. Stir the sweetened condensed milk into the melted chocolate until smooth. If desired, stir in a pinch of salt. Add food coloring to desired shade of green, stirring very well. Pour the mixture into the prepared pan and place the hearts on top. For 25 pieces of fudge, make 5 rows and columns of hearts. Chill until well set, about 4 hours. Cut into squares, one heart per square. Recipe Notes Please note, the recipe here uses Nestle-brand white “morsels,” which is actually confectionery coating. If you’re using white confectionery coating chips (no cocoa butter listed in the ingredients, use 16 ounces. If using pure white chocolate (with cocoa butter listed in the ingredients), use 24 ounces.

